Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smooth Monkey Smoothies & Acai

review star

No reviews yet

2001 Vail Avenue

Cafeteria Level (Basement Floor Across from Starbucks)

Charlotte, NC 28207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Banana Acai Bowl
Berry Berry Bowl
Peaches and Cream

Smoothies

Berry Berry Keto

$8.50+

Blizzard King

$7.00+

Breakfast on the Run

$7.00+

Choco Coffee

$7.00+

Cinco De Berry

$7.00+

Mint Chocolate Chip

$7.00+

Orange You Glad

$7.00+

Peach Mango

$7.00+

Peaches and Cream

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00+

Pineapple Express

$7.00+

Pineapple Glow

$7.00+

Red Bull Punch

$8.50+

Strawberry Banana

$7.00+

Strawberry Kiwi

$7.00+

Youthful Glow Green

$7.00+

Apple Pie

$7.00+

Acai Bowls

Banana Acai Bowl

$8.00+

Berry Berry Bowl

$8.00+

Mango Acai Bowl

$8.00+

Pineapple Acai Bowls

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at: 2001 Vail Ave - Charlotte NC, 28211 In the Basement Level of Mercy Atrium Health, right across from the Cafeteria.

Location

2001 Vail Avenue, Cafeteria Level (Basement Floor Across from Starbucks), Charlotte, NC 28207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
orange star4.6 • 1,203
2001 E 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The People’s Market Elizabeth
orange starNo Reviews
1609 Elizabeth ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The Custom Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Elizabeth Ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Cheat's Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
913 Pecan Avenue Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston