Barbeque
Pizza
Sandwiches
Smoky's Concession Stand
208 Reviews
$$
732 Main St.
Lapel, IN 46051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Jake's Nachos
$12.00
Bird Arms
$15.00
Cup O Soup
$5.00
Bowl O Soup
$8.00
Cheesy Bread
$6.00
Loaded Fries
$9.00
Pulled Pork Nachos
$15.00
Tomchos, He Hates These Cans
$12.00
Kids Chips And Cheese
$6.00
Chips N Queso
$10.00
Sunday Bloody MARY
$20.00
Sunday Bloody MARIA
$20.00
Sunday Bloody MARY (Copy)
$20.00
Corn From The Mean Streets
$8.00
Salads
Fried Chicken
Sandwiches
Sides
Dessert
Dinner Entrees
Sauce Add ons
SD Amp Crema
$0.50
Sd AmpVin$
$0.50
SD BBQ$
$0.50
SD Bleu Cheese$
$0.50
SD Buffalo$
$0.50
Buff Ranch
$0.50
SD Ceasar$
$0.50
SD Foxy Sauce$
$0.50
SD French$
$0.50
SD Honey Mustard$
$0.50
SD Honey Balsalmic$
$0.50Out of stock
Sd Honey Buffalo
$0.50
Sd Hot Honey
$0.50
SD Jalapeno$
$1.25
SD Marinara$
$0.85
Sd Mayo$
Sd Mustard$
SD Nacho Cheese$
$0.85
SD Pickles$
$0.50
SD Ranch$
$0.50
SD Ranch Vin$
$0.50
Sd Raspberry Vin
$0.50
SD Salsa$
$0.50
SD Smoke Sauce$
$0.50
SD Sour Cream$
$0.50
SD Spicy Garlic$
$0.50
Spicy Parmesan
$0.50
SD Tarter$
$0.85
Nacho Cheese 4oz $$
$2.00
Ranch 4oz $$
$2.00
Apple Cider Vin
$0.50
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
NA Bevs
Coke
$1.75
Diet Coke
$1.75
Ginger Ale
$1.75
Fruit Punch
$1.75
Lemonade
$1.75
Sprite
$1.75
Sweet Tea
$1.75
Unsweet Tea
$1.75
Coffee
$1.75
Decaf Coffee
$1.75Out of stock
Cranberry Juice
$1.75
Soda
Tonic
$1.00
Grapefruit Juice
$1.75
Orange Juice
$1.75
Pineapple Juice
$1.75
Red Bull
$2.00
Red Bull SF
$2.00
Hot Tea
$1.75
Kids Drink
$1.00
Choc Milk
$1.25
Milk
$1.75
Water
Ginger Beer
$1.75
Draft Beer
Bottle\Cans
Ace Perry
$6.00Out of stock
BDB - Ask Your Mother Sour
$9.00Out of stock
Bells Two Hearted
$6.50
Blue Moon
$6.00
Bud
$3.75
Bud Light
$3.75
Busch Light
$2.20
Coors Light
$3.75
Corona
$5.50
Corona Light
$5.50
Corona Premier
$5.50
Dog Fish Hazy O IPA
$6.00
Dog Fish Sea Quench Sour
$6.00
Dos Equis Amber
$5.50
Guiness
$6.50
Heineken 0.0 (N.A.)
$5.00
Heineken
$5.50
High Noon
$7.00
Mich Ultra
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Modelo
$5.50
Natural Light
$2.25
Naturdays
$2.25
PBR
$2.25
Quaff On Busted Knuckle
$6.00
Stella Artois
$8.00
Sunking Cream Ale
$7.50
Sun King Osiris
$7.50
SunKing WeeMac
$7.50
Truly Hard Seltzer Punch
$5.25
White Claw Black Cherry
$6.00
White Claw Raspberry
$6.00
White Claw Watermelon
$6.00
Woodchuck Amber
$8.00
Yuengling
$4.50
Busch Bucket
$11.00
Domestic Bucket
$20.00
High Noon Bucket
$25.00
White Claw Mango
$6.00
White Wine
Loosen Bros Riesling GLS
$8.00Out of stock
Whitehaven SB GLS
$11.00
Kris Curve PG GLS
$8.50
Imagery Chard GLS
$9.50
Oliver Soft Red GLS
$8.00Out of stock
Movendo Moscato GLS
$8.00Out of stock
Maschio Prosecco GLS
$9.00
Chateau Campuget GLS
$8.00Out of stock
Oliver Cherry GLS
$8.00Out of stock
Cloud Chaser Rose
$14.00Out of stock
Zardetto Prosecco GLS
$10.00Out of stock
Mer Soliel Chard GLS
$9.50
Loosen Bros Riesling BTL
$31.00Out of stock
Whitehaven SB BTL
$43.00
Nobilissma PG BTL
$31.00
Imagery Chard BTL
$35.00
Oliver Soft Red BTL
$17.00Out of stock
La Marca Prosecco BTL
$40.00Out of stock
Movendo Moscato BTL
$31.00Out of stock
Chateau Campuget BTL
$31.00Out of stock
Oliver Cherry BTL
$31.00Out of stock
Red Wine
Signature Cocktail
Seasonal Cocktails
Watermelon Mojito
$12.00
The Blue Bonnet
$12.00
Blackberry Gin & Jam
$12.00
Orange Bourbon Smash
$12.00
Rosemary Mezcal Mule
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Apple Cider Mule
$10.00
Blood Orange Paloma
$12.00
Monkey Sour
$12.00
Tequila Press
$12.00
Cold Snap Cosmo
$12.00
Prosecco Smash
$12.00
Ann Spritz
$14.00
Woodford Spire
$12.00
Grapefruit Mimosa
$12.00
Rasp Choc Martini
$12.00
Liquor
Deep Eddy Vodka
$6.00Out of stock
Absolut
$5.00
Deep Eddy Cran
$6.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$6.00
Deep Eddy Orange
$6.00
Deep Eddy Peach
$6.00
Deep Eddy Ruby
$6.00
Deep Eddy St Tea
$6.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Pearl
$5.00
Titos
$7.00
Ketal One
$7.00
Pearl Vanilla
$5.00
Pearl Cherry
$5.00
Pink Whitney
$3.00
Svedka Clementine
$5.00
Western Son
$5.50Out of stock
Western Son Blueberry
$5.50
Western Son Cucumber
$5.50
Western Son Orange
$5.50
Western Son Peach
$5.50
Western Son Watermelon
$5.50
Svedka Rasp
$5.00
Western Son Lemon
$5.50Out of stock
360 Chocolate
$6.00
Moon Drops Lemon
$8.00
Deep Eddy DBL
$8.50
Deep Eddy Cran DBL
$8.50
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
$8.50
Deep Eddy Orange DBL
$8.50
Deep Eddy Peach DBL
$8.50
Deep Eddy Ruby DBL
$8.50
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL
$8.50
Grey Goose DBL
$12.50
Ketel One DBL
$9.50
Western Son Rasp DBL
$7.50
Pearl DBL
$7.50
Svedka Rasp DBL
$7.50
Western Son Watermelon DBL
$7.50
Titos DBL
$9.50
Western Son DBL
$7.50
Western Son Blueberry DBL
$7.50
Western Son Cucumber DBL
$7.50
Western Son Lemon DBL
$7.50
Western Son Orange
$7.50
Western Son Peach DBL
$7.50
Pearl DBL
$7.50
Pink Whitney DBL
$8.50
Skedka Clem DBL
$8.50
Svedka Clem DBL
$7.50
Deep Eddy DBL
$8.50
Bombay Sapphire
$6.50
Hendricks
$8.00
Hendricks Neptunia
$12.50
Tanqueray
$6.50
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$9.00
Hendricks DBL
$10.50
Tanqueray DBL
$9.00
Hendricks Neptunia DBL
$15.00
1800
$8.00
1800 Cristalino
$17.50
2 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$11.00
Casamigos Repo
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$9.00
Cincoro 1 Oz
$20.00
Cincoro 2 Oz
$40.00
Correlejo Anejo
$15.00
Correlejo Blanco
$10.00
Correlejo Repo
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo
$11.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00Out of stock
El Mayor Reposado
$12.00
Espolon Repo
$6.00
Exotico Blanco
$6.00
Exotico Repo
$7.00
Hiatus Anejo
$12.00Out of stock
Exotico Blanco
$9.00Out of stock
Hiatus Repo
$11.00Out of stock
Lobo Blanco
$15.00Out of stock
Patron Silver
$10.00
Teremana Blanco
$9.00
Teremana Repo
$9.00
Btl Exotico
$15.00Out of stock
Espolon
$7.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Mezcal
$10.00
Casamigos DBL
$13.50
Casamigos DBL Anejo
$16.50Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo DBL
$13.50
Don Julio Blanco DBL
$12.50
Exotico Repo DBL
$9.50
Patron Silver DBL
$12.50
Correlejo Anejo DBL
$17.00
Correlejo DBL
$12.50
Terremana Dbl
$13.50
1800 C Double
$25.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$6.50
Cruzan Black
$6.00
Flor de Cana
$5.00
Malibu
$5.00
Sailor Jerry
$5.00
Bacardi Btl
$20.22
Bacardi DBL
$9.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$9.00
Cruzan Black DBL
$8.50
Flor de Cana DBL
$7.50
Malibu DBL
$7.50
Sailor Jerry DBL
$7.50
Cruzan DBL
$9.00
Angels Envy
$16.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Bird Dog
$8.00
Blade & Bow
$14.00
Brother's Bond
$12.75
Btl Fireball
$20.08Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulleit
$8.00
Bulleit Br Stregth
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$8.00
Crown
$10.00
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Peach
$10.00
Crown Van
$10.00
Dough Ball Cookie Dough
$10.00
Fireball
$7.00
Fistful Of Bourbon
$8.00
Jack
$7.00
Jack Btl
$33.00Out of stock
Jack Fire
$7.00
Jack Fire Promo
$6.00
Jack Honey
$7.00
Jack Honey Promo
$6.00
Jack Promo
$6.00
Jack Single Barrel
$14.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$11.00
Jim Beam Wht
$7.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Knob Creek 12 YR
$19.00Out of stock
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Moon Drops
$13.00
New Riff Rye
$15.00
Old Forester
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Skrewball
$8.00
Templeton Rye
$9.00
Templeton Rye 6 Yr
$14.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
Whistle Pig 10
$18.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch
$12.50
Woodford
$10.00
Woodford Rare
$36.00
Jamo BTL
$29.00Out of stock
Old F Birthday 1oz
$30.00
Old F Birthday 2oz
$60.00
Wild Turkey Btl
$21.07
Angels Envy DBL
$18.50
Basil Hayden DBL
$14.50
Brother's Bond DBL
$15.50
Buffalo Trace DBL
$12.50
Bulleit DBL
$10.50
Bulleit Barrel DBL
$15.00
Bulleit Rye DBL
$12.00
Crown DBL
$10.50
Crown Apple DBL
$10.50
Crown Peach DBL
$12.50
Crown Van DBL
$10.50
Hg West American Prairie DBL
$12.50
Fireball DBL
$9.50
Jack DBL
$9.50
Jack Honey DBL
$9.50
Jack Single Barrel DBL
$21.00
Jameson DBL
$10.50
Jim Beam Wht DBL
$9.50
Knob Creek DBL
$12.50
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$12.50
Makers Mark DBL
$11.50
New Riff Rye DBL
$22.50
Old Forester DBL
$10.50
Old Forester Birhdsy Bourbon
$45.00
Seagrams 7 DBL
$9.50
Screwball DBL
$10.50
Templeton Rye DBL
$11.50
Whistle Pig 10 DBL
$20.50
Wild Turkey Long Branch DBL
$16.50
Woodford DBL
$12.50
Fistful Of Broubon DBL
$10.50
Jack Fire DBL
$9.50
Birddog DBL
$10.50
Balvenie 14
$15.00
Dewars
$6.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Blk
$9.00
Johnnie Walker High Rye
$12.00
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00
Remy VSOP
$12.00
Balvenie 14 DBL
$17.50
Dewars DBL
$8.50
Glenfiddich 12 DBL
$14.50
Johnny Walker Blk DBL
$11.50
Monkey Shoulder DBL
$15.00
Remy VSOP
$14.50
Remy VSOP DBL
$14.50
Johnnie Walker High Rye DBL
$14.50
Amaretto
$5.00
Aperol
$6.00
Blue Curaco
$5.00
Dr McGs Apple Pie
$5.00
Dr McGs Grape
$5.00
Dr MGS Menthol
$5.00
Elderflower
$5.00
Fernet
$7.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Grandma
$7.00
Jager
$7.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Mata Hari
$13.00
Midori
$6.00
Peach Schapps
$5.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
St. Bredans Irish Cream
$6.00
St. George Rasp
$7.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$6.00
Dr McGs Rootbeer
$5.00
Jager Cold Brew
$7.00
Amaretto DBL
$7.50
Elderflower DBL
$7.50
Peach Schnapps DBL
$7.50
Triple Sec DBL
$7.50
Fernet DBL
$9.50
Midori DBL
$8.50
St. George Rasp DBL
$9.50
St. Brendan's Irish Cream DBL
$8.50
Yellow Chartreuse DBL
$8.50
Aperol DBL
$8.50
Frangelico DBL
$8.50
Grandma DBL
$9.50
Kahlua DBL
$8.50
Jager DBL
$9.50
Licor 43 DBL
$8.50
Rumplemintz DBL
$9.50
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Backyard Lemonade
$5.00
Blueberry Cheesecake
$7.00
Blueberry Mule
$12.00
Choc Cake Shot
$8.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Brown Water
$7.50
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Liquid Smoke Drink
$8.00
Liquid Smoke Shot
$5.00
Long Island
$10.00
Peaches & Cream
$7.00
Pickle back
$7.00
Pink Starburst
$7.00
Screwball Old Fasioned
$12.00
ScrewMosa
$9.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Side Car
$12.00
Straw Lem Mule
$10.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$15.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
White Russian
$8.00
Peach Cobbler
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Corralejo Margarita
$12.00
B-52
$8.00
ONE Jello Shot
$3.00
FOUR Jello Shots
$10.00
Godfather
$9.00
Coffee Martini
$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy pizza, bbq, & fried chicken! Fresh ingredients, housemade recipes, and daily specials, right on Main Street Lapel! Family friendly! Part of the FoxGardin restaurant group.
Location
732 Main St., Lapel, IN 46051
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Lapel
Anderson
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fortville
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.