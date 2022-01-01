  • Home
Smokin D's BBQ Bar & Grill 2625 South Loop 35

No reviews yet

2625 South Loop 35

Alvin, TX 77511

Appetizers

Chips & Queso Loco

Chips & Queso Loco

$7.50+

Our queso blanco made with roasted peppers and topped with your choice of chorizo, pulled pork or chopped brisket (+$1)

Nachos

Nachos

$10.25+

Our homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of chopped brisket (+$1) or chopped chicken, cheese, lettuce, jalapeno broccoli slaw, pineapple-avocado pico and drizzled with BBQ sauce and our signature southwest ranch.

Loaded Tator Scoopers

$10.00

Fried diced potatoes with your choice of chopped brisket (+$1)or chopped chicken, cheese, sour cream, green onions and topped with BBQ sauce and our signature southwest ranch.

BBQ Plates

1 Meat Plate

$14.00

Any of our smoked meats of your choice with 1 side. Pickles, onions, jalapenos and sliced bread or Texas Toast included.

2 Meat Plate

$16.00

3 Meat Plate

$17.00

Any 3 of our smoked meats of your choice and 2 sides. Pickles, onions, jalapenos and sliced bread or Texas Toast.

Sample Platter

$27.00

Any of our 4 meats of your choice and 3 sides. Pickles, onions, jalapenos and sliced bread or Texas Toast included.

Fusion Menu

Brisketmacdilla

Brisketmacdilla

$12.50

Our world famous BBQ quesadilla. Chopped brisket and mac & cheese mix melted together with shredded cheese in a toasted tortilla topped with our signature southwest ranch.

Sloppy Papi

Sloppy Papi

$13.00

Our signature baked potato. Chopped brisket or Brisketmacdilla mix, butter, cheese, sour cream and green onions topped with BBQ sauce and our southwest ranch.

BBQ Tacos

BBQ Tacos

$10.00

2 Tacos with your choice of chopped brisket (+$1) or chopped chicken topped with pineapple-avocado pico and our southwest ranch. Served with your choice of side.

Waka' Flautas Flame

Waka' Flautas Flame

$9.50

3 Flautas stuffed with your choice of chopped brisket (+$1) or chopped chicken topped with lettuce, pineapple-avocado pico, salsa verde, BBQ sauce and queso fresco. Your choice of side included.

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$9.50

Green bell pepper halves stuffed with brisket dirty rice, topped with classic Creole sauce, mozzarella cheese and green onions. Served with Texas Toast.

Chicken Fried Ribeye

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$16.50

Sliced ribeye steak pounded thin, battered and fried to perfection. Served with brisket-fat country gravy and your choice of two sides and Texas Toast.

Tex-Mex 2 Step

Tex-Mex 2 Step

$16.50

2 Brisket tamales paired with your choice of meat and 2 sides.

BBQ Baos

$12.50

Jr's Plate

$15.50

Mini Macdilla

$7.50

Sandwiches

Pops Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Torta

$13.50

The BBLT

$9.75

Pops Sandwich -No Side

$9.00

Meat by the Pound

Sliced Brisket

$4.94+

Chopped Brisket

$4.94+

Smoked Sausage

$4.06+

Smoked Jalapeno Sausage

$4.31+

Smoked Chicken

$3.81+

Pulled Pork

$4.31+

Pork Ribs

$9.38+

Smoked Turkey Breast

$4.38+

Kids Menu

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00+

Grilled Cheese

$7.00+

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$7.00+

Chicken Tenders

$7.00+

Burgers

The OG Burger

$10.00

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

The Big Tex Burger

$18.00

No Bull Burger

$11.50

No Bull Burger - Double

$13.50

Patty Only

$5.00

Salads & Wraps

Large Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Salad

$7.75

Wrap

$10.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

French Fries

$3.00+

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Loaded Ranch Potato Salad

$3.00+

Jalapeno Broccoli Slaw

$3.00+

Charro Beans

$3.00+

Homestyle Green Beans

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Chorizo Corn Maux Choux

$3.00+

Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

$3.00+

Brisket Fried Rice

$3.00+

Side Salad

$3.00+

Side Potato

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Churro Bowl

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream bowl garnished with cinnamon sugar churro sticks.

Layered Lemon Cake

$5.99

Salted Caramel Ice-Cream Sandwich

$5.99

Cookies N Cream Creme Pie

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Extras

SW

$0.50

Queso Blanco

$2.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Single Tamale

$2.00

Single Taco

$3.50

Single Bao

$3.50

Single Flauta

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.25

2 Slices Bread

$1.00

2 Tortillas

$1.00

1 Hawaiian Bun

$1.25

1 Texas Toast

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$0.75

Add Avocado

$0.75

Add Bacon

$0.75

Extra Brisket

$4.94

Extra Mac-Mix

$4.50

Pint BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Half Pint SW

$4.50

Large Seasoning

$25.00

Pint Seasoning

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coke-Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.50

Domestic-Draft

BudLight

$2.75+

Miller Lite

$2.75+

Domestic-Bottles

BudLight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Lonestar

$2.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Premium-Draft

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Modelo

$3.50+

Crawford Bock

$3.50+

Yeungling

$3.50+

Shiner

$3.50+

Dos XX

$3.50+

Premium-Bottles

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Dos XX

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Shiner

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Gold

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Infused

$3.75

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$13.50

Premium Bucket

$16.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$3.75

Sangria

$3.75

Moscato

$3.75

Pinot

$3.75

Rose

$3.75

Chardonnay

$3.75

Pink Moscato

$3.75

White Zinfandel

$3.75

Wine Cocktail

$3.75

Seltzers

Truly

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mixed Drinks

Michelada

$6.75

Margarita

$5.00

Mini Marg

$0.99

Mimosa

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Whiskey Mix

$5.50

Vodka Mix

$5.50

Tequila Mix

$5.50

Rum Mix

$5.50

Drink Specials

Drafts

$3.00+

Margaritas

$3.50+

Michelada Special

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Single

$2.00

6 Taco Special

$10.00

Wing Wednesday

Wings

$0.75

10 Wings & Fries

$10.00

6 Wings & Draft

$8.00

Wings & Pizza

$20.00

BBQ Pizza

$14.00

Tejano Thursday

Tex-Mex Special

$11.00

Flautas Special

$22.00

Pho Friday

Chicken Pho

$12.00

Brisket Pho

$13.00

Kids Pho

$6.00

Seasonal

Potato Soup

$6.50+

Chimichanga

$20.00

Astros Pack

$50.00

Holiday Meat

Smoked Turkey

$70.00

Fried Turkey

$70.00

Rack of Ribs

$40.00

Smoked Ham

$50.00

Whole Brisket

$120.00+

Brisket Tamales

Dozen Brisket Tamales

$25.00

Half Pan Sides

Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Baked Beans

$45.00

Corn Bread Stuffing

$45.00

Green Beans

$45.00

Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

$45.00

Quart of Gravy

Quart Gravy

$20.00

Family Pack

Fried Turkey

$150.00

Smoked Turkey

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Proudly introducing the BBQ Fusion concept along with your favorite traditional BBQ entrees.

2625 South Loop 35, Alvin, TX 77511

