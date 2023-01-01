Smokin Yards BBQ 2736 Colorado Blvd

A map showing the location of Smokin Yards BBQ 2736 Colorado BlvdView gallery

Food Menu

Sandwiches

Pork Sand

$9.99

Carolina Sand

$10.99

Brisket Sand

$10.99

Chop Brisk Sand

$10.99

Burnt Ends Sand

$10.99

Chix Sand

$9.99

Hot Link Sand

$9.99

Bones Sand

$9.99

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Po BOY

$10.99

Hot Beef

$13.99

1/2 Hot Beef

$7.99

Beef Slider

$4.99

Pork Slider

$4.99

Chicken Slider

$4.99

Ribs & Chicken

1/2 Baby Back

$21.99

Full Baby Back

$39.99

1/2 St Louis

$18.99

Fulll St Louis

$29.99

1/2 Chicken

$11.99

Whole Chicken

$22.99

Hot Wings

$14.99

Ala Carte Wing

$1.75

Ala Carte St Louis

$2.00

Ala Carte Baby Back

$2.75

Large Tenders

$7.99

Combos

2 Meats, 1 side

$20.99

3 Meat, 2 Sides

$27.99

4 Meats, 3 Sides

$34.99

Specials

Catfish Platter

$12.99

Chix Fried Steak

$12.99

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

Turkey Sand

$10.99

Hot TURKEY

$12.99

Loin Sand

$10.99

Prime Sand

$18.99

PRIME DINNER

$24.99

KOBE SAND

$17.99

ChopBrisk Spec

$10.99

Sloppy Spec

$8.99

Veggie Sand

$10.99

Kids Meal

Kids Beef Slider

$5.99

Kids Pork Slider

$5.99

Kids Chicken Slider

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chz

$5.99

Kids Mac n CHZ

$5.99

ala Carte

Ala Carte Corn Dog

$2.99

Ala Carte Grilled Chz

$2.99

Aa Carte Tender

$1.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Chili

$2.99

Chili Mac

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Creamed Corn

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac n Chz

$2.99

Mashers/Gravy

$2.99

Potato Sal

$2.99

Spicy Slaw

$2.99

Sweet Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Roll

$1.50

Bun

$1.00

Mini Bun

$1.00

3 Sliced White

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Desserts

Cookie

$3.99

Cup CAKE

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Special Pie

$4.99

By the Pound

LB Slice Brisk

$22.99

LB Chop Brisk

$22.99

LB Burnt Ends

$22.99

LB Pulled CHICKEN

$19.99

LB Pulled Pork

$19.99

LB Hot Links

$16.99

BB RIBS No SD

$32.99

ST LOUIS No SD

$26.99

WH CHICK No SD

$19.99

Bulk Sides

Mac N Chz

$7.99+

Potato Sal

$7.99+

Cole Slaw

$6.99+

Green Beans

$7.99+

Cream Corn

$7.99+

Mashers/Gravy

$7.99+

Chili

$6.99+

Baked Beans

$7.99+

Catering

Dozen Buns

$7.99

Dozen Cookies

$11.99

Cobbler

$32.00

Utensils

$1.00

Chaffing Dishes

$15.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Water

Ice Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

RootBeer

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Kumbucha

$3.99

Energy Drink

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Coco

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Soda Water

$0.50

Beer & Wine

CN PBR

$3.00

CN Mead

$6.00

BT Coors

$5.00

BT Coors Light

$5.00

CN SnowMelt

$5.00

CN Cold ONE

$3.50

CN Eddy Line

$5.00

CN Cider

$5.00

DF 1 Wibby

$6.00

DF 2 Shiner

$5.00

DF 3 Ska Euphoria

$6.00

DF 4 Black Lager

$6.00

CN RED

$6.00

CN White

$6.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Pitcher Shiner

$12.00

Pitcher Libby

$16.00

Pitcher Ska Euphoria

$16.00

Pitcher Black Lager

$16.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleave T-Shirt

$27.00

Hoddie

$40.00

Hat

$25.00

Bottled Sauce

$6.99

Sticker

$1.00

QT Peanuts

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
