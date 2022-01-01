Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Smokin' Pig

review star

No reviews yet

1208 H St. NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Legendary Rib Platter1/2 RACK
Brisket Platter
Pulled Pork Platter

SHAREABLES

BBQ Nachos

$13.50

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.50

Chili Mac

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Skins

$5.00Out of stock

PORK

Legendary Ribs 1/2 Rack

$16.50

Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK

$32.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb.

$8.00

Pulled Pork 1 lb.

$14.00

Rib Tips 1/2 lb

$8.00

Rib Tips Tips 1 lb

$14.00

The Big Bamma

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

POULTRY

Pit-Fired Wings 1/2 Dozen

$9.00Out of stock

Pit-Fired Wings Dozen

$17.00Out of stock

Pit-Fired Wings 2 Dozen

$32.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Half Bird

$8.00

Smoked Chicken Whole Bird

$14.00

Pulled Chicken by the lb.

$12.99

Dry Rubwings 1/2

$8.00Out of stock

Dry Rub Wings Dozen

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BEEF

Brisket 1/2 lb.

$16.50

Brisket 1 lb.

$24.00

Legend In The Makin'

$10.00

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

The Cowboy

$13.00

The Outlaw

$11.00

Double R Burger

$16.00Out of stock

TURKEY

The Gobbler

$11.00Out of stock

TURKEY LEGS

Plain Turkey Leg

$12.00

Stuffed Turkey Leg

$17.50

FISH

Big Tennessee Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$14.00

HALF SMOKES

The Gun Smoke

$9.00

The Slaw Dawg

$10.00

The Boss Hogg

$11.00

PLATTERS

Legendary Rib Platter 1/4 RACK

$16.50

Legendary Rib Platter1/2 RACK

$21.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.50

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.50

Smoked 1/4 Chicken Platter

$15.50

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Platter

$18.00

Smoked 1/4 lb Turkey Platter

$13.00

Sliced 1/2 lb Turkey Platter

$16.00

Brisket Platter

$20.00

Smokin' Aces

$24.00

Salmon Platter

$21.00

SIDES

Side Baked Bean 8oz

$4.50

Side Potato Salad 8oz

$4.50

Side Coleslaw 8oz

$4.50Out of stock

Side French Fries 8oz

$5.00

Side Onion Straws 8oz

$4.50Out of stock

Side Collard Green 8oz

$4.50

Side Cheese Fries & Bacon 8oz

$7.00Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese 8oz

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts 8oz

$4.50

Side Baked Beans 16oz

$7.00

Side Potato Salad 16oz

$7.00

Side Coleslaw 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Side French Fries 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Side Onion Straws 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Side Collard Greens 16oz

$7.00

Side Cheese Fries & Bacon 16oz

$12.00Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese 16oz

$10.00

Side Brussel Sprouts 16oz

$7.00

SAUCES

North Carolina Vinegar

$0.50

Alabama White

$0.50Out of stock

Memphis Sweet & Spicy

$0.50

OG Original

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

KC Tongue Burner

$0.50

Buffalo Bill

$0.50

SMOKIN POTATOES

The Plain Jane

$8.00

1 Lb Potato Split and loaded with Butter, Sour Cream and Chives

Son Of A Gun

$20.00

1 Lb Smoked Potato Split and Loaded with Mac & Cheese, Brisket and Drizzled with Your Choice of Sauce

Big BBQ

$16.50

1 Lb Smoked Potato Split and Loaded with Pulled Pork topped with Our Legendary BBQ Sauce

Sonny Boy

$16.00Out of stock

1 Lb Potato Loaded with Sliced Turkey Breast, Melted Nacho Cheese and Chives

SALADS

Chopped Smoked Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket Salad

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Add Chicken Too Salad

$5.50

Add Salmon Too Salad

$6.00

Add Brisket Too Salad

$6.50

SPECIALS

Rib Tip Sandwich

$12.00

1 lb Rib Tips and Fries

$13.00

Liquor

Courvoisier

$11.00

D'usse

$14.00

Hennesy VS

$14.00

Hennesy VSOP privlage

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Remy XO

$25.00

Martel VS

$11.00

Martel Blue Swift

$14.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Gordon's

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Ivy City

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Seagram's

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse - Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jägermeister

$10.00

Kahlúa

$10.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$16.00

Aperol DBL

$14.00

Campari DBL

$14.00

Chartreuse - Green DBL

$16.00

Cointreau DBL

$14.00

Drambuie DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$14.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$16.00

Irish Mist DBL

$13.00

Jägermeister DBL

$14.00

Kahlúa DBL

$14.00

Lemoncello DBL

$16.00

Licor 43 DBL

$14.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$14.00

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

$14.00

Admiral Nelson

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cotton & Reed

$12.00

Meyer's Silver

$13.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Bruichladdich

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18YR

Dewar's

$10.00

Dewar's 12YR

Glenlivet

$14.00

J & B

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$16.00

Avión Silver

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$15.00

Avion 44

$25.00

Cobo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

Cobo Wabo Reposado

$14.00

Casamigo's White

$14.00

Casamigo's Reposado

$15.00

Casamigo Anejo

$18.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Classic Azul

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Sliver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Patrón Silver

$12.00

Patrón Anejo

$16.00

Patrón Reposado

$14.00

Patrón Café

$12.00

Volcan

$13.00

Teremana

$14.00

Well

$8.00

1800 sliver

$12.00

1800 Repo

$14.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$10.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Civic

$12.00

Firefly

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Jeremiah Weed

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Rock Town

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Well

$8.00

Stateside

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Regular

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Maple

$10.00

Crown Rye

$10.00

Diabolique

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jack Daniels HONEY

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$12.00

Jameson IPA

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's 46

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$13.00

Whistle Pig 10

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Well

$8.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$15.00

Jim Beam HONEY

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

J & B

$12.00

High West

$9.00

Cocktails

Bernard King

$12.00

Rosy Eyes

$14.00

Muddy Waters

$12.00

Piggyback

$12.00

Wake Me Up b4u GoGo

$12.00

Suenos

$12.00

Play It A Gin

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita Rail

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

Old-Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

H St Lemonade

$10.00

Capitol Tea

$10.00

District Ginger

$10.00

Margaritta Top Shelf

$16.00

Avion Margarita

$10.00

5 Heartbeats

$16.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Beer

Mango Cart

$6.00

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

HH 8 WARDS

$4.50Out of stock

HH Lost Laws

Out of stock

8 Wards

$8.00

Lost Laws

$8.00

Altas Ponzi

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Rotating 16oz

$8.00

The S & P 16oz

$8.00

Bud BTL

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$7.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Dos Equis BTL

$5.00

Estrella, Lager BTL

$7.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

High Life BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

City State

$8.00

Blackwing, Black Lager CAN

$8.00

Foxy, IPA CAN

$8.00

Narraganset Tall Boy CAN

$8.00

Skipjack, Lager CAN

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Wolf Pup IPA

$7.00

Elysian IPA

$7.00

Gold Cliff IPA

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

Big G

$8.00

Mango

$7.00

Lime Margarita

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Wine\champagne

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Wolfgang GLS

$7.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

Wine BTL

$27.00

Chardonanay GLS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Mt Vernon White GLS

$7.00

White BTL

$27.00

White Zin GLS

$7.00

Pink Moscado GLS

$7.00

Rosé BTL

$160.00

Sample Champagne GLS

$7.00

Moet Rose'

$160.00

Veuve Clicquot

$160.00

Belvue White

$130.00

Belaire White

$130.00

Belaire Rose'

$140.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

White Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blood Mary Can

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$7.00

Cacti

$7.00

Slushies

Slushies

$5.00

Margarita's

Margarita's Grand Mon Float

$2.00

Margarita Rail/Well

$11.00

SHAREABLES

BBQ Nachos

$13.20

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.20

Chili Mac

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Skins

$5.50Out of stock

PORK

Legendary Ribs 1/2 Rack

$16.50

Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK

$31.90

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb.

$8.80

Pulled Pork 1 lb.

$15.40

Rib Tips 1/2 lb

$8.80

Rib Tips Tips 1 lb

$14.30

The Big Bamma

$11.00

POULTRY

Pit-Fired Wings 1/2 Dozen

$8.80Out of stock

Pit-Fired Wings Dozen

$17.60Out of stock

Pit-Fired Wings 2 Dozen

$24.20Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Half Bird

$7.70

Smoked Chicken Whole Bird

$16.50

Barnyard Pimp

$8.80Out of stock

Pulled Chicken by the lb.

$14.29

Dry Rubwings 1/2

$8.80Out of stock

BEEF

Brisket 1/2 lb.

$16.50

Brisket 1 lb.

$24.20

Legend In The Makin'

$9.90

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.10Out of stock

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.30

The Cowboy

$13.20

The Outlaw

$11.00

TURKEY

The Gobbler

$12.10Out of stock

TURKEY LEGS

Plain Turkey Leg

$13.20

Stuffed Turkey Leg

$17.60

FISH

Big Tennessee Salmon Sandwich

$13.20

Salmon BLT

$14.30

HALF SMOKES

The Gun Smoke

$8.80

The Slaw Dawg

$9.90

The Boss Hogg

$11.00

PLATTERS

Legendary Rib Platter 1/4 RACK

$16.50

Legendary Rib Platter1/2 RACK

$20.90

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.40

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.40

Smoked 1/4 Chicken Platter

$15.40

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Platter

$17.60

Smoked 1/4 lb Turkey Platter

$14.30

Sliced 1/2 lb Turkey Platter

$17.60

Brisket Platter

$16.50

Smokin' Aces

$24.20

Salmon Platter

$20.90

8oz Sides

Side Baked Bean 8oz

$4.40

Side Potato Salad 8oz

$4.40

Side Coleslaw 8oz

$4.40Out of stock

Side French Fries 8oz

$5.50

Side Onion Straws 8oz

$4.40Out of stock

Side Collard Green 8oz

$4.40

Side Cheese Fries & Bacon 8oz

$7.70Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese 8oz

$5.50

Side Brussel Sprouts 8oz

$4.40

16oz Sides

Side Baked Beans 16oz

$7.70

Side Potato Salad 16oz

$7.70

Side Coleslaw 16oz

$7.70Out of stock

Side French Fries 16oz

$9.90Out of stock

Side Onion Straws 16oz

$7.70Out of stock

Side Collard Greens 16oz

$7.70

Side Cheese Fries & Bacon 16oz

$13.20Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese 16oz

$11.00

Side Brussel Sprouts 16oz

$7.70

SAUCES

North Carolina Vinegar

$0.55

Alabama White

$0.55Out of stock

Memphis Sweet & Spicy

$0.55

OG Original

$0.55

Carolina Gold

$0.55

KC Tongue Burner

$0.55

Buffalo Bill

$0.55

SMOKIN POTATOES

The Plain Jane

$7.70

1 Lb Potato Split and loaded with Butter, Sour Cream and Chives

Son Of A Gun

$19.80

1 Lb Smoked Potato Split and Loaded with Mac & Cheese, Brisket and Drizzled with Your Choice of Sauce

Big BBQ

$16.50

1 Lb Smoked Potato Split and Loaded with Pulled Pork topped with Our Legendary BBQ Sauce

Sonny Boy

$17.60Out of stock

1 Lb Potato Loaded with Sliced Turkey Breast, Melted Nacho Cheese and Chives

SALADS

House Salad

$8.80

SPECIALS

Rib Tip Sandwich

$6.60

1 lb Rib Tips and Fries

$14.30

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.20

Bottle Water

$3.30

White Russian

$6.60

Bloody Mary

$6.60

Blood Mary Can

$6.60

Bud Light Seltzer

$7.70

Cacti

$7.70

Slushies

Slushies

$5.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1208 H St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Smokin' Pig image
Smokin' Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sospeso
orange starNo Reviews
1344 H Street NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Buffalo & Bergen
orange star4.5 • 48
240 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Congress St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
One Eight Distilling - Retail Hours: Fri 3pm-7pm, Sat 1pm-8pm, Sun. 1pm-5pm
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Okie Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
THRōW Social® / Kick Axe Throwing®
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Okie ST NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
orange star4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Toki Underground
orange star4.5 • 6,367
1234 H St Ne Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Po Boy Jim - H Street
orange star4.0 • 2,782
709 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Farmbird - H Street
orange star4.9 • 1,599
625A H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
orange star4.5 • 1,402
1206 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers Diner
orange star4.0 • 1,387
406 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston