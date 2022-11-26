Smok'N Outdoors BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned BBQ food trailer based out of St.Paul. We smoke our meats with 100% local oak wood because it brings out the true taste of the outdoors.
Location
1409 Arcade Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
St Paul Brewing - 688 Minnehaha Ave E,
No Reviews
688 Minnehaha Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant