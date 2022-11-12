Smoky Martin's BBQ - Hermitage
3601 E STATE ST
HERMITAGE, PA 16148
Appetizers
The Pig Pen (Pulled Pork Nachos)
A party in your mouth! Loaded with Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings! (Smoked Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapeno, and Banana Pepper Rings)
Texas Twinkies
Buffaloaded Chicken Fries
Large order of fresh cut fries, topped with smoked pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, mild pepper rings.
Soft Pretzel
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries
Chilli
Garlic Parm Fries
Side Chili
Side Chilli With Cheese
Bag Of Chips
Appetizer Platter
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich on French bread with BBQ sauce
Brisket Philly Sandwich
Smoked Brisket topped with cooked peppers & onions, homemade cheddar cheese sauce, bbq sauce on french bread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
On fresh Ciabatta bread
Pig Mac Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork, mac n cheese, onion crisps, BBQ sauce on ciabatta bun.
Pulled Chicken BBQ Sandwich
Smoked, Pulled Chicken, Tender & Juicy, topped with BBQ Sauce on a ciabatta bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked pulled chicken, topped with buffalo sauce and homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Philly Sand Feature
Open Face Turkey
Potato's
Chicken Wings
6 Smoked Chicken Wings
Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.
12 Smoked Chicken Wings
Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.
50 Smoked Chicken Wings
Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.
BBQ Meals
Brisket pound
Brisket by the Pound
Brisket 1/2 lb
Brisket by the 1/2 pound
Pulled Pork Pound
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Pulled Pork 1/2 lb
Pulled Pork by the 1/2 Pound
Pulled Chicken - Pound
Pulled Chicken by the pound
Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb
Pulled Chicken by the 1/2 pound
Ribs Full Rack
Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack
1/2 Rack Ribs
Baby Back Ribs- 1/2 Rack
1/2 Smoked Chicken
1/2 Smoked Chicken covered with BBQ Sauce
Smoked Mac and Cheese Meal
BBQ Platter 2 & 2
BBQ Platter 3 & 2
Salmon Dinner
Kids Menu
Sides
Regular Fry
Large Fry
Sweet Potato FRY
Large Swt Pot Fry
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Kick Hash Potatoes
Cheesy Hash Brown Potatoes w/Jalapeno
Coleslaw
BBQ Baked Beans
Corn Bread
Smoked Red Skin Potato Salad
Chili - Brisket
Side Salad
Plain Baked Potato
Chili Side
Cheese
Chile Cheese Fies
Chilie Cheese Fries
Chips and Cheese
Smoke Chile Mac
Cottage Cheese
Broccoli
Garlic Greenbeans
Fruit Salad
Applesauce
Buttered Corn
Side Of Soup of Day
Extras
Side BBQ
Pound BBQ Sauce
Gal. BBQ
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Buns
Cheese Sauce
Brisket Gravy
sour cream
Extra Sauce
Hot Sauce
Celery
Hot & Sweet
Buffalo Sauce
Golden Bbq
Butter Garlic
White Bbq
House Sauce
Mango Hobanero
Pound Mango Hab
Pound Bleu Cheese
Pound Hot Sauce
Hot Hot Hot
Regular Hot
Bacon
Chile
Ice Cream
Mayo
Dessert
Belgian Waffle & Ice Cream
Belgian waffle toasted in our pizza oven & topped with Seasonal ice cream. We will make this for you when you arrive.
Strawberry Shortcake
Sweet strawberries over our signature cornbread, topped with whipped cream. We will make this for you when you arrive.
Apple Tart
Peach Cobbler
Ice Cream
Smores Waffle With Choco Sryup N Ice Cream
Pineapple Upside Down
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own Masterpiece with the freshest ingredients and your choice of the most premium toppings in town!
14" Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own Masterpiece with the freshest ingredients and your choice of the most premium toppings in town!
Calzone
Kida 5 N Under AYCE Pizza
Kids AYCE Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
10" Brisket Pizza
One of our specialties! A delicious combination of Smoked Brisket, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sweet Red Pepper, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.
10" Pork Pizza
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapenos, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.
10" Margherita Pizza
A classic, only better! Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Red Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Sauce, a Blend of Mozzarella and Provolone, and House made Ranch dressing.
10" Vegetable Pizza
For our Veggie Lovers! Home made Marinara sauce, a blend of Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, and Feta Cheese.
10" Applefest Pizza
An experience you won't forget. A blend of Mozzarella, Provolone and Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Fresh Honey Crisp Apple Slices and Local Honey.
10" Bacon Chicken Ranch
10" Flank Steak Philly
14" Specialty Pizza
14" Brisket Pizza
One of our specialties! A delicious combination of Smoked Brisket, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sweet Red Pepper, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.
14" Pork Pizza
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapenos, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.
14" Margherita Pizza
A classic, only better! Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Red Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Sauce, a Blend of Mozzarella and Provolone, and House made Ranch dressing.
14" Vegetable Pizza
For our Veggie Lovers! Home made Marinara sauce, a blend of Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, and Feta Cheese.
14" Applefest Pizza
An experience you won't forget. A blend of Mozzarella, Provolone and Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Fresh Honey Crisp Apple Slices and Local Honey.
14" Bacon Chicken Ranch
14" Flank Steak Philly Pizza
Super Bowl Take Out
SUPER BOWL BUFFET
WINGS AND FRIES
14-inch pizza with 12 Wings
2 14-inch with 50 wings
Smoked Sasage Sandwitch w chips
SANDWICHES
Come Get Yourself Sum!
3601 E STATE ST, HERMITAGE, PA 16148