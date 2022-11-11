  • Home
  • Smokin D'S BBQ Fusion - 1638 CR 965
Smokin D'S BBQ Fusion 1638 CR 965

No reviews yet

1638 County Road 965

Alvin, TX 77511

Truck Menu

Brisketmacdilla

$15.00

BBQ Plate

$20.00

Pops Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage on a Stick

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Proudly introducing the BBQ fusion concept along with your traditional BBQ entrees!

1638 County Road 965, Alvin, TX 77511

