Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill Gasparilla Marina Waterside
15001 Gasparilla Road
Placida, FL 33946
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Plain Ol Water
Arnold Palmer
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Root Beer
$2.95
Ginger Ale
$2.95
Pink Lemonade
$2.95
Unsweet Tea
$2.95
Sweet Tea
$2.95
Apple Juice
$2.95+Out of stock
Orange Juice
$2.95+
Cranberry Juice
$2.95+
V8 Juice
$2.95+
Grapefruit Juice
$2.95+
Pineapple Juice
$2.95+
Coffee
$2.95
Kids Drink
$1.49
Milk (white)
$2.95
Milk (choc)
$3.70
Coke
$2.95
Small bowl of lemons
$1.75
Appetizers
Nachos
Burgers/sandwiches
Baskets
Platters
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Takeout service charge
TACO TUESDAY
Beer
Aluminum Bud
$4.75
Aluminum Bud Lt
$4.75
Aluminum Coors Light
$4.95Out of stock
Busch Latte Alum
$3.50
Angry Orchard
$4.25
Banquet Coors
$4.25
Becks Na
$4.25Out of stock
Bud
$4.25
Bud Light
$4.25
Bud Light Lime
$4.25
Bud Light Orange
$4.25
Bud Select 55
$4.25
Bud 0
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.25Out of stock
Coors light
$4.25
Corona
$4.50
Corona Lt
$4.50
Corona Premier
$4.50
Flight
$4.25
Guiness
$4.75
Heineken
$4.25
Heineken 00
$4.25
J Dubbs Can
$5.75
Yuengling
$4.25
Land Shark Btl
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.25
Miller Lite
$4.25
Modelo
$4.50
Pacifico
$4.25
Reef Donkey Can
$5.75
Stella Bottle
$5.75Out of stock
Select 55
$4.25
Stella 00 (NA)
$4.55
Ultra Pure Gold
$4.25
Ultra Prickly Pear
$4.25
Land Shark Btl
$4.00
Yuengling Hershy
$4.25
420 16oz
$5.75
Amberbock 16oz
$4.75
Big Boca 16oz
$5.75
Bud Light 16oz
$4.25
Goose IPA 16oz
$5.75
Jai Alai 16 Oz
$5.75
Landshark 16oz
$4.25Out of stock
Mich Ultra 16oz
$4.25
Miller Lite 16 Oz
$4.25
Sam Adams 16 Oz
$5.75
Blue Moon 16oz
$5.25
Space Dust 16oz
$5.75
Stella 16oz
$5.75
Bush Light 16oz
$4.25
Yuengling 16 Oz
$4.75
Pumpkin Chunker
$6.75Out of stock
Florida Lager
$5.25Out of stock
Flight 16 Oz
$4.25Out of stock
420 Pitcher
$18.00
Amberbock Pitcher
$15.00
Big Boca Pitcher
$18.00
Bud Pitcher
$15.00
Bud Light Pitcher
$15.00
Cape Haze Pitcher
$18.00Out of stock
Goose IPA Pitcher
$18.00
Jai Alai Pitcher
$18.00
Landshark Pitcher
$13.00Out of stock
Mich Ultra Pitcher
$15.00
Miller Lite Pitcher
$15.00
Blue Moon Pitcher
$18.00
Space Dust Pitcher
$18.00
Stella Pitcher
$18.00
Veza Sur Pitcher
$18.00Out of stock
Yuengling Pitcher
$16.00
Bud Light Lime
Out of stock
Bud Light Mango
$4.25Out of stock
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.25
White Claw Lime
$4.25
White Claw Mango
$4.25
White Claw Ras
$4.25
White Claw Ruby
$4.25
High Noon Cherry
$5.25
High Noon Passion Fruit
$5.25
High Noon Mango
$5.25
Liquor
Amaretto
$5.95
B&B
$9.00
Baileys
$8.50
Banana Cream
$8.75
Blue Curacao
$5.95
Campari
$8.95
Christians Brothers
$5.75
Cointreau
$8.95
Frangelico
$7.95
Grand Marnier
$8.95
Jagermeister
$7.75
Kahlua
$7.50
Key Lime
$8.75
Midori
$6.95
Peach Schapps
$5.95
ALL TO GO
RumChata
$7.95
Sambuca
$7.25
Triple Sec
$7.95
Well Gin
$6.25
Beefeater
$8.25
Bombay
$8.50
Bombay Saphire
$8.95
Gordans
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.95
Bacardi
$7.50
Bacardi Gold
$7.75
Bacardi Limon
$7.75
Captain Morgan
$7.75
Cruzan
$7.75Out of stock
Kraken
$7.95Out of stock
Malibu
$7.95
Meyers
$8.50
Mount Gay
$7.75
Sailor Jerrys
$7.75
Well Coconut Rum
$7.25
Well Rum
$6.25
Captain Black
$8.95
Well Bourbon
$6.25
Well Scotch
$6.25
Chivas Regal
$10.25Out of stock
Dewars
$8.75
Glenlivet
$12.25
J&B
$8.25
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.25
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.75
AppleSauce
$8.95
Birthday Cake
$8.95
Buttery Nipple
$8.95
Chocolate Cake
$8.95
Cinn Toast Crunch
$8.95
Irish Car Bomb
$8.95
Jager Bomb
$8.95
Kamikaze
$8.95
Lemon Drop
$8.95
Slippery Nipple
$8.95
Washington Apple
$8.95
Jack Fire
$8.95
Green Tea
$8.95
White Tea
$8.95
Brass Balls
$8.95
Shamrock Shooter
$8.92
Sex W\ Gator
$9.00
Vegas Bomb
$10.00
Well Tequila
$6.25
1800
$8.25
Jose Cuervo Gold
$7.75
Patron Silver
$9.50
Azunia Blanco
$11.00
Azunia Gold
$11.00
Salt Tequila Citrus
$8.95
Salt Tequila Chocolate
$8.95
Salt Tequila Berry
$8.95
3 Olives Blueberry
$8.50
3 Olives Coconut
$8.50Out of stock
3 Olives Cumber Lime
$8.50Out of stock
3 Olives PearApple
$8.50
3 Olives Triple Shot
$8.50
3 Olives Vanilla
$8.50Out of stock
3 Olives Watermelon
$8.50
360 huckleberry
$8.50
360 Madagascar vanilla
$8.50
Absolut
$7.95
Absolut Citron
$7.95
Absolut Rasp
$7.95
Absolute Vanilla
$7.95
Chopin
$11.25
Deep Eddy Cranberry
$8.25
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.25
Deep Eddy Orange
$8.25
Deep Eddy Peach
$8.25
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$8.25
Double Cross
$11.25
Grey Goose
$9.95
Ketel One
$9.75
Smirnoff
$7.75
Smirnoff Cherry
$7.75
Three Olives Cherry
$8.50
Titos
$7.95
Well Vodka
$6.25
Well Whiskey
$6.25
Busch Mills
$7.75Out of stock
Canadian Club
$7.75
Crown Royal
$8.50
Crown Apple
$8.75
Fireball
$7.75
Jack Daniels
$9.25
Jack Daniels Fire
$8.25
Jameson
$8.25
Jim Beam
$8.25
Makers Mark
$8.25
Screwball Peanut Butter
$8.25
Seagrams 7
$7.95
Seagrams VO
$7.95
Southern Comfort
$7.95
Wild Turkey
$7.95Out of stock
Basil Haydens
$10.25Out of stock
Cocktails
Appletini
$8.50
Asparagus Bloody Mary
$10.00
Baybreeze
$8.50
Blue Margarita
$9.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Black Russian
$7.50
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.50
Blue LIT
$9.00
Cap'n Island Punch
$9.00
Coffe w/ Irish cream
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.50
Dirty Milk
$10.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.50
Drink SPEC
$8.95
Espresso Martini
$11.00
Frozen Candy Cane
$8.50
Gimlet
$8.50
Gold Margarita
$10.00
Hibiscus Martini
$9.50
Hibiscus Mimosa
$10.00
Hibiscus Mojito
$9.50
Hurricane
$8.50
Jalapeno Marg
$9.00
Jerry's Tiki Punch
$9.00
Key Lime Colada
$9.00
Key Lime Pie Martini
$9.50
Lemon Drop
$8.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Lucy's lemonade
$6.00
Madras
$8.50
Mai Tai
$9.00
Manhattan
$8.50
Manmosa
$11.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$8.50
Miami Vice
$9.50
Mimosa
$8.50
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$8.50
Mudslide
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$8.50
Painkiller
$9.00
Pain In The Ass
$8.95
Pina Colada
$8.50
Prickly Pear Mojito
$9.50
Rob Roy
$8.50
Rum Runner
$9.00
Strawberry Margarita
$9.00
Screwdriver
$8.50
Sea Breeze
$8.50
Sex On The Beach
$8.50
Sidecar
$9.00
Strawberry Mimosa
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.50
Tom Collins
$8.50
Top LIT
$11.00
Top Marg
$11.00
Tropical Tarpon
$9.00
Undercurrent
$11.00
VRG Daq
$4.95
VRG Frzn Marg
$4.95
VRG Pina Col
$4.95
Whiskey Sour
$8.50
White Choc Tini
$9.00
White Russian
$8.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$4.95
Trash Can
$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Great Crew, Great Food, Great Fun!
Location
15001 Gasparilla Road, Placida, FL 33946
