Smokin' Jack's W229 N1400 Westwood Drive

W229 N1400 Westwood Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53186

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
MAC N CHEESE
COLESLAW

SHAREABLES

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$14.99

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.99

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.99

Breaded cauliflower, deep fried sprinkled with buffalo seasoning, served with ranch dressing

BBQ NACHO'S

$8.99

Corn tortilla chips | Aged cheddar cheese sauce. Pulled pork, Smoked Chicken, or chopped brisket.

SANDWICHES (ALL SANDWICHES SERVED A'LA CARTE)

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.00

SMOKED BRISKET | TOASTED TEXAS TOAST OR BRIOCHE BUN | BBQ SAUCE | PICKLE CHIPS

BRISKET CHEESESTEAK

BRISKET CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

SMOKED BRISKET | SMOKED PRIME RIB | HOAGIE ROLL | FRIED ONIONS | MUSHROOM | PEPPERS PROVOLONE CHEESE.

PULL PORK SANDWICH

PULL PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

SMOKED PORK BUTT | PICKLED ONIONS | PICKLE CHIPS | BRIOCHE BUN OR TEXAS TOAST ( GARLIC) | BBQ SAUCE

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

PULLED SMOKED CHICKEN | TOASTED TEXAS TOAST OR BRIOCHE BUN | PICKLE CHIPS | BAMA SLAW | BBQ SAUCE

SMOKED PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$12.00

SMOKED PRIME RIB | HOAGIE ROLL | AU JU |CREAMY HORSERADISH

BBQ PLATES

1 Meat Combo

1 Meat Combo

$15.99

MEAT: BRISKET | PORK | CHICKEN | TURKEY SIDES: SMOKED BEANS | COLESLAW | POTATO SALAD | BREAD: TEXAS TOAST ( GARLIC ) | CORNBREAD

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$18.99

MEAT: BRISKET | PORK | CHICKEN | TURKEY SIDES: SMOKED BEANS | COLESLAW | POTATO SALAD | BREAD: TEXAS TOAST ( GARLIC ) | CORNBREAD

3 MEAT COMBO

3 MEAT COMBO

$23.99

MEAT: BRISKET | PORK | CHICKEN | TURKEY SIDES: SMOKED BEANS | COLESLAW | POTATO SALAD | BREAD: TEXAS TOAST ( GARLIC ) | CORNBREAD

Rib Tip Platter

$13.99

Smoked spare rib tips served with a side of french fries

JUST THE MEAT - PER POUND

12 HOUR BEEF BRISKET

12 HOUR BEEF BRISKET

$26.00

14 HOUR PULLED PORK

$17.00

SIDES

COLESLAW

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

SMOKED BAKED BEANS

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

SAUCES

4 OZ BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

2 OZ BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

DESSERT

GIANT PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$6.00

BULK MEAT

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET - 7-10 LBS

$169.00Out of stock

BEVERAGE OPTIONS

N/A BEVERAGE

$2.99

SALADS/SOUPS

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE | PARMASEAN | CRUTONS | CEASER DRESSING

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Smokin' Jacks BBQ is Milwaukee's 1st BBQ ghost kitchen concept. Created By Restaurant operator Jack Holt. We are located inside of Point Burger Bar

W229 N1400 Westwood Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53186

