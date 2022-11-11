Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoothie Heaven 21404 cass

21404 cass

Clinton Township, MI 48036

SIGNATURE

STRAWBERRY DIVINE

$7.59

JAVA JORDAN

$7.59

PINA COLADA DREAM

$7.59

PB&J

$7.59

DIVINE BODY

$7.59

THE HARVEST

$7.59

ADAMS APPLE

$7.59

MANGO HEAVEN

$7.59

KEY LIME PIE

$7.59

BANANA BLESSED

$7.59

ALPHA OMEGA

$7.59

BOUNTIFUL CHIA

$7.59

SEASONAL

PEACEFUL PEACH

$7.59

PEACHES, BANANAS, OATS, GRANOLA, BROWN SUGAR, CINNAMON, VANILLA, ALMOND MILK

PUMPKIN PASTURES

$7.59

PUMPKIN, BANANAS, PECANS, DATES, PUMPKIN SPICE, ALMOND MILK

SH SANDWICHES & WRAPS

THE GOOD CLUB

$7.59

WHITE/ WHEAT LETTUCE TOMATO AVOCADO BACON/TURKEY MAYO

THE BIBLE

$7.59

SH BREAKFAST SANDWICH BRIOCE OR ENGLISH MUFFIN( WHATEVER'S AVAILABLE) PLANT BASED SAUSAGE OR BACON EGG CHEESE

HUMMUS HEAVEN

$7.59

MULTIGRAIN TORTILLA VEGGIE OPTION MIXED GREENS YELLOW PEPPER CUCUMBER TOMATO CARROT AVOCADO HUMMUS

TURKEY TESTIMONY

$7.59

WHITE/WHEAT TURKEY LETTUCE TOMATO SLICE CHEDDAR AOILI SAUCE

THE BEGINNING

$7.59

THE GREATEST WRAP

$7.59

PESTO PERFECT

$7.59

BBQ PANINI

$7.59

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.59

TOASTED CIABATTA BBQ MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE MIXED GREENS DICED TOMATOES SH SAUCE BBQ SAUCE

MEAL DEALS

PESTO PANINI MEAL DEAL

$14.59

THE GOOD CLUB MEAL DEAL

$14.59

THE GREATEST GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP MEAL DEAL

$14.59

THE BIBLE MEAL DEAL

$14.59

THE BEGINNING MEAL DEAL

$14.59

HUMMUS HEAVEN MEAL DEAL

$14.59

BBQ CHICKEN PANINI MEAL DEAL

$14.59

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL DEAL

$14.59

TURKEY TESTIMONY MEAL DEAL

$14.59

SOUP MENU

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR

$4.00

CHICKEN NOODLE

$4.00

TOMATO BASIL

$4.00

TURKEY CHILLI

$4.00

WHITE CHICKEN CHILI WITH BEANS

$4.00

TOAST MENU

GLORY TOAST

$4.59

2 SLICES OF WHITE OR WHEAT NUTELLA STRAWBERRY/BANANA SLICE COCONUT SHREADS/CHIA SEEDS

ALPHA TOAST

$4.59

2 SLICES WHEAT/WHITE POACHED EGG MASHED AVOCADO HIMALAYIAN SALT CRUSHED PEPPER

CREATION TOAST

$4.00

RAISIN /REG TOAST CREAM CHEESE EVERYTHING SEASONING

HOT OR COLD

SH CHAI

$4.00

MILK/H2O

SH MATCHA

$4.00

MILK/H20

SH ICED COFFEE

$4.00

MILK/H20

ACAI BERRY

ACAI BERRY BOWL

$7.25Out of stock

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

MANGO

$1.00

PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

ALMOND BUTTER

$1.00

GRANOLA

$1.00

OATS

$1.00

ALMONDS

$1.00

HONEY

$1.00

CHIA SEED

$1.00

FLAX SEED

$1.00

SUNFLOWER SEEDS

$1.00

PUMPKIN SEEDS

$1.00

CACAO

$1.00

coconut

$1.00

PEAR

$1.00

MANGO CLOUD

MANGO CLOUD BOWL

$7.25Out of stock

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

MANGO

$10.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

ALMOND BUTTER

$1.00

GRANOLA

$1.00

OATS

$1.00

ALMONDS

$1.00

COCONUT

$1.00

HONEY

$1.00

CHIA SEEDS

$1.00

FLAX SEED

$1.00

GOJI BERRY

$1.00

SUNFLOWER SEED

$1.00

PUMPKIN SEEDS

$1.00

CACAO

$1.00

PEAR

$1.00

CACAO CLOUD

CACAO CLOUD BOWL

$7.25Out of stock

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

MANGO

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

ALMOND BUTTER

$1.00

ALMONDS

$1.00

COCONUT

$1.00

HONEY

$1.00

CHIA SEEDS

$1.00

FLAX SEEDS

$1.00

GOJI BERRY

$1.00

SUNFLOWER SEEDS

$1.00

PUMPKIN SEEDS

$1.00

CACAO

$1.00

PEAR

$1.00

SMOOTHIES

KIDS MANGO POWER

$3.79

KIDS MOCHA MAJESTY

$3.79

KIDS STRAWBERRY DIVINE

$3.79

SANDWICHES

KIDS NUTELLA QUESADILLA

$4.00

KIDS THE GOOD KID CLUB

$4.00

KIDS CHEESE PANINI

$4.00

KIDS MEAL DEAL

CHEESE PANINI MEAL

$6.49

THE GOOD KID CLUB MEAL

$6.49

NUTELLA QUESADILLA MEAL

$6.49

BYO SALAD

BYO SALAD

$7.00

TOPPINGS

EXTRA ADD ONS

$1.00

MISC

ADD STRAWBERRY

$1.00

ADD BANANA

$1.00

ADD MANGO

$1.00

ADD PINEAPPLE

$1.00

ADD PEACHES

$1.00

ADD BLUEBERRY

$1.00

TURKEY BACON

$1.25

HUMMUS

$1.25

CHIPS

$1.25

20 OZ CUP OF WATER

$1.25

ADD CHICKEN

$2.00

ALL HALO BOOST

SEA MOSS

$1.25

VEGAN PROTEIN

$1.25

BEAUTY

$1.25

FOCUS

$1.25

BEETS

$1.25

MULTIVITAMIN

$1.25

FATBURNER

$1.25

PROBIOTIC

$1.50

MACA GOLD

$1.50

WHEY PROTEIN

$1.00

SPIRULINA

$1.50

CREATINE

$1.50

ALL HALO TOPPERS

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

PEACH

$1.50

MANGO

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

APPLE

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

BYO SMOOTHIE

BYO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

MANGO

$1.00

ALMOND MILK

PEACHES

OAT MILK

COCONUT MILK

ORANGE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

SOY MILK

COCONUT

$1.00

CHIA SEEDS

$1.00

FLAX

$1.00

VEGAN PROTIEN

$1.00

MOCHA

$1.00

MOCHA CHIPS

$1.00

OATS

$1.00

GRANOLA

$1.00

SPINACH

$1.00

KALE

$1.00

GINGER

$1.00

GREEK YOGURT

$1.00

ALMOND

$1.00

ALMOND BUTTER

$1.25

PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

coconut h20

$1.00
"A Taste of Heaven"

21404 cass, Clinton Township, MI 48036

