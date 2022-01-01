Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Barbeque

Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

1370 W. Cheyenne Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89030

Order Again

Sandwich Combos/ Special

Pork Belly Reuben (Best Seller)

Pork Belly Reuben (Best Seller)

$17.99

W/Housemade Pork Belly, Pickle Kraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss & Muenster Cheese on Rye Bread or Sourdough.

Bad-Ass Bistro Grilled Cheese

Bad-Ass Bistro Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Smoked Gouda & Muenster w/Green Chile Tomato Jam w/ Parmesan Crust on Marble Rye Bread or Sourdough Dough

Bistro Sandwiches (just sandwich)

Pork Belly Reuben (Best seller)

Pork Belly Reuben (Best seller)

$12.99

W/Housemade Pork Belly, Pickle Kraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss & Muenster Cheese on Rye Bread or Sourdough.

Bad-Ass Bistro Grilled Cheese

Bad-Ass Bistro Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Smoked Gouda & Muenster w/Green Chile Tomato Jam w/ Parmesan Crust on Marble Rye Bread or Sourdough Dough

Sides

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$2.99

Gluten-free pasta made with tiny chopped veggies and house mac dressing.

Tangy Cole Slaw

Tangy Cole Slaw

$2.99

Crispy, freshly shredded red & green cabbages with carrots, fennel, sweet apples with a tangy house dressing.

Side of Smokin' Good Bacon

Side of Smokin' Good Bacon

$4.99

Drinks

Diet Coke, Pellegrino, Coke, Fanta Orange & Sprit
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$0.99

Bottle of Water

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Mexican Coke or Regular Coke

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99

Coke Zero

Smokin' Good Deli Market

Smokin Good Rub (16oz)

Smokin Good Rub (16oz)

$9.99

Chef Smokin' Good Special Recipe consisting of over 22 spices, including New Mexico Red Hot Chile!!

Smokin Good BBQ Sauce

Smokin Good BBQ Sauce

$15.99+
Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$13.99+
Mustard Aioli (8oz)

Mustard Aioli (8oz)

$6.99
Whole Grain Mustard (8oz)

Whole Grain Mustard (8oz)

$5.99
Bacon

Bacon

$6.99+
Canadian Bacon

Canadian Bacon

$11.99+
Smokin Pulled Pork, 5 Oz

Smokin Pulled Pork, 5 Oz

$6.99
Smokin Pulled Chicken, 5 Oz

Smokin Pulled Chicken, 5 Oz

$6.99

Bread

$6.00

Smokin Good Merchandise

Smokin Good Stickers (1)

Smokin Good Stickers (1)

$1.99
Smokin Good Stickers (2)

Smokin Good Stickers (2)

$3.99
Smokin Good Aprons (Navy)

Smokin Good Aprons (Navy)

$12.00
Smokin Good Aprons (Blue)

Smokin Good Aprons (Blue)

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fusion BBQ & Locally Crafted Deli Market by Chef Smokin' Good. Open for Lunch Thursday, Friday & Sat from 12-5pm. Try one of our Smokin' Good Sandwiches or check out out our deli menu. Everything made onsite fresh. Check out our Pork Belly Reuben. We cater and do lunches, parties or events with our BBQ Mobile Bistro. Call us!

1370 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89030

