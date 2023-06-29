Smoking Goat Pub 3015 Merle Hay Road Ste 1A

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drink Menu

Liquor

360 Huckleberry

$4.50

Blue Rasberry Lemondade (seasonal)

$4.50

Ciroc Apple

$6.00

Ciroc Peach

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$6.00

Ciroc Seasonal

$6.00

Citron

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$4.50

FireFly

$4.50

Gotcha Well Vodka

$3.75

Grey Goose

$6.00

Kettle One

$5.00

Mandrin

$5.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

Red, White, Berry (seasonal)

$4.50

Absolut

$5.00

Stoli Raz

$5.00

Three Olives Cherry

$5.00

Three Olives grape

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.00

UV Cherry

$4.00

UV Grape

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.50

Watermelon

$4.50

Whipped

$4.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay

$5.50

Gotcha Gin

$3.75

Revelton Mulberry Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.50

Rumchata Limon

$6.00

Licor 43

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.00

Midori

$5.00

Kinky Blue

$4.50

Kinky Pink

$4.50

Prairie Fire

$4.50

Licor 43 Horchata

$6.00

Grand marnier

$7.00

Old Smokey Apple Pie

$5.00

Chambord

$7.00

Kahula

$5.50

Jager

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.00

Raspberry

$4.00

Buttershot

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Crème De Cacao

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Bay Key lime cream

$5.00

Menthol

$4.00

Sambvca

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Ryans (vs. Baileys)

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Cherry

$4.00

Grape

$4.00

Peachtree

$4.00

Yukon Jack

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Black Velvet

$3.75

BV toasted Carmel

$4.00

CC

$4.00

Courvoisier VS

$7.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Jack

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jim Fire

$4.50

Jim Honey

$4.50

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.25

Kurvball Whiskey

$5.50

Markers Mark

$6.25

Paul Masson

$4.00

Remy

$9.00

Remy 1738 Royal

$13.00

Revel Stoke Pecan

$4.50

Salty Watermelon Whiskey

$5.00

Screwball

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Ten High

$3.75

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$9.50

Windsor

$3.75

1800

$6.00

1800 Blanco

$6.00

Casa Amimgos Blanco

$8.00

Casa Amimgos Respasado

$9.00

DeLeon Platinum

$8.00

Don Juilo-BLANCO

$8.00

Don Juilo-REPOSADO

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Espolon

$6.00

Jose

$5.00

Patron

$8.00

Teq. Rose

$5.50

Well Juarez gold

$3.75

Well Juarez Silver

$3.75

Bacardi Dragonberry

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Bacardi Silver

$4.00

Captian Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.75

Myers's Dark Rum

$5.00

Well -Gotcha Silver Rum

$3.75

Beer/Seltzers

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Easy Eddy

$6.00

Fishback & Stephenson-First Crush

$6.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Ace-Pineapple (Cider) 12oz can

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Chelada

$4.50

Bud Zero Bottle N/A

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Busch Light Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light Peach 12oz Can

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Guinness Bottle

$5.00

Hamms

$3.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Leinenkugel Peach

$5.00

Mike's hard Strawberry Lemonade Bottle

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$4.00

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

N/A Bud Zero N/A -12oz can

$4.00

N/A Heineken Zero

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Peace Tree Blond Fatale

$6.00

Ruthie

$5.00

Seagram's Jamaican Me Happy

$4.00

Shiner Boc

$5.00

Smirnoof Zero Red, White and Blue

$5.00

Spiked Palmer

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Toppling Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Triple Jam

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

Ultra Bottle

$4.00

White Monster-white

$6.00

Wyder-Reposado 12oz can

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cocktails

Blood Mary

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

Long Island -Well

$7.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$9.00

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Shots/Bombs

Butter Crown

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

G.O.A.T. Piss

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mini Beers

$5.50

Orange Peel

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Salted Nut Roll

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Chadonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

Short Sleeve Tshirt

$20.00

Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL - 3XL

$22.00

Long Sleve

$25.00

Long Sleeve 2XL - 3XL

$30.00

Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

Hoodie S-XL

$35.00

Hoodie 2XL - 3XL

$40.00

Food Menu

Apps

12 Chicken wings

$14.99

6 Chicken wings

$8.99

Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$9.99

GOAT Balls

$9.99

House made pork egg rolls

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Baskets

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Boudin Brat

$8.99

BYO Smashburger

$10.99

Cod

$13.99

Double Patty Smashburger

$14.99

GOAT Melt

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hotdog

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Walleye & Coleslaw + Choice of Side

$18.99

Kids Menu

Grill cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

After Hours

Fried Pickle Fries

$7.99

Fried Mac & Cheese bites 6pc

$7.99

Fried Mac & Cheese bites 12pc

$10.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Four Meat Pizza

$10.50

Supreme Pizza

$10.50

Sides

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$4.99

Cajun Crinkle Cut

$4.99

Dirty Rice

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Parmasen Fries

$4.99

BUY THE KITCHEN A DRINK

Buy Kitchen Staff a Drink

$5.00

Happy Hour

Wells

Gotcha Well Vodka

$2.00

Gotcha Well Rum

$2.00

Gotcha Well Gin

$2.00

Well Tequila

$2.00

Well Scotch

$2.00

Well Whiskey Ten High

$2.00

Draft Beers

16oz Pint Coors Light

$3.00

16oz Pint Mich Ultra

$3.00

Bottles & Tallboys

Happy Hour Domestic Bottle

$3.00

Happy Hour Domestic Tallboy

$3.00

Bomb

Happy Hour GOAT Piss

$4.00

Happy Hour Grape Bomb

$4.00

Happy Hour Food

Boudin Brat with choice of fries

$7.99Out of stock

Cauliflower Wings

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

GOAT Balls

$9.99

Hot Dog Basket with choice of fries

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Non-Alcoholic

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Energy

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Ginger Ale-Can

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice 12oz glass

$4.00

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice 12oz glass

$4.00

Pineapple Juice 12oz glass

$4.00

Sprite

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$4.00

Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Employee Drinks

Wells

Well -Gotcha Silver Rum

$2.00

Well-Gotcha Vodka

$2.00

Well-Gotcha Gin

$2.00

Well-Ten High

$2.00

Well-Windsor

$2.00

Well Juarez Silver

$2.00

Well Juarez gold

$2.00

Beer & Calls

Domestic Bottle

$3.00

Domestic Tallboy

$3.00

Call Under $5.00

$3.00

Domestic Draft

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3015 Merle Hay Road Ste 1A, Des Moines, IA 50310

Directions

