- Home
- /
- Westampton
- /
- Smokin Rev and Lady Q's Food Truck
Smokin Rev and Lady Q's Food Truck
9 Pine Tree Dr
Westampton, NJ 08060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Today's Special
- Rev’s Wings
(6) Wings: Choose between slow-smoked wings, deep-fried to perfection, or battered wings tossed in your favorite sauce.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Smokin Bowl
Build your favorite vegetable or rice bowl and add our delicious smoked meats.$15.00
- Burrito
Jumbo Burrito stuff with your favorite BBQ fixings.$8.00
- Brisket Burnt Ends
Brisket ends cooked in its on juices with our house sauces and spices.$18.00
- Smokin Shrimps
Half a pound of shrimp, seasoned and fried using our special house blend seasoning. (2) sides included.$23.00
- Smokin Mac
Our signature mac-n-cheese is topped with pulled pork or chicken and glazed with our savory BBQ sauce. **Signature meats additional cost$12.99
- (3) Smokin Taco
(3) Taco filled with your meat choice, topped with pickle slaw.$13.00
Cheesesteak
- Smoked Chicken Cheesesteak
Smoked chicken (dark meat) from leg quarters is pulled, chopped up, and served on freshly baked Italian bread.$18.99
- Brisket Cheesesteak
Low and slow Angus brisket served on a freshly baked Italian roll.$23.99
- Pulled Pork Cheesesteak
Low and slow Boston Butt served on a freshly baked Italian roll.$18.99
- Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh chicken fillet marinated in our herbs and spices, then cooked to perfection. The item is cooked to order and served on a freshly baked Italian roll.$18.99
- Sirlion Cheesesteak
Beef Sirloin steak chopped and served on a freshly baked Italian roll.$18.99
Platters
- Brisket Platter
Two thick slices of dry rubbed brisket with choice of two sides.$25.99
- Ribs (4 Bones)
Smoked with pecan and hickory woods, St Louis cut pork ribs served with two sides.$23.00
- Pulled Pork
Smoked with pecan and hickory woods pork butt served with two sides.$23.00
- Cod Fillet Platter
(1) 12-16 oz fillet marinated in herbs and spices, then fried in our special meal.$23.99
- BBQ Chicken
Chicken ( Dark meat) dry rubbed and smoked with hickory and pecan wood.$18.00
- Pork and Chicken Combo
Choose (2) Ribs or Pulled Pork with Chicken$26.00
- Brisket and Pork Combo
Choose (2) Ribs or Pulled Pork with Brisket$28.00
- Seafood & Pork Combo
Choose (2) Ribs or Pulled Pork with Fish$26.00
- Catfish Fillet
(1) 7-9oz Catfish fillets marinated in herbs and spices, then fried in our special meal.$20.99
- Whiting Fillet
(3) 4-6oz Whiting fillets fried in our special herbs and seasons.$20.99
- Fish & Shrimp Combo
Choose between fried catfish or whiting, both battered in our signature herbs and spices and served with smoked shrimp.$26.00
- Dino Beef Rib
Dry-rubbed beef short ribs slowly smoked with hickory and pecan wood.$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Haddock Fillet Platter
(1) 12-16 oz fillet marinated in herbs and spices, then fried in our special meal.$23.99
- Brisket and Seafood Combo
Choose (2) Ribs or Pulled Pork with Brisket$28.00
- Smokin Shrimps
Half a pound of shrimp, seasoned and fried using our special house blend seasoning. (2) sides included.$23.00
- Chicken Wings
3 Jumbo wings with sides$19.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken and Seafood Combo
Smoked Chicken (dark) with choice of seafood item.$24.00
Sandwich
- Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork on a bun with bbq sauce$12.00
- (3) Rib Bones
(3) Tender and juicy smoked dry-rubbed spare ribs. Add a side for an additional cost.$12.00
- Brisket
USDA Prime brisket dry rubbed with house season. Low and slow is the way we know. Add a side for an additional cost.$13.00
- Fish (Cod)
Cod fillet marinated in buttermilk herbs and spices, then fried in our special meal. The sandwich contains our Alabama White Sauce (mayo based) on a bun. Add a side for an additional cost.$12.00
- Smoked BBQ Chicken
Smoked dry-rubbed chicken. Add a side for an additional cost.$12.00
- Catfish Fillet
Catfish fillet marinated in herbs and spices, then fried in our special meal. The sandwich is on a bun and contains our Alabama White Sauce (mayo-based). Add a side for an additional cost.$12.00
- Fish (Whiting)
Whiting fillet marinated in herbs and spices, then fried in our special meal. The sandwich is on a bun and contains our Alabama White Sauce (mayo-based). Add a side for an additional cost.$12.00
- Pastrami (Brisket)
Angus brisket marinated in brine for 6 days then dry rubbed with house season. Low and slow is the way we know. Add a side for an additional cost.$15.00
- Crispy Chicken
Sliced chicken breasts marinated in buttermilk and spices and fried to perfection. We then place our Alabama White sauce and dill coleslaw to complete. Add a side for an additional cost.$12.00
- Pulled Chicken
Pulled smoked chicken with BBQ sauce on a bun.$12.00
Family Meals
Sides
- Mac-N-Cheese
A blend of cheeses slow-cooked in herbs and spices with elbow pasta. 8oz container$6.00
- Smokin Beans
Baked beans with a blend of smoked meats, peppers, herbs and spice's. Contains brown sugar$6.00
- Fries$6.00
- Collards
Southern style collards cooked in herbs with garlic in non pork meat stock.$6.00
- Dirty Rice
A blend of Louisiana herbs, spices and peppers with pulled pork.$6.00
- Slaw
Classic coleslaw that comes with our creamy homemade dill dressing.$6.00
- Fried Cabbage
Cabbage fried with olive oil and herbs$6.00
- Potato Salad
Golden potatoes with eggs and onions. Pickles and herbs.$6.00
- 8oz Smoking Yams$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Green Beans w/Turkey$6.00
Fish
Pork
- Pork Ribs (Full Slab)
Tender and juicy smoked dry-rubbed ribs (St. Louis cut)$36.00
- Pork Ribs (Half Slab)
Tender and juicy smoked dry-rubbed ribs (St. Louis cut)$18.99
- Pulled Pork (per lbs)
Indulge in our exquisitely smoked pulled pork, carefully prepared with a pecan and hickory wood blend. Our unique dry rub enhances a combination of white and dark pork meats, slow-cooked to perfection for over 14 hours.$24.99
Dessert
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
BBQ Food Truck and Caterer
9 Pine Tree Dr, Westampton, NJ 08060