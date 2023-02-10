A map showing the location of SMOKIN NOTES BBQ 400 Riverside DriveView gallery

SMOKIN NOTES BBQ 400 Riverside Drive

review star

No reviews yet

400 Riverside Drive

East Peoria, IL 61611

APPETIZERS

CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

Hand cut, topped with or cheese blend

LOADED FRIES

$10.99

Hand cut, topped with or cheese blend topped with pulled pork

ONION RINGS

$8.99

Sweet colossal onions, hand breaded nd fried to perfection

QUESADILLA

$10.99

Slow cooked pulled pork with a cheese blend on a flour tortilla

OLIVIA'S SAMPLER PLATTER

$13.99

Wings, onion rings and pulled pork

FRESH PORK SKINS

$6.99

Fresh fried seasoned pork skins

A LA CARTE

RIB TIPS

$10.99+

per pound

PULLED PORK

$13.99+

per pound

BEEF BRISKET

$17.99+

per pound

GIZZARDS & LIVERS

$12.99

RIBS

$15.99

Half Slab

BURNT ENDS

Flavorful squares cut from the slow smoked brisket (Limited Supply Daily)

CORNBREAD

$0.50+

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.99

3 BONES

$13.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

RIB TIP SANDWICH

$9.99

BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.99

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKED SALAD

$12.99

PULLED PORK SALAD

$12.99

BRISKET SALAD

$13.99

KIDS MEAL

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.99

KIDS RIB TIP

$7.99

KIDS RIB

$8.99

SPECIALTY COMBO

NICK'S COMBO

$21.99

Half slab of ribs with pulled pork with one side

ANTHONY'S COMBO

$17.99

Half pound of tips with pulled pork with one side

DINNER COMBO

SPARE RIBS

$19.99

Half Slab Seasoned with Smokin Notes original blend of spices. Slow smoked with a combination of wood and lightly glazed

RIB TIPS

$15.99

Half pound slow smoke, lightly galzed, servicce in bite size pieces

PULLED PORK

$15.99

Half pound Boston (butts) slowly smoked

CATFISH

$13.99

1 Filet Mississippi style catfish filet deep fried to perfection

BEEF BRISKET

$17.99

Half pound mouth-watering slow smoke brisket with a crusted rub

CECE'S CHICKEN

$13.99

Boneless chicken breast, grilled over an open flame with our house BBQ sauce, bacon, & blended cheeses

CHICKEN DINNER

$14.99

Half chicken smoked and seasoned Smokin Notes style

JASMINE'S SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$13.99

Southern fried chicken (6 wing portions)

WING COMBO

WINGS COMBO BONELESS

$11.59

Fried, tossed in the flavor of your choices with fries (only)

WINGS COMBO BONE IN

$13.09

Fried, tossed in the flavor of your choices with fries (only)

WING SOLO

WING BONELESS SOLO

$10.99

WING BONE IN SOLO

$11.69

A LA CARTE SIDES 2.0

SIDES

$3.99

DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$2.99

COCA-COLA

$2.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

ROOTBEER

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

DESSERTS

Slice of Lemon Cake

$4.99

Brownies

$3.99

Slice of Cheesecake

$5.99

Slice of Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Slice of Sweet Potato Pie

$4.99

Whole Lemon Cake

$25.99

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$21.99

Whole Cheese Cake

$25.99

A LA CARTE SIDES

ANNIE BEANS

$3.99+

BAKE BEANS

$3.99+

COLE SLAW

$3.99+

CORN

$3.99+

FRIES

$3.99+

POTATO SALAD

$3.99+

GREEN BEANS

$3.99+

CANDIED YAMS

$4.99+

COLLARD GREENS

$4.99+

FRIED OKRA

$4.99+

MAC N CHEESE

$4.99+

ONION RINGS

$4.99+

ALCOHOLIC BEVS

Coors light 16oz

$5.00

Coors light large

$7.00

Blue moon 16oz

$6.00

Blue moon 22oz

$8.00

Miller light 16oz

$5.00

Miller light 22oz

$7.00

Bud light 16oz

$5.00

Bud light 22oz

$7.00

Busch 16oz

$5.00

Busch 22oz

$7.00

Michelobe ultra 16oz

$5.00

Michelobe ultra 22oz

$7.00

Bud light

$3.75

Michelobe ultra

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

White Claw - Black Cheery

$3.75

White Claw - Raspberry

$3.75

White Claw - Ruby Grapefruit

$3.75

White Claw - Lime

$3.75

Truly - Pineapple & Cranberry

$3.75

Truly - Peach & Tangerine

$3.75

Truly - Cherry & Lime

$3.75

Truly - Blackberry

$3.75

Truly - Lemon

$3.75

EXTRAS

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Riverside Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

