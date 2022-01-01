Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Smoky Mountain Pancake House 4050 Parkway

1,009 Reviews

$$

4050 Parkway

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Junior French Toast
French Toast
Mama Bear Breakfast

From the Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$6.99

Multi-Grain Harvest Pancakes

$6.99

infused with cinnamon and nutmeg

Mixed Berries Pancakes

$8.49

Topped with Strawberries, blueberries and blackberries

Mountain Blueberry Pancakes

$8.49

Pancakes filled and topped with blueberries

Pecan Pancakes

$8.49

Pancakes filled and topped with pecans

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.49

Pancakes filled and topped with chocolate chips

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.49

Pancakes topped and and filled with strawberries.

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Waffle Breakfast

$10.99

Waffle served with 2 eggs & choice of bacon or sausage

Gluten Sensitive Waffle Breakfast

$9.99

Gluten sensitive waffle served with 2 eggs and mixed berries

French Toast

$7.99

French Toast Breakfast

$10.99

French toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.99

Sausage links tucked into 3 Buttermilk Pancakes

Classic Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

$7.99

Biscuits, gravy, and a choice of bacon or sausage.

Country Ham & Biscuit Breakfast

$10.99

Two country ham biscuits with two eggs, hashbrowns, and country gravy.

Breakfast Platters- served with choice of hash browns or pancakes

Grilled Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Two eggs & Grilled Steak

Country Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Two eggs and choice of country ham or ham steak

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Two eggs and fried steak covered in country gravy

Pork Chop & Eggs

$10.99

Two eggs & two chops

Mama Bear Breakfast

$8.99

Two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage

Papa Bear Breakfast

$11.99

Three eggs, two strips of bacon , one sausage patty, and one sausage link.

Eggs Breakfast

$7.99

two eggs and choice of hash browns or pancakes

Omelets- served with hash browns or two pancakes

Meat Omelet

$9.49

Cheese with choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.

Fiesta Omelet

$10.49

Cheese, sausage,onions,tomatoes, and green peppers served with salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Omelet

$10.49

Cheese, mushrooms,onions, tomatoes, green peppers, & spinach

Western Omelet

$10.49

Omelet with Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese blend, Ham, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, & Tomatoes

Sandwiches- served on Texas toast

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Two 100% beef patties with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Junior Breakfasts

Baby Cakes

$5.99

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

Junior French Toast

$6.99

4 triangles dusted with powdered sugar,served with choice of 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage patty or link.

Junior Bear Breakfast

$6.99

1 egg, 1 pancake and choice of 1 strip of bacon, 1 sausage patty, or 1 sausage link.

Junior Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

2 Chocolate chip pancakes

Little Piggies

$7.49

4 mini pigs in a blanket- sausage links rolled up in buttermilk pancakes.

Junior Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Country Ham

$6.99

Grits

$2.29

Biscuits (2)

$2.49

Toast

$2.49

Hash Browns

$1.99

Loaded Hash Browns

$3.49

loaded with peppers, onions, and cheese.

Beverages

Juice- Apple

$2.99

Juice- Orange

$2.99

Milk

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in, pull up a chair, and enjoy. Proudly serving breakfast since 1968!

Website

Location

4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Directions

Gallery
Smoky Mountain Pancake House image
Smoky Mountain Pancake House image
Smoky Mountain Pancake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoky's Pancake Cabin - DO NOT USE
orange star4.4 • 510
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Gatlinburg
orange starNo Reviews
105 Reagan Drive Gatlinburg, TN 37338
View restaurantnext
Elvira's Cafe - Wears Valley, TN
orange star4.5 • 994
4143 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Pigeon Forge
orange starNo Reviews
136 Community Center Drive Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pigeon Forge

Corky's Ribs & BBQ
orange star4.0 • 2,288
3584 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Junction 35 Spirits
orange star4.7 • 1,175
2655 Teaster Lane #280 Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky's Pancake Cabin - DO NOT USE
orange star4.4 • 510
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Pizza at the Cove
orange star4.4 • 258
661 Dollywood Ln Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pigeon Forge
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston