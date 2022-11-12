Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Barbeque
Chicken

Smoky Martin's BBQ - Hermitage

review star

No reviews yet

3601 E STATE ST

HERMITAGE, PA 16148

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Platter 2 & 2
Pulled Pork Sandwich
12 Smoked Chicken Wings

Appetizers

The Pig Pen (Pulled Pork Nachos)

The Pig Pen (Pulled Pork Nachos)

$13.52

A party in your mouth! Loaded with Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings! (Smoked Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapeno, and Banana Pepper Rings)

Texas Twinkies

$11.87
Buffaloaded Chicken Fries

Buffaloaded Chicken Fries

$13.52

Large order of fresh cut fries, topped with smoked pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, mild pepper rings.

Soft Pretzel

$10.55
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$8.26
Chilli

Chilli

$6.54

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.59

Side Chili

$3.75

Side Chilli With Cheese

$4.75

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Appetizer Platter

$11.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.61

Beef Brisket Sandwich on French bread with BBQ sauce

Brisket Philly Sandwich

Brisket Philly Sandwich

$14.20

Smoked Brisket topped with cooked peppers & onions, homemade cheddar cheese sauce, bbq sauce on french bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.09

On fresh Ciabatta bread

Pig Mac Sandwich

Pig Mac Sandwich

$14.20

Smoked pulled pork, mac n cheese, onion crisps, BBQ sauce on ciabatta bun.

Pulled Chicken BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$11.09

Smoked, Pulled Chicken, Tender & Juicy, topped with BBQ Sauce on a ciabatta bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.20

Smoked pulled chicken, topped with buffalo sauce and homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Philly Sand Feature

$12.50

Open Face Turkey

$15.99

Potato's

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$13.66

Topped with butter and your choice: Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken. Loaded with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Minced Jalapeno and BBQ Sauce

Plain Baked Potato

$5.28

Chicken Wings

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.89

Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.

12 Smoked Chicken Wings

12 Smoked Chicken Wings

$19.13

Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.

50 Smoked Chicken Wings

50 Smoked Chicken Wings

$72.59

Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.

BBQ Meals

Brisket pound

Brisket pound

$22.28

Brisket by the Pound

Brisket 1/2 lb

Brisket 1/2 lb

$11.17

Brisket by the 1/2 pound

Pulled Pork Pound

Pulled Pork Pound

$14.38

Pulled Pork by the Pound

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$7.19

Pulled Pork by the 1/2 Pound

Pulled Chicken - Pound

$14.38

Pulled Chicken by the pound

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$7.19

Pulled Chicken by the 1/2 pound

Ribs Full Rack

Ribs Full Rack

$32.47

Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.42

Baby Back Ribs- 1/2 Rack

1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$14.51

1/2 Smoked Chicken covered with BBQ Sauce

Smoked Mac and Cheese Meal

Smoked Mac and Cheese Meal

$11.87
BBQ Platter 2 & 2

BBQ Platter 2 & 2

$19.61
BBQ Platter 3 & 2

BBQ Platter 3 & 2

$22.28

Salmon Dinner

$19.99

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.87
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.59

Flank Steak Salad

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.54

Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.54

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.86

French Bread Pizza

$8.26

Chips and Cheese

$3.75

Sides

Regular Fry

$4.43

Large Fry

$5.94

Sweet Potato FRY

$4.43Out of stock

Large Swt Pot Fry

$5.94Out of stock
Homemade Mac & Cheese

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$4.61+

Kick Hash Potatoes

$4.61+

Cheesy Hash Brown Potatoes w/Jalapeno

Coleslaw

$2.96+
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.61+
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.41+

Smoked Red Skin Potato Salad

$4.61+
Chili - Brisket

Chili - Brisket

$6.54
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.59

Plain Baked Potato

$5.28

Chili Side

$4.61

Cheese

$1.36

Chile Cheese Fies

$4.75

Chilie Cheese Fries

$4.75

Chips and Cheese

$3.75

Smoke Chile Mac

$6.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.99

Garlic Greenbeans

$6.99Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$4.61Out of stock

Applesauce

$1.75

Buttered Corn

$2.95

Side Of Soup of Day

$4.50

Soups

Soup of Day

$6.25
Chili - Brisket

Chili - Brisket

$6.54

Brunswick Stew

$7.26Out of stock

Extras

Side BBQ

$0.75

Pound BBQ Sauce

$6.60

Gal. BBQ

$23.70

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buns

$0.60

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Brisket Gravy

$1.50

sour cream

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Celery

$1.31

Hot & Sweet

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Golden Bbq

$0.75

Butter Garlic

$0.75

White Bbq

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Mango Hobanero

$0.75

Pound Mango Hab

$6.59

Pound Bleu Cheese

$9.23

Pound Hot Sauce

$9.23Out of stock

Hot Hot Hot

$0.75

Regular Hot

$0.75

Bacon

$1.35

Chile

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.00

Mayo

$0.75

Dessert

Belgian Waffle & Ice Cream

Belgian Waffle & Ice Cream

$6.54Out of stock

Belgian waffle toasted in our pizza oven & topped with Seasonal ice cream. We will make this for you when you arrive.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.54

Sweet strawberries over our signature cornbread, topped with whipped cream. We will make this for you when you arrive.

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$6.54
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$7.86

Ice Cream

$2.25

Smores Waffle With Choco Sryup N Ice Cream

$6.54

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.25Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.36

Create your own Masterpiece with the freshest ingredients and your choice of the most premium toppings in town!

14" Build Your Own Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.68

Create your own Masterpiece with the freshest ingredients and your choice of the most premium toppings in town!

Calzone

$6.99

Kida 5 N Under AYCE Pizza

$3.20

Kids AYCE Pizza

$4.25

10" Specialty Pizza

10" Brisket Pizza

10" Brisket Pizza

$11.83

One of our specialties! A delicious combination of Smoked Brisket, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sweet Red Pepper, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.

10" Pork Pizza

10" Pork Pizza

$11.83

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapenos, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.

10" Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$11.83

A classic, only better! Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Red Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$11.83

Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Sauce, a Blend of Mozzarella and Provolone, and House made Ranch dressing.

10" Vegetable Pizza

$11.83

For our Veggie Lovers! Home made Marinara sauce, a blend of Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, and Feta Cheese.

10" Applefest Pizza

10" Applefest Pizza

$11.83

An experience you won't forget. A blend of Mozzarella, Provolone and Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Fresh Honey Crisp Apple Slices and Local Honey.

10" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.83

10" Flank Steak Philly

$11.83

14" Specialty Pizza

14" Brisket Pizza

14" Brisket Pizza

$20.90

One of our specialties! A delicious combination of Smoked Brisket, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sweet Red Pepper, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.

14" Pork Pizza

14" Pork Pizza

$19.72

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapenos, Blended Mozzarella and Provolone, and Fresh Basil.

14" Margherita Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$19.72

A classic, only better! Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Red Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.72

Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Sauce, a Blend of Mozzarella and Provolone, and House made Ranch dressing.

14" Vegetable Pizza

$19.72

For our Veggie Lovers! Home made Marinara sauce, a blend of Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, and Feta Cheese.

14" Applefest Pizza

14" Applefest Pizza

$19.72

An experience you won't forget. A blend of Mozzarella, Provolone and Gorgonzola Cheese topped with Fresh Honey Crisp Apple Slices and Local Honey.

14" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$19.72

14" Flank Steak Philly Pizza

$20.90

Lunch Items

Small Sandwich w/ Soup

$8.99

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lunch Flank Steak Salad

$9.99

Calzone

$6.99

Lunch Garden Salad

$6.99

Lunch Salmon Salad

$8.99

Rubs & T-Shirts

All Season Rub

All Season Rub

$7.49
BBQ Rub

BBQ Rub

$7.49
Kickin Ranch Rub

Kickin Ranch Rub

$7.49
Sweet Mesquite

Sweet Mesquite

$7.49
4Pack

4Pack

$26.99
Tee Small

Tee Small

$12.95
Tee Medium

Tee Medium

$12.95
Tee Large

Tee Large

$12.95Out of stock
Tee XL

Tee XL

$12.95
Tee 2X

Tee 2X

$13.95
Sweat Small

Sweat Small

$20.00
Sweat Medium

Sweat Medium

$20.00Out of stock
Sweat Large

Sweat Large

$20.00Out of stock
Sweat XL

Sweat XL

$20.00Out of stock

Super Bowl Take Out

Pork, Pizza and Wings

$100.00Out of stock

SUPER BOWL BUFFET

BUFFET

$16.99

WINGS AND FRIES

6 WINGS WITH FRIES

$11.99Out of stock

14-inch pizza with 12 Wings

14-inch pizza with 12 Wings

$44.99

2 14-inch with 50 wings

2 14-inch with 50 wings

$89.99

Smoked Sasage Sandwitch w chips

Smoked Sausage Sandwich w chips

$11.99

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich NO Bun

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich NO Bun

$12.00

Philly Brisket Sandwich NO Bun

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich NO Bun

$10.00

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Sandwich NO Bun

$14.00

BURGERS

Cheeseburger NO Bun

$12.19

Plain Burger NO Bun

$10.99

Slaughtered Pig NO Bun

$14.83

Texas Twinkie Burger NO Bun

$16.15

Smoky Bleu Burger NO Bun

$16.15
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come Get Yourself Sum!

Location

3601 E STATE ST, HERMITAGE, PA 16148

Smoky Martin's BBQ image
Smoky Martin's BBQ image

