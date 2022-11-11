Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

1,316 Reviews

$$

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Pulled Pork Sammy
Beef Brisket Sammy

N/A Beverage

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade Tropicana

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mango Lemonade

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

Peach Lemonade

$3.49

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Mango Iced Tea

$3.49

Peach Iced Tea

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Grenadine & Sierra Mist

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

Kids Size Soda

$1.59

Gallon Tea To go

$9.99

Can Pepsi

$1.75Out of stock

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.75Out of stock

Appetizers

Wolf Turds

Wolf Turds

$6.59+
Chicken Lollipops

Chicken Lollipops

$6.59+

Mac & Cheese Balls

$6.29
BBQ Potato Skins

BBQ Potato Skins

$10.49
Superb Nachos

Superb Nachos

$7.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.39

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99
Wing'in It!

Wing'in It!

$13.19+

Nacho Cheese Fries with Pulled Pork

$9.49
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$15.29

Rib Tips

$12.99

Salads

Side Salad

$4.49

Entrée Salad

$7.49

Pulled Pork Salad

$11.49

Angus Beef Brisket Salad

$13.49

Pulled Chicken Salad

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Stew & Chili

Cup Brunswick Stew

$4.49

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$7.99

Quart Brunswick Stew

$14.79

Cup Chili

$4.49

Bowl Chili

$7.99

Quart Chili

$14.79

Sammy's & Burgers

Pulled Chicken Sammy

$11.49

Pulled Pork Sammy

$11.49

Beef Brisket Sammy

$13.69

The Smokin' Pig Burger

$11.49

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.89

Chili Cheese Burger

$13.99

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Pig Dog

$10.89

Pig Dog Only

$7.49

1 Meat Meals

1/4 Rack Meal

$15.49

1/2 Rack Meal

$22.99

Jumbo Chicken Leg Meal

$11.99

Hot Links Meal

$13.99

Hot Link/Brat Meal

$13.99

Bratwurst Meal

$13.99

Catfish Meal - 3 pieces

$14.49

Catfish Meal - 4 pieces

$16.49

Regular Beef Brisket Meal

$16.49

Large Beef Brisket Meal

$22.49

Regular Pulled Pork Meal

$13.99

Large Pulled Pork Meal

$17.49

Regular Rib Tip Meal

$14.99

Large Rib Tip Meal

$18.99

Catfish & Wings & Fries

$17.99

Combo Platter

2 Meat Combo

$17.99

3 Meat Combo

$22.99

Family Packs

Rib Tips, Chicken, Pulled Pork, 4-5 ppl

$60.99

Pulled Pork, Brisket, Sausages, 4-6 ppl

$89.99

6 Meats Sampler, 8-10 ppl

$139.99

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken Tender

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Drum

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Thigh

$7.99

Kid's Pork Sparerib

$8.99

Kid's Pulled Pork

$7.99

Kid's Angus Beef Brisket

$8.99

Sides And Fries

Corn Bread

$1.69+

Old Fashioned Coleslaw

$3.89+

Trinity Potato Salad

$3.89+

Famous BBQ Beans

$4.28+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.89+

House Mac & Cheese

$3.89+

Southern Greens

$3.89+

Regular Fries

$3.89

Cajun Fries

$3.89

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Hot Dog Bun

$0.99

Euro Roll

$1.49+

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)

Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)

$5.49
Key Lime Pie (Slice)

Key Lime Pie (Slice)

$5.49
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.49
Warm Peach Cobbler

Warm Peach Cobbler

$5.49

Root Beer Float

$5.49

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.49

Whole Key Lime Pie

$36.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$40.00Out of stock

Half sheet Peach Cobbler (24h Notice)

$45.00

Half Sheet Banana Pudding (24h Notice)

$45.00

Meat A la Carte

Full Cut Pork Spareribs

$3.99+

Angus Beef Brisket

$14.99+

Pulled Pork

$9.99+

Chicken Leg Quarter

$7.49

Louisiana Hot Link

$5.49+

Bratwurst

$5.49+

Burnt Ends

$15.29+

Rib Tips

$12.99+

Louisiana Style Catfish

$14.00+

Drink Options

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Mango Iced Tea

$3.49

Peach Tea

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

Mango Lemonade

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.25Out of stock

Canned Coke

$1.50

Canned Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Size Soda

$1.59

T-Shirts

Men's T-Shirt - Black

$15.95+

Women's T-Shirt - Black

$15.95+

Pig Abide - Women's - Maroon

$15.95+

Pig Abide - Men's - Maroon

$15.95+

BBQ Sauce Bottles

Classic Original 16oz

$9.95

California Honey 16oz

$9.95

Carolina Sassy 16oz

$9.95

Kansas City Hot 16oz

$9.95

East Carolina Hog Wash 16oz

$9.95

Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Smoking Pig BBQ image
Smoking Pig BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Old School Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2040 E Craig Rd Suite 101 North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Westside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Lake Mead Blvd North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli - Behind Reef Dispensary on Martin Luther King & Cheyenne
orange starNo Reviews
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas - 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117
orange starNo Reviews
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117 North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Gold Spike
orange starNo Reviews
217 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston