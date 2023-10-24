Smoothie Shop 201 W 2nd St #1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh organic real fruit smoothies.
Location
201 W 2nd St #1, Muscatine, IA 52761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KeDough Bakery & Pastries - KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine
No Reviews
201 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurant
Capones Chicago Style Eatery - 211 W 2nd street
No Reviews
211 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurant