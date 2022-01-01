Smokin Joe's Burger Shack imageView gallery

Smokin Joe's Burger Shack

No reviews yet

2302 Alcock

#27

PAMPA, TX 79065

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Boneless Wings 6pc

$6.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Fried Jalapenos

$6.00Out of stock

Boneless wings 12pc

$10.00

Burgers

5oz Nathan’s Beef Frank served with Joe’s Home-Made chili, cheese, dice onions, and Jalapenos

Fireman Burger

$17.00

Be very hungryfor this monster this has three 6 once Flame Broiled CAB Patty with one with baby Swiss Cheese sauteed onions and mushrooms, one patty with American cheese and 2 pieces of smoked bacon and the third patty served with Ghost Pepper Cheese, pickled jalapenos on a toasted Sour Dough Bun, mayo, BBQ and Dogg Sauce with Fresh lettuces, Tomatoes, Onions and pickles served with a generous portion of fresh cut Fries

Double Dogg Dare

$11.50

Are you venturous because you are about toe eat a burger you wont soon forget! This is a 10 ounce pepper infused CAB patty flame broiled topped with Ghost pepper cheese, Bacon, jalapenos with lettuces, tomatoes and red onion served with our famous Dogg Sauce and fresh cut french fried potatoes

Hawaiian Cheeseburger

$9.75

6oz Flamed Broiled CAB BBQ sauce, sweet-n-sour sauce, ham, pineapple lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a toasted Bun

Montana Patty Melt

$9.50

Rotella Marble Rye Bread, with bacon, grilled onions & mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Ultimate Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Ultimate Chili Cheeseburger

$10.50

UCC 6oz CAB Patty smothered 5oz smothered with Joe’s Home-Made chili, cheese, dice onions, and Jalapenos

Bandido Burger

$9.50

Bild Your Own Burger

$6.75

Kid's

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Chunks

$6.50Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$6.75Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$4.00

Corn Dog

$4.00

Sandwiches & Such

All Sandwiches and Baskets Come With Fresh Cut Fryes

Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/FF

$9.00

6 ounce Hand Breaded Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Mayo and American Cheese on a Toasted Sourdough Bun

The Club

$10.00

Trippel Decker, ham, turkey, American cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Then Top it with a BLT Good Eaten!

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Traditional Philly Steak Sub Sandwich

$12.00

Thin Sliced Sirloin Steak Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms and Bell Pepper, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese Mayo On a 8" Sourdough Bun

Chicken Philly Cheese Sub Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounce shredded Grilled Chicken Breast Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms and Bell Pepper, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese Mayo On a 8" Sourdough Bun

Southwest Chicken Sub Sandwich

$12.00

5 ounce Grilled Shredded Chic ken Breast with Grilled Jalapenos and Onion Topped with Ghost Pepper Cheese and Dogg Sauce (Hot Sandwich)

Steak Finger Basket

$10.00

Sides and Extras

2 pc Writes Smoked Bacon

$1.50

American Cheese

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Ghost Pepper Cheese

$1.25

Provolone Cheese

$1.25

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos Pickled

$0.25

Grilled Onions

$0.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Ham 2oz

$0.50

Pineapple Ring

$0.50

Fried egg

$0.75

Extra 5.33oz Angus Beef Pattie

$4.00

Side of FF

$3.00

Dinner Salad

$3.50

cup of soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Food Truck

BBQ

8 oz Potato Salad

$3.00

1 Pound Potato Salad

$5.00

2 Pounds Potato Salad

$10.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich & Chips

$8.00

Pulled pork Sandwich w/Chips

$8.00

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich & Chips

$8.00

Soda

Classic Coke 32oz

$2.00

Classic Coke 24oz

$1.50

Sprite 32OZ

$2.00

Powerade 32 OZ

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer 32OZ

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper 32 OZ

$2.00

SPRITE 24 OZ

$1.50

DIET COKE 24 OZ

$1.50Out of stock

POWER AID 24 OZ

$1.50Out of stock

ROOT BEER 24 OZ

$1.50Out of stock

DR. PEPPER 24 OZ

$1.50

Tea

Sweet Tea 32oz

$2.00

Sweet Tea 24oz

$1.50

Unsweet Tea 32oz

$2.00

Unsweet Tea 24oz

$1.50

Dogg sauce

Dogg sauce

$1.00

Dogg sauce qt

$10.00

Jalapeno Cream Sauce

Jalapeno Cream Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

County Gravy

Country Gravy

$0.75

Iced Lemon Cake

lemon Cake

$5.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Burger Topping

Meats

Cheese

Other

Cheese Options

American Cheese

$0.75

Provolone Cheese

$1.25

Ghost Pepper Cheese

$1.25

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Other Options

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Pineapple Ring

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.50

Fried egg Over easy

$0.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Dogg Sauce on the bun

$0.25

mustard

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2302 Alcock, #27, PAMPA, TX 79065

Directions

Gallery
Smokin Joe's Burger Shack image

