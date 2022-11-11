Main picView gallery

Smokin' Joe's Pit BBQ 10150 Montana Ave

10150 Montana Ave

El Paso, TX 79925

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meats 2 Sides Platter
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket

THANKSGIVING MEAL PRE ORDER

Thanksgiving Meal Includes 1 Smoked Turkey (17lb average), 2 quarts of Mac & Cheese, 2 Quarts of Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Pumpkin Pie and Dinner Rolls. Orders must be prepaid and are non refundable. Pick up on November 24 between 12pm and 2pm. LIMITED QUANTITIES
$169.99

Meats By The Pound

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$7.49+

Slow Smoked Brisket

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$5.99+

Slow Smoked Texas Style Pulled Pork

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$21.49+

Slow Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

Texas Hot Links

Texas Hot Links

$6.49

100% Homemade Texas Hot Link (Mild Spice Level)

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$12.29

Texas Post Oak Smoked Chicken. Smoked fresh daily

Chile Relleno Sausage

Chile Relleno Sausage

$6.49

Mild Spice Level, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Muenster Cheese, Spices

Platters

2 Meats 2 Sides Platter

$18.99

Your Choice Of 2 Meats and 2 Sides

3 Meats 2 Sides Platter

$23.89

Select 3 Meats and 2 Sides

Double Brisket Platter

$21.89

1/2 Pound Of Texas Style Smoked Brisket

Sandwiches

1/2lb Smoked Burger Patty, 1/2lb Chopped Brisket, Texas Hot Link, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce Piled High In A Toasted Brioche Bun. Are you Savage enough?

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.49+

Tender Smoked Sliced Brisket, Pickles, Onions & BBQ Sauce.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.49+

Tender Smoked Chopped Brisket, Pickles, Onions & BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49+

Smoked Pulled Pork, Pickles, Onions & BBQ Sauce

Sausage Sandwich

$8.49

Smoked Texas Hot Link, Pickles, Onions & BBQ Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese

Texas Grilled Cheese

Texas Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, 1/4 Pound Chopped Brisket

The Savage

The Savage

$23.49

Burgers

Smoked Burger

Smoked Burger

$12.99

Made From Fresh Ground Brisket This 1/2lb Smoked Brisket Burger Is A Must Try.

Sides

Cowboy Beans

Cowboy Beans

$4.29+

Made Fresh Daily, These Popular El Paso Style Beans Are A Must With Our Smoked Meats.

Cole Slaw

$4.29+

Made fresh daily. This creamy coleslaw is crisp and pairs well with all smoked meats.

Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$4.29+

A Little Twist On The Popular Elote En Vaso, This Fire Roasted Corn Salad Is A Must Try.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.29+

Made From Scratch, This Potato Salad Is Patsy's (Joe's Wife) Recipe and A Must Have With Your BBQ.

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.29+

Creamy Smoked Mac & Cheese

French Fries

$3.29

Crispy Crinkle Cut French Fries

Breads

Sliced Bread

$0.25

Sliced White Bread

Jalapeno Cornbread Muffin

Jalapeno Cornbread Muffin

$4.59

Made From Scratch Jalapeno Cornbread Muffin

BBQ Sauce To Go

BBQ Sauce

$3.99+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.29

Silky Smooth Banana Pudding

Big Fat Cookies

Big Fat Cookies

$6.50

Merch

Shirt XL - 5X

Shirt XL - 5X

$25.00
Smokin' Joe 32oz Tumbler

Smokin' Joe 32oz Tumbler

$25.00

Drinks

Soda 12oz Can

$1.50

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Appreciate Your Business!

Location

10150 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79925

Directions

Main pic

