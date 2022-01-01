Sandwiches
Barbeque
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fusion BBQ & Locally Crafted Deli Market by Chef Smokin' Good. Open for Lunch Thursday, Friday & Sat from 12-5pm. Try one of our Smokin' Good Sandwiches or check out out our deli menu. Everything made onsite fresh. Check out our Pork Belly Reuben. We cater and do lunches, parties or events with our BBQ Mobile Bistro. Call us!
Location
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas - 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117
No Reviews
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117 North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurant
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks - 6020 West Craig Rd, Ste 140
No Reviews
6020 West Craig Road Suite 140 Las Vegas, NV 89130
View restaurant
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern - LVB
No Reviews
725 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurant