Smoothie Garden 6000 Lake Gray Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6000 Lake Gray Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Smoothie Garden

Mango, Pineapple, Whipped Cream
Poppy

Poppy

$5.99+

Mango - Pineapple - Mango Nectar

Snap Dragon

Snap Dragon

$5.99+

Spinach - Pineapple - Ginger - Mango Nectar

Lily

Lily

$5.99+

Raspberry - Blackberry - Blueberry - Mango - Protein - Mango Nectar

Daisy

Daisy

$5.99+

Banana - *Peanut Butter - Protein - Mylk

Rose

Rose

$5.99+

Banana - Strawberry - Protein - Mylk -Agave

Sunflower

Sunflower

$5.99+

Banana - Oreo Cookie - Protein - Mylk

Dahlia

Dahlia

$5.99+

Spinach - Avocado - Banana - Strawberry - Mylk - dash of Lime

Tulip

Tulip

$5.99+

Spinach - Kale - Ginger - Banana - Chia-Seed - Blueberry - Mylk - dash of Cinnamon

Lady Bug

Lady Bug

$5.99+

Strawberry - Agave - Chocolate Sauce - Mylk - Whipped Cream (dairy-free)

Fire Fly

Fire Fly

$5.99+

Mango - Pineapple - Mango Nectar - Whipped Cream (dairy-free)

Drinks and Protein Bars

Celsius

Celsius

$3.00
Prime

Prime

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00
Clif Bar

Clif Bar

$3.50

Quest Bar

$3.50

C4

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6000 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Directions

