Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ

131 Reviews

$$

25 Parce Ave, Ste 170

Fairport, NY 14450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 Parce Ave, Ste 170, Fairport, NY 14450

Directions

Gallery
Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ image
Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ image
Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac's Philly Steaks - Fairport
orange starNo Reviews
71 North Street Fairpoint, NY 14450
View restaurantnext
Donnelly's Public House
orange star4.5 • 864
1 Water Street Fairport, NY 14450
View restaurantnext
JTs Pizza and Plates
orange starNo Reviews
108 Main Street East Rochester, NY 14445
View restaurantnext
5 Mile Cafe - 2084 Five Mile Line Road
orange starNo Reviews
2084 Five Mile Line Road Penfield, NY 14526
View restaurantnext
Simply Crepes Pittsford
orange starNo Reviews
7 Schoen Place Pittsford, NY 14534
View restaurantnext
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse - 45 Schoen Place
orange starNo Reviews
45 Schoen Place Pittsford, NY 14534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairport

Donnelly's Public House
orange star4.5 • 864
1 Water Street Fairport, NY 14450
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairport
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston