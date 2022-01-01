Smoky's Pancake Cabin DO NOT USE

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Smoky's Pancake Cabin

510 Reviews

$

4235 Parkway

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
Smoked Bacon

From The Griddle

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$9.99

Caramelized pineapple pancakes with cherries, topped with cream cheese icing.

Lemon Berry Pancakes

$9.49

Blueberry pancakes infused with lemon zest, topped with cream cheese icing.

Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.99

Reese's Pancakes

$9.99Out of stock

Dices Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.

Cheesecake Pancakes

$9.99Out of stock

Pancakes stuffed with cheesecake bites and topped with choice of strawberries & chocolate or blueberries & cream cheese icing.

Mixed Berry Pancakes

$8.49

Buttermilk pancakes with strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Gluten Sensitive Pancakes

$7.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.49

Buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes



$8.49

Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.49

Pecan Pancakes

$8.49

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

Multi Grain Pancakes

$6.99
French Toast



$8.49

French Toast Breakfast

$11.99

French Toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties

Belgian Waffle



$8.49
Waffle Breakfast



$11.99

Belgian Waffle with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties.

Smoky's Specials

Big Bear Breakfast

$12.99

3 Eggs, 2 strips of smoked bacon, 1 sausage patty, and choice of grits or gravy and choice of biscuits or toast

Big Dave's Breakfast



$16.99

Grilled smoked sausage, 2 strips applewood smoked bacon, sampling of country ham, and a sausage patty. Served with 3 eggs, hashbrown casserole, biscuit and gravy, and pancakes

Smoky's Scramblers - Served with biscuits or toast

Fiesta Scrambler

$10.79

Hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs, sausage, tomatoes, peppers & onions, and Monterey & Cheddar cheeses

Smoked Sausage Scrambler

$10.99

Hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs, smoked sausage, fire-roasted peppers & onions, and Monterey & Cheddar cheeses.

Chipped Beef Gravy Scrambler

$10.59

Hashbrowns topped with Texas toast, 2 eggs, chipped beef gravy, and Monterey & Cheddar cheeses.

Ham & Cheese Scrambler

$10.59

Hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs, smoked ham, and Monterey & Cheddar cheeses.

Omelets- choice of hash browns or two panckes

Chipped Beef Gravy Omelet

$10.49

Cheese omelet smothered in chipped beef gravy.

Fiesta Omelet

$10.59

Cheese, sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, salsa & sour cream.

Veggie Omelet

$10.49

Cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms.

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Cheese and choice of smoked bacon, sausage or smoked ham.

Western Omelet

$10.59

Cheese, ham, fire-roasted peppers & onions.

Cabin Breakfasts- Comes with choice of hash browns or two pancakes

Eggs Breakfast

$7.99

2 Eggs

Smoked Bacon Breakfast

$9.29

Smoked Bacon & 2 Eggs

Sausage Patty Breakfast

$9.29

Sausage Patties & 2 Eggs

Split Smoked Sausage Breakfast

$9.99

Smoked sausage with 2 eggs and choice of gravy or grits.

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$10.49

Corned beef hash and 2 eggs!

Country Ham & Eggs

$12.99

6oz Strip Steak

$13.99

6oz Strip Steak & 2 eggs.

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.49

Chicken Fried Steak & 2 eggs!

Smothered Chicken Biscuit Breakfast

$10.49

Cathead biscuit split with hand breaded chicken tender, smothered in gravy, with 2 eggs.

Junior Bear Breakfasts- 10 & under

Lil Bear Breakfast

$7.49

1 egg, 1 strip of bacon, and 4 silver dollar pancakes.

French Toast

$7.99

4 triangles of french toast and 1 strip of bacon

Chocolate Cub Cakes

$7.49

2 chocolate chip pancakes

jr. Waffle Breakfast

$8.49

Bear shaped waffle, with 1 egg, and 1 piece of sausage or bacon

Add a side

2 Biscuits or Toast



$2.59

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Country Ham

$6.99

Smoked Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Side of Hash browns

$1.99

Side of Tater Tots

$1.99

Grits

$2.29

Side of Hash brown Casserole

$2.99

BLT

$5.99

Smoked bacon, fresh leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on Texas toast.

Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.99

Beverages

Juice- Apple

$2.99

Juice- Orange

$2.99

Milk 2%

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.39Out of stock

Coffee

$2.69Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our Cabin, 3 generations of our family serving yours.

Website

Location

4235 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Directions

Gallery
Smoky's Pancake Cabin image
Smoky's Pancake Cabin image


