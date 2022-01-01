Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Pizza
Sandwiches

Smoky's Concession Stand

208 Reviews

$$

732 Main St.

Lapel, IN 46051

Order Again

Appetizers

Jake's Nachos

$12.00

Bird Arms

$15.00

Cup O Soup

$5.00

Bowl O Soup

$8.00

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Tomchos, He Hates These Cans

$12.00

Kids Chips And Cheese

$6.00

Chips N Queso

$10.00

Sunday Bloody MARY

$20.00

Sunday Bloody MARIA

$20.00

Sunday Bloody MARY (Copy)

$20.00

Corn From The Mean Streets

$8.00

Salads

Everything Salad

$14.00

1/2 Everything Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$4.50

Smash Buger Salad

$16.00

BBQ

Ribs-Half Slab

$16.00

Ribs-Full Slab

$27.00

Pulled Pork 1lb

$15.00

Fried Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.00

Whole Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Tender

$3.00

Grilled Tenders

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chicken Leg

$3.00

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$11.00

Mush Swiss Burger

$15.00

BLT

$11.00

Lapel Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Lunch Special

$11.92

Reuben

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.50

LPD Mac Tenders Special

$13.00

Bun

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Eggs

$2.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$4.50

Cornbread

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Stewed Green Beans

$4.00

House Fries

$4.50

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Smokys Fries

$5.75

Rice

$3.00

Asparagus

$6.00

House Salad

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Scp Ice Cream

$1.50

Cookies

$5.50

Cookie Promo

Apple Pie

$5.00

Cherry Pie

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Sugar Cream Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Peach Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.50

Full Cherry Pie

$22.00

Full Pecan

$34.00

Full Sugar C

$28.00

Full Apple

$32.00

Dinner Entrees

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

1 Pork Chop Dinner

$14.00

2 Pork Chop Dinner

$21.00

Chix Alfredo

$15.00

$32 Steak

$32.00

Bbq Platter

$28.00

Fry Platter

$10.00

Sauce Add ons

SD Amp Crema

$0.50

Sd AmpVin$

$0.50

SD BBQ$

$0.50

SD Bleu Cheese$

$0.50

SD Buffalo$

$0.50

Buff Ranch

$0.50

SD Ceasar$

$0.50

SD Foxy Sauce$

$0.50

SD French$

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard$

$0.50

SD Honey Balsalmic$

$0.50Out of stock

Sd Honey Buffalo

$0.50

Sd Hot Honey

$0.50

SD Jalapeno$

$1.25

SD Marinara$

$0.85

Sd Mayo$

Sd Mustard$

SD Nacho Cheese$

$0.85

SD Pickles$

$0.50

SD Ranch$

$0.50

SD Ranch Vin$

$0.50

Sd Raspberry Vin

$0.50

SD Salsa$

$0.50

SD Smoke Sauce$

$0.50

SD Sour Cream$

$0.50

SD Spicy Garlic$

$0.50

Spicy Parmesan

$0.50

SD Tarter$

$0.85

Nacho Cheese 4oz $$

$2.00

Ranch 4oz $$

$2.00

Apple Cider Vin

$0.50

Small Pizza

Sm BYO

$6.00

Sm Dogfather

$14.00

Sm Gardin

$11.00

Sm Hartz

$16.00

Sm Loaded Pepperoni

$14.00

Sm Munchies

$16.00

Sm Olive Oil Chicken

$11.00

Sm Spenny P

$12.50

Sm "Levy"

$15.00

Sm BuffyTheRanchpier Slayer

$11.00

Sm MaryKate & Smashley

$13.00

Medium Pizza

Med BYO

$15.00

Med Dogfather

$27.00

Med Gardin

$21.00

Med Hartz

$32.00

Med Loaded Pepperoni

$24.00

Med Munchies

$23.00

Med Olive Oil Chicken

$24.00

Med Spenny P

$22.00

MED Cheese

$15.00

Med "Levy"

$25.00

Med Buffy The Ranchpier Slayer

$20.00

Med MaryKate & Smashley

$26.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Fruit Punch

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Coffee

$1.75

Decaf Coffee

$1.75Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Soda

Tonic

$1.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull SF

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.75

Kids Drink

$1.00

Choc Milk

$1.25

Milk

$1.75

Water

Ginger Beer

$1.75

Draft Beer

Draft Sample

WarPigs - Lazarite

$7.25

3 Floyds - Zombie Dust

$7.25

Great Lakes

$7.50

Quaff On - Hoosier Red

$7.25

Pax

$7.25

Bottle\Cans

Ace Perry

$6.00Out of stock

BDB - Ask Your Mother Sour

$9.00Out of stock

Bells Two Hearted

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Busch Light

$2.20

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Dog Fish Hazy O IPA

$6.00

Dog Fish Sea Quench Sour

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

Guiness

$6.50

Heineken 0.0 (N.A.)

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50

High Noon

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$5.50

Natural Light

$2.25

Naturdays

$2.25

PBR

$2.25

Quaff On Busted Knuckle

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Sunking Cream Ale

$7.50

Sun King Osiris

$7.50

SunKing WeeMac

$7.50

Truly Hard Seltzer Punch

$5.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Woodchuck Amber

$8.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Busch Bucket

$11.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

High Noon Bucket

$25.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Wine

Loosen Bros Riesling GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Whitehaven SB GLS

$11.00

Kris Curve PG GLS

$8.50

Imagery Chard GLS

$9.50

Oliver Soft Red GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Movendo Moscato GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Maschio Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Chateau Campuget GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Oliver Cherry GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Cloud Chaser Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Zardetto Prosecco GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Mer Soliel Chard GLS

$9.50

Loosen Bros Riesling BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Whitehaven SB BTL

$43.00

Nobilissma PG BTL

$31.00

Imagery Chard BTL

$35.00

Oliver Soft Red BTL

$17.00Out of stock

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Movendo Moscato BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Chateau Campuget BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Oliver Cherry BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Z. Alexander Brown Cab GLS

$13.00

7 Deadly Sins GLS

$9.00

Sea Sun GLS

$10.00

Graham's 20 Port 3oz

$16.00

Z. Alexander Brown Cab BTL

$47.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone BTL

$69.00

Writers Block PS BTL

$42.00

Caymus Cab BTL

$100.00

Sea Sun BTL

$35.00

7 Deadly Sins BTL

$35.00

Signature Cocktail

Foxy Margarita

$12.00

Georgia Mule

$12.00

Smokys Rum Punch

$12.00

Strawbery Lemonade Martin-i

$12.00

Chef's Manhattan

$12.00

Smoky's Old Fashion

$12.00

DBL Georgia Mule

$14.50

The Big Orange

$12.00

Outside Foxy

$12.00

Outside Rum Punch

$12.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

The Blue Bonnet

$12.00

Blackberry Gin & Jam

$12.00

Orange Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Rosemary Mezcal Mule

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Cider Mule

$10.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$12.00

Monkey Sour

$12.00

Tequila Press

$12.00

Cold Snap Cosmo

$12.00

Prosecco Smash

$12.00

Ann Spritz

$14.00

Woodford Spire

$12.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Rasp Choc Martini

$12.00

Liquor

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.00Out of stock

Absolut

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.00

Deep Eddy St Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Pearl

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketal One

$7.00

Pearl Vanilla

$5.00

Pearl Cherry

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$3.00

Svedka Clementine

$5.00

Western Son

$5.50Out of stock

Western Son Blueberry

$5.50

Western Son Cucumber

$5.50

Western Son Orange

$5.50

Western Son Peach

$5.50

Western Son Watermelon

$5.50

Svedka Rasp

$5.00

Western Son Lemon

$5.50Out of stock

360 Chocolate

$6.00

Moon Drops Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$8.50

Deep Eddy Cran DBL

$8.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$8.50

Deep Eddy Orange DBL

$8.50

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$8.50

Deep Eddy Ruby DBL

$8.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$8.50

Grey Goose DBL

$12.50

Ketel One DBL

$9.50

Western Son Rasp DBL

$7.50

Pearl DBL

$7.50

Svedka Rasp DBL

$7.50

Western Son Watermelon DBL

$7.50

Titos DBL

$9.50

Western Son DBL

$7.50

Western Son Blueberry DBL

$7.50

Western Son Cucumber DBL

$7.50

Western Son Lemon DBL

$7.50

Western Son Orange

$7.50

Western Son Peach DBL

$7.50

Pearl DBL

$7.50

Pink Whitney DBL

$8.50

Skedka Clem DBL

$8.50

Svedka Clem DBL

$7.50

Deep Eddy DBL

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$12.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$9.00

Hendricks DBL

$10.50

Tanqueray DBL

$9.00

Hendricks Neptunia DBL

$15.00

1800

$8.00

1800 Cristalino

$17.50

2 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Cincoro 1 Oz

$20.00

Cincoro 2 Oz

$40.00

Correlejo Anejo

$15.00

Correlejo Blanco

$10.00

Correlejo Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

El Mayor Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$6.00

Exotico Blanco

$6.00

Exotico Repo

$7.00

Hiatus Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Exotico Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Hiatus Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Lobo Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Repo

$9.00

Btl Exotico

$15.00Out of stock

Espolon

$7.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos DBL

$13.50

Casamigos DBL Anejo

$16.50Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$13.50

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$12.50

Exotico Repo DBL

$9.50

Patron Silver DBL

$12.50

Correlejo Anejo DBL

$17.00

Correlejo DBL

$12.50

Terremana Dbl

$13.50

1800 C Double

$25.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Cruzan Black

$6.00

Flor de Cana

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Bacardi Btl

$20.22

Bacardi DBL

$9.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$9.00

Cruzan Black DBL

$8.50

Flor de Cana DBL

$7.50

Malibu DBL

$7.50

Sailor Jerry DBL

$7.50

Cruzan DBL

$9.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bird Dog

$8.00

Blade & Bow

$14.00

Brother's Bond

$12.75

Btl Fireball

$20.08Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Br Stregth

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Van

$10.00

Dough Ball Cookie Dough

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Fistful Of Bourbon

$8.00

Jack

$7.00

Jack Btl

$33.00Out of stock

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Fire Promo

$6.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jack Honey Promo

$6.00

Jack Promo

$6.00

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jim Beam Wht

$7.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek 12 YR

$19.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Moon Drops

$13.00

New Riff Rye

$15.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Templeton Rye 6 Yr

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Whistle Pig 10

$18.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$12.50

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Rare

$36.00

Jamo BTL

$29.00Out of stock

Old F Birthday 1oz

$30.00

Old F Birthday 2oz

$60.00

Wild Turkey Btl

$21.07

Angels Envy DBL

$18.50

Basil Hayden DBL

$14.50

Brother's Bond DBL

$15.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$12.50

Bulleit DBL

$10.50

Bulleit Barrel DBL

$15.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$12.00

Crown DBL

$10.50

Crown Apple DBL

$10.50

Crown Peach DBL

$12.50

Crown Van DBL

$10.50

Hg West American Prairie DBL

$12.50

Fireball DBL

$9.50

Jack DBL

$9.50

Jack Honey DBL

$9.50

Jack Single Barrel DBL

$21.00

Jameson DBL

$10.50

Jim Beam Wht DBL

$9.50

Knob Creek DBL

$12.50

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$12.50

Makers Mark DBL

$11.50

New Riff Rye DBL

$22.50

Old Forester DBL

$10.50

Old Forester Birhdsy Bourbon

$45.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$9.50

Screwball DBL

$10.50

Templeton Rye DBL

$11.50

Whistle Pig 10 DBL

$20.50

Wild Turkey Long Branch DBL

$16.50

Woodford DBL

$12.50

Fistful Of Broubon DBL

$10.50

Jack Fire DBL

$9.50

Birddog DBL

$10.50

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blk

$9.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Balvenie 14 DBL

$17.50

Dewars DBL

$8.50

Glenfiddich 12 DBL

$14.50

Johnny Walker Blk DBL

$11.50

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$14.50

Remy VSOP DBL

$14.50

Johnnie Walker High Rye DBL

$14.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Dr McGs Apple Pie

$5.00

Dr McGs Grape

$5.00

Dr MGS Menthol

$5.00

Elderflower

$5.00

Fernet

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grandma

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Mata Hari

$13.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Schapps

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

St. Bredans Irish Cream

$6.00

St. George Rasp

$7.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$6.00

Dr McGs Rootbeer

$5.00

Jager Cold Brew

$7.00

Amaretto DBL

$7.50

Elderflower DBL

$7.50

Peach Schnapps DBL

$7.50

Triple Sec DBL

$7.50

Fernet DBL

$9.50

Midori DBL

$8.50

St. George Rasp DBL

$9.50

St. Brendan's Irish Cream DBL

$8.50

Yellow Chartreuse DBL

$8.50

Aperol DBL

$8.50

Frangelico DBL

$8.50

Grandma DBL

$9.50

Kahlua DBL

$8.50

Jager DBL

$9.50

Licor 43 DBL

$8.50

Rumplemintz DBL

$9.50

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Backyard Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Blueberry Mule

$12.00

Choc Cake Shot

$8.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Brown Water

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Liquid Smoke Drink

$8.00

Liquid Smoke Shot

$5.00

Long Island

$10.00

Peaches & Cream

$7.00

Pickle back

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Screwball Old Fasioned

$12.00

ScrewMosa

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Side Car

$12.00

Straw Lem Mule

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Corralejo Margarita

$12.00

B-52

$8.00

ONE Jello Shot

$3.00

FOUR Jello Shots

$10.00

Godfather

$9.00

Coffee Martini

$12.00

Kids Menu

Burger Sliders

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$7.00

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

Kids Mac And Chz

$5.50

Kds Chz Pizza

$6.00

Noodles And Red Sauce

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Retail

Amplify Reg

$10.00

Amplify Hot

$12.00

Amplify Miso

$12.00

Amplify Verde

$10.00

Bloody Mary Mix Btl

$20.00

Small Reg Amp

$4.00

Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy pizza, bbq, & fried chicken! Fresh ingredients, housemade recipes, and daily specials, right on Main Street Lapel! Family friendly! Part of the FoxGardin restaurant group.

Website

Location

732 Main St., Lapel, IN 46051

Directions

Gallery
Smoky's Concession Stand image
Smoky's Concession Stand image
Smoky's Concession Stand image

Map
