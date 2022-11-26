Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

1409 Arcade Street

St. Paul, MN 55106

Popular Items

BRISKET PLATE
STICKY RICE
PORK RIB FULL RACK

DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

Water

$1.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

BRISKET

1/2 LB BRISKET

$16.00

1LB BRISKET

$28.00

PORK RIBS

PORK RIB 1/2 RACK

$15.00

PORK RIB FULL RACK

$25.00

PULLED PORK

1/2 LB PULLED PORK

$14.00

1 LB PULLED PORK

$20.00

SIDES

APPLE KALE SLAW

$4.00

YUM YUM MAC

$4.00

STICKY RICE

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES W/ GRAVY

$4.00

MAC 'N' CHEESE

$5.00

PICKLED ONIONS

$2.00

APPETIZERS

SWEET CORN BREAD

$3.00

FRIES

$4.00

PLATES

BRISKET PLATE

$15.00

PORK RIB PLATE

$13.00

PULLED PORK PLATE

$13.00

SOB Sampler

$25.00

Prime rib plate

$27.00

SANDWICHES

BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.00+

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.00+

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00+

SAUCES

SWEET BBQ

$0.50

SPICY BBQ

$0.50

HMONG PEPPER

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Family owned BBQ food trailer based out of St.Paul. We smoke our meats with 100% local oak wood because it brings out the true taste of the outdoors.

1409 Arcade Street, St. Paul, MN 55106

