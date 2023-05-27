Smokin' Dave's BBQ Lyons Lyons

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Smokin' Rings

$10.25

Homemade, crunchy and amazing. Served with BBQ Ranch.

Bubba-Que Wings

$15.00

One pound of our smoked wings. Tossed with your choice of sweet original BBQ sauce, seasoned hot sauce, cajun dry rub, or our Thai sweet chili sauce.

Southern Catfish Tenders

$13.95

Dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried. Served with tartar sauce.

Stuffed Potato Skins

$12.95

Filled with our hickory smoked pulled pork, bacon, and Cheddar cheese. Served with ranch.

Hoggin' Combo

$18.95

Get ready to get down and dirty! All of our favorites on one plate: sliders, skins, wings, catfish tenders, rings, and deep fried pickles.

Smokin' Sliders

$14.95

Two Carolina pork and two Texas beef brisket minis. Served with slaw.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.95

A unique mixture of cheese, garlic, cream, spinach, roasted green chiles, and artichoke hearts. Served with tortilla chips.

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.95

Batter-dipped kosher spears served with a small ranch dressing.

Southern Okra

$7.95

Tender okra, breaded with Southern spices, then deep fried. Served with a Horseradish Ranch.

BBQ Nachos

$11.95

Homemade tortilla chips topped with red beans, shredded cheese, cilantro. Served with sour cream, smoked tomato salsa and roasted jalapeños on the side.

Sandwiches

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Slow smoked until it falls apart. Served with Coleslaw and choice of side.

Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.25

Hickory smoked and sliced, piled high on a bun. Served with choice of side.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast basted with our Sweet Original BBQ sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Served with choice of side. (sub pulled chicken on request).

BBQ Wrap

$13.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with Red Beans, Rice, Shredded Cheese, Cabbage & your choice of protein. Served with choice of side.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Breast rubbed with our Cajun spices and grilled. Topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion straws. Served on a bun with lettuce, pickles and tomato on the side. Comes with Coleslaw and choice of side.

Pitmaster

$15.75

Carolina Pulled Pork, Texas Beef Brisket, and Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage piled high on a hoagie roll. Served with choice of side.

Smoked Corned Beef Reuben

$14.50

Slow-Smoked Corned Beef Brisket, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and thousand island dressing. Served on marble rye. Served with choice of side.

Smokin' Philly

$15.95

Hickory smoked Brisket sauteed with red and green peppers, and onions topped with choice of cheese. Served with choice of side.

Texas Blue

$15.95

Smoked Beef Brisket tossed with sauteed onions and Cajun seasonings. Topped with crumbled Bleu Cheese and fried onion straws. Served with choice of side.

Southern Catfish Sandwich

$13.95

Catfish lightly dusted in our seasoned cornmeal and fried. Served with Coleslaw and choice of side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and tartar sauce on the side. Blackened upon request.

Wild Salmon Reuben

$14.95

A twist on the original! Wild salmon topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and caper-dill aioli. Served on marble rye. Comes with Coleslaw and choice of side.

Taphouse Burger

$12.95

Half Pound Angus Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on the side. Served with Coleslaw and choice of side.

Man-Handler

$14.95

Half Pound Angus Burger piled high with Pulled Pork, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion on the side. Comes with slaw and choice of side.

The Big Tex

$17.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

Entrees

Dave's Single Platter

$15.00

Choice of One Meat. Served with Cornbread and two sides

Dave's Double Platter

$19.00

Choice of Two Meats. Served with Cornbread and two sides

Dave's Triple Platter

$23.00

Choice of Three Meats. Served with Cornbread and two sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

Hand-breaded New York Strip fried golden brown and served with sausage gravy. Substitute chicken upon request. Served with two sides.

Heart Attack

$14.95

Two jalapeno cheddar country biscuits filled with smoked bacon and our hickory smoked pulled pork. Topped with cheddar cheese, over-easy eggs and served with sausage gravy. Served with a side of coleslaw.

Ma's Mac & Cheese

$11.95

A mixture of three different cheeses, green chilis and bacon, combined with cavatappi pasta, to create a rich and creamy comfort delight. Dusted with buttery panko crumb topping. Served with corn bread.

Ribs! Ribs! Ribs!

$15.00+

Our St Louis Ribs are smoked low and slow then lightly baptized with our Sweet Original BBQ sauce. Choice of two sides and cornbread.

Smokin' Bison Ribs

$24.00

Our bone-in Buffalo ribs are slow smoked with hickory and lightly basted with our Blackberry BBQ sauce. (Actual bones may vary depending on weight). Served with two sides and corn bread.

Fish 'n' Chips

$17.95

Tempura battered Cod fried golden brown. Served with Coleslaw, Cornbread, and choice of side.

Southern Catfish Entrée

$13.25+

Lightly dusted with our seasoned cornmeal and deep fried. Served with our jalapeno hushpuppies, corn bread, choice of two sides and tartar sauce. (blackened upon request)

Smokin' Meatloaf

$16.95

Big Kahuna Belly Buster

$84.00

Full Slab of St. Louis Ribs, Whole Chicken, 1/2 lb. Brisket 1/2 lb., Pulled Pork, 4 large sides, and 6 cornbread. Serves up to 5-7 people (depending on appetite).

Not So Teeny Wahine

$42.00

Half Slab of St. Louis Ribs, 1/2 Chicken, 1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled Pork, 4 small sides, 3 cornbread. Serves up to 2-3 people (depending on appetite).

Rib Lovers

$125.00

Three full Racks of St. Louis Style Ribs with four large sides and six cornbreads. Serves up to 5-7 people (depending on appetite).

Salads & Things

Smokin' Dave's Red Chili

$5.00

Ground beef, black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, tomatoes, pepper, and spices. Our stout beer puts it over the top. Topped with Cheddar cheese and diced onions. Comes with one cornbread.

Pork Green Chili

$5.00

Tender pork, roasted green chiles, tomato, cilantro, and spices. Finished with masa. Served with Cheddar cheese and homemade tortilla chips.

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, and cucumbers. Choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crispy Romaine lettuce served with Caesar Dressing. Topped with Shredded Parmesan, Toasted Croutons.

Chili & Salad

$9.75

Pit Boss BBQ Salad

$13.25

Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese served with BBQ ranch. Topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Catfish or Wild Salmon. Served with cornbread.

Smoke Shack Caesar Salad

$11.25

Crispy Romaine lettuce served with Caesar Dressing. Topped with Shredded Parmesan, Toasted Croutons and a Cornbread.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.25

Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Pecans, and Cranberries all served on a bed of Mixed Greens. Topped with our Fried Chicken Breast and Smoked Bacon. Sub Grilled Chicken upon request.

Side Dishes

Side of BBQ Beans

$4.25

Side of Coleslaw

$4.25

Side of Corn Bake

$4.25

Side of Cornbread

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.25

Side of Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$4.25

Side of Potato Salad

$4.25

Side of Red Beans & Rice

$4.25

Side of Sauteed Green Beans

$4.25

Side of Smashed Potatoes

$4.25

Side of Spiced Apples

$4.25

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Side of Corn Bake

$4.25

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Kids Menu

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Rib Dinner

$11.95

Desserts

Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.50

Fresh butter, brown sugar, cream, eggs and pecans all made happy with a splash of Kentucky Bourbon. Baked to perfection.

Apple Cobbler

$7.50

Grandma would be proud.

Creole Bread Pudding

$7.50

Baked fresh with French bread, bittersweet chocolate and pecans. Served with a whiskey cream sauce.

Fudge Brownie

$8.95

Western twist on a French Classic. These pillows of fried goodness are served three to an order, drizzled with salted caramel sauce and powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Mile High Beignets

$7.25

Ala Mode

$2.50

A serving of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Honoring & preserving the Art of American BBQ since 2007.

