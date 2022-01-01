  • Home
  • /
  • Placida
  • /
  • Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill - Gasparilla Marina Waterside
Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill imageView gallery

Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill Gasparilla Marina Waterside

review star

No reviews yet

15001 Gasparilla Road

Placida, FL 33946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
BURGER
Captain’s Salad

NA Beverages

Plain Ol Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Cranberry Juice

$2.95+

V8 Juice

$2.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95+

Pineapple Juice

$2.95+

Coffee

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.49

Milk (white)

$2.95

Milk (choc)

$3.70

Coke

$2.95

Small bowl of lemons

$1.75

Appetizers

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Conch Fritters

$11.95

Crab Cakes

$14.95

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Crawfish

$11.95

Gator Bites

$11.95Out of stock

Homemade Chips App

$9.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.95

Quesadilla

$7.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

Smoked Fish Dip

$11.95

Steamed Clams

$13.95

Wings

$7.95+

Chips N Salsa

$9.25

Soups

Chili

$5.95+

White Chowder

$5.95+

Salads

Captain’s Salad

$7.95+

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Chef Salad

$15.95

Greek Salad

$13.95

Spinach Salad

$14.95

Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.95

Classic Nachos

$12.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

South Beach Nachos

$15.95

Chicken Nachos

$15.90

Prime Rib Nachos

$15.90

Burgers/sandwiches

Black N Bleu

$14.95

BLT

$10.95

BURGER

$11.95

BYO Sandwich

$11.95

Cuban

$12.95

French Dip

$11.95

Patty Melt

$13.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Rajun Cajun

$14.95

Reuben

$12.95

Texan

$14.95

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.95

Grilled onions

$0.90

Grilled mushrooms

$0.75

Pastas

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Clams & Pasta

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Baskets

Chicken Tender Bskt

$14.95

Clam Strip Bskt

$15.95

Fish&Chips Bskt

$18.95

Grouper Finger Bskt

$18.95

Redfish Finger Bskt

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$17.95

Platters

Smokin Jerr's Sampler

$21.95

Crab Cake Platter

$20.95

Grouper Platter

$20.95

Havana Banana

$18.95

Mahi Mahi Platter

$20.95

Prime Rib

$21.95+

Redfish Platter

$20.95Out of stock

RIBS

$14.95+

Smoked Brisket Platter

$19.95

Smoked Salmon Platter

$21.95

Regular Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Homemade Chips Side

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Premium Sides

Black Beans And Yellow Rice

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Vegetable Medley

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.49

Kids Chx Fingers

$7.49

Kids Chzburger

$7.49

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.49

Kids Hot Dog

$7.49

Kids Mac&Cheese

$7.49

Kids Pasta

$7.49

Kids PB&J

$7.49

Kids Shrimp

$7.49

Kids Drink

$1.49

Kids Milk Or Juice

$3.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Gourmet Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.95

Misc/Spec

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Pita

$0.75

Split plate charge

$3.75

Takeout service charge

$1.75

Celery

$0.75

Takeout service charge

Cake Fee

$6.50

Take Out Service Charge

$1.75

TACO TUESDAY

Taco Chicken

$17.95

Taco Prime Rib

$17.95

Taco Redfish

$14.95

Taco Pulled Pork

$14.95

Ground Beef

$14.95

HOTDOG

Plain Hotdog

$3.75

Chili

$1.25

Cheese

$0.50

Sauer kraut

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Relish

$0.50

NA Beverages

Plain Ol Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

V8 Juice

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.49

1\2 And 1\2 Tea

$2.95

Kids Juice W/Meal

$2.75

Beer

Aluminum Bud

$4.75

Aluminum Bud Lt

$4.75

Aluminum Coors Light

$4.95Out of stock

Busch Latte Alum

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Banquet Coors

$4.25

Becks Na

$4.25Out of stock

Bud

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Bud Light Lime

$4.25

Bud Light Orange

$4.25

Bud Select 55

$4.25

Bud 0

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.25Out of stock

Coors light

$4.25

Corona

$4.50

Corona Lt

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Flight

$4.25

Guiness

$4.75

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken 00

$4.25

J Dubbs Can

$5.75

Yuengling

$4.25

Land Shark Btl

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.25

Reef Donkey Can

$5.75

Stella Bottle

$5.75Out of stock

Select 55

$4.25

Stella 00 (NA)

$4.55

Ultra Pure Gold

$4.25

Ultra Prickly Pear

$4.25

Land Shark Btl

$4.00

Yuengling Hershy

$4.25

420 16oz

$5.75

Amberbock 16oz

$4.75

Big Boca 16oz

$5.75

Bud Light 16oz

$4.25

Goose IPA 16oz

$5.75

Jai Alai 16 Oz

$5.75

Landshark 16oz

$4.25Out of stock

Mich Ultra 16oz

$4.25

Miller Lite 16 Oz

$4.25

Sam Adams 16 Oz

$5.75

Blue Moon 16oz

$5.25

Space Dust 16oz

$5.75

Stella 16oz

$5.75

Bush Light 16oz

$4.25

Yuengling 16 Oz

$4.75

Pumpkin Chunker

$6.75Out of stock

Florida Lager

$5.25Out of stock

Flight 16 Oz

$4.25Out of stock

420 Pitcher

$18.00

Amberbock Pitcher

$15.00

Big Boca Pitcher

$18.00

Bud Pitcher

$15.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$15.00

Cape Haze Pitcher

$18.00Out of stock

Goose IPA Pitcher

$18.00

Jai Alai Pitcher

$18.00

Landshark Pitcher

$13.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$15.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$15.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$18.00

Space Dust Pitcher

$18.00

Stella Pitcher

$18.00

Veza Sur Pitcher

$18.00Out of stock

Yuengling Pitcher

$16.00

Bud Light Lime

Out of stock

Bud Light Mango

$4.25Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw Lime

$4.25

White Claw Mango

$4.25

White Claw Ras

$4.25

White Claw Ruby

$4.25

High Noon Cherry

$5.25

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.25

High Noon Mango

$5.25

Liquor

Amaretto

$5.95

B&B

$9.00

Baileys

$8.50

Banana Cream

$8.75

Blue Curacao

$5.95

Campari

$8.95

Christians Brothers

$5.75

Cointreau

$8.95

Frangelico

$7.95

Grand Marnier

$8.95

Jagermeister

$7.75

Kahlua

$7.50

Key Lime

$8.75

Midori

$6.95

Peach Schapps

$5.95

ALL TO GO

RumChata

$7.95

Sambuca

$7.25

Triple Sec

$7.95

Well Gin

$6.25

Beefeater

$8.25

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.95

Gordans

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.95

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Gold

$7.75

Bacardi Limon

$7.75

Captain Morgan

$7.75

Cruzan

$7.75Out of stock

Kraken

$7.95Out of stock

Malibu

$7.95

Meyers

$8.50

Mount Gay

$7.75

Sailor Jerrys

$7.75

Well Coconut Rum

$7.25

Well Rum

$6.25

Captain Black

$8.95

Well Bourbon

$6.25

Well Scotch

$6.25

Chivas Regal

$10.25Out of stock

Dewars

$8.75

Glenlivet

$12.25

J&B

$8.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.75

AppleSauce

$8.95

Birthday Cake

$8.95

Buttery Nipple

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Cinn Toast Crunch

$8.95

Irish Car Bomb

$8.95

Jager Bomb

$8.95

Kamikaze

$8.95

Lemon Drop

$8.95

Slippery Nipple

$8.95

Washington Apple

$8.95

Jack Fire

$8.95

Green Tea

$8.95

White Tea

$8.95

Brass Balls

$8.95

Shamrock Shooter

$8.92

Sex W\ Gator

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.25

1800

$8.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.75

Patron Silver

$9.50

Azunia Blanco

$11.00

Azunia Gold

$11.00

Salt Tequila Citrus

$8.95

Salt Tequila Chocolate

$8.95

Salt Tequila Berry

$8.95

3 Olives Blueberry

$8.50

3 Olives Coconut

$8.50Out of stock

3 Olives Cumber Lime

$8.50Out of stock

3 Olives PearApple

$8.50

3 Olives Triple Shot

$8.50

3 Olives Vanilla

$8.50Out of stock

3 Olives Watermelon

$8.50

360 huckleberry

$8.50

360 Madagascar vanilla

$8.50

Absolut

$7.95

Absolut Citron

$7.95

Absolut Rasp

$7.95

Absolute Vanilla

$7.95

Chopin

$11.25

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.25

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.25

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.25

Double Cross

$11.25

Grey Goose

$9.95

Ketel One

$9.75

Smirnoff

$7.75

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.75

Three Olives Cherry

$8.50

Titos

$7.95

Well Vodka

$6.25

Well Whiskey

$6.25

Busch Mills

$7.75Out of stock

Canadian Club

$7.75

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.75

Fireball

$7.75

Jack Daniels

$9.25

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.25

Jameson

$8.25

Jim Beam

$8.25

Makers Mark

$8.25

Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.25

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Seagrams VO

$7.95

Southern Comfort

$7.95

Wild Turkey

$7.95Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$10.25Out of stock

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.50

Asparagus Bloody Mary

$10.00

Baybreeze

$8.50

Blue Margarita

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.50

Blue LIT

$9.00

Cap'n Island Punch

$9.00

Coffe w/ Irish cream

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Dirty Milk

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Drink SPEC

$8.95

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Frozen Candy Cane

$8.50

Gimlet

$8.50

Gold Margarita

$10.00

Hibiscus Martini

$9.50

Hibiscus Mimosa

$10.00

Hibiscus Mojito

$9.50

Hurricane

$8.50

Jalapeno Marg

$9.00

Jerry's Tiki Punch

$9.00

Key Lime Colada

$9.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Lucy's lemonade

$6.00

Madras

$8.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Manmosa

$11.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.50

Miami Vice

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Painkiller

$9.00

Pain In The Ass

$8.95

Pina Colada

$8.50

Prickly Pear Mojito

$9.50

Rob Roy

$8.50

Rum Runner

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.50

Sidecar

$9.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Top LIT

$11.00

Top Marg

$11.00

Tropical Tarpon

$9.00

Undercurrent

$11.00

VRG Daq

$4.95

VRG Frzn Marg

$4.95

VRG Pina Col

$4.95

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Choc Tini

$9.00

White Russian

$8.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.95

Trash Can

$10.00

Red Bull\ Bottled Water

Red Bull Can

$4.75

Red Bull Mixer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Tiki hat

Tiki hat

$24.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great Crew, Great Food, Great Fun!

Website

Location

15001 Gasparilla Road, Placida, FL 33946

Directions

Gallery
Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Apulia Osteria Italiana
orange starNo Reviews
8501 Placida Road Unit 15 Placida, FL 33946
View restaurantnext
TJS MARKET GRILL - 8501 Placida Road
orange starNo Reviews
8501 Placida Road Placida, FL 33946
View restaurantnext
Scarpa's Coastal
orange star4.6 • 107
321 park ave Boca Grande, FL 33921
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2440 S McCAll Rd Englewood, FL 34224
View restaurantnext
Farlow's On The Water
orange star4.6 • 4,830
2080 S McCall Rd Englewood, FL 34224
View restaurantnext
Mimosas
orange starNo Reviews
1720 S McCall Road Englewood, FL 34223
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Placida
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston