Smooth Seas

500 Atlantic Avenue

Garden City, SC 29576

SMOOTHIES

The Local

$9.00

Mango / Pineapple / Banana / Spinach / Lime / Hemp Seeds / Coconut Water

The GCB

$9.00

Dragonfruit / Strawberries / Pineapple / Cauliflower / Lime / Local Honey / Coconut Water

The Smooth Sea

$10.00

Passionfruit / Banana / Pineapple / Cauliflower / Blue Majik / Almond Milk *sour*

The King Tide

$10.00

Cold Brew / Banana / Cashew Butter / Dates / Vanilla / Almond Milk

The Grom

$9.00

Strawberry / Banana / Peanut Butter / Strawberry Chia Sauce / Almond Milk

The Pompano

$9.00

Acai Blend / Cauliflower / Hemp Seeds / Apple Juice

The Party Wave

$10.00

Mango / Passionfruit / Banana / Ginger / Cauliflower / Mint / Coconut Water

BOWLS

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Acai / Blueberry / Blackberry / Raspberry / Banana / Apple Juice Topped With Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Peanut Butter

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Dragon Fruit / Mango / Strawberry / Agave / Coconut water Topped With Strawberry, Kiwi, Goji Berry, Coconut, Granola

Greens Bowl

$12.00

Mango / Pineapple / Banana / Spinach / Lime / Coconut water Topped with Pineapple, Strawberries, Granola, Cocoa Nibs, Mint, Drizzle of Raw Honey

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Oats / Chia / Vanilla / Maple Syrup / Almond Milk Topped With Strawberries, Banana, Cocoa Nibs, Strawberry Chia Sauce

COFFEE

Cold Brew

$5.00

Our cold brew is lower in acidity and high in sugar browning. Our cold brew reacts well with fats in dairy or tastes smooth and sweet on its own. Expect notes of Cocoa, Dates and a thicken creamy texture.

BEVERAGES

$4.00

16.9 ounces of purified water, filled in boxes made from paper, a renewable resource.

$2.50

There's nothing like the tart burst of flavor that comes from real squeezed citrus. Choose from lime, lemon, or grapefruit sparkling water.

$4.00

CLEAR MIND - Rosemary, Mint, Sage Green Tea ISLAND MANGO - Passionfruit, Ginger, Green Tea SUPERBERRY - Raspberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Oolong Tea

RETAIL

Cropped Hoodie

$52.00

Cropped Tee

$28.00

T-Shirt

$28.00

Hoodie

$44.00

Crewneck

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mobile food trailer serving health centered foods: smoothies, açai bowls, drinks, and coffee.

Location

500 Atlantic Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576

Directions

