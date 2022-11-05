Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoothie Q

review star

No reviews yet

600 Heritage Drive

Suite 106

Pottstown, PA 19464

Acai berry bowl
Dark Coconuts
Smoothies

Caribbean Sun

Caribbean Sun

$5.50+

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, ginger Tumeric, orange juice

Kabana

Kabana

$6.00+

Kale, Banana, Lime Juice, Apple Juice, Moringa

Jamaican Moca

Jamaican Moca

$6.25+

coffee, banana, cocoa, milk, agave, hemp, seamoss

Yardi Punch

Yardi Punch

$6.25+

banana, oats, Sea Moss, peanuts, milk, agave, vanilla

Guana Banana

Guana Banana

$6.25+

Sour Sop, Banana, Flaxseed, Sea moss, Apple Juice

Watch Matcha

Watch Matcha

$6.25+

Pineapple, Banana, Sea Moss, Chia seed, Chlorella, Agave, Matcha, Milk

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$5.50+

Purple Cabbage, Banana, Blueberries, Lime juice, Apple juice

Lean Green Machine

Lean Green Machine

$6.00+

Green Cabbage, Banana, Green Apple, Lime juice, Apple juice, chlorella

Q Royal

Q Royal

$6.25+

Purple Cabbage, Peach, Banana, Sea moss, Apple juice, lime juice

Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny

$5.50+

Carrots, Banana, Green Apple, Apple Juice

Tropical Delight

Tropical Delight

$5.50+

Strawberries, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Apple Juice

Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$5.50+

Banana, watermelon, strawberries, apple juice

Dark Coconuts

Dark Coconuts

$6.25+

Banana, Peanuts, Cocoa, Vanilla, Cacao, Seamoss, Agave,Milk

Blind Date

Blind Date

$6.25+

Banana, Strawberries, Dates, Milk your choice of Almond or Coconut Milk

Pitaya Smoothie

Pitaya Smoothie

$6.25+

Pitaya, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Granola, Apple, Almonds, Honey

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.25+

Acai Smoothie

$6.25+
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$6.25+

Pumpkin, Banana, Vanilla, Pumpkin Spice, Almond Milk

Bowls

Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Granola
Acai berry bowl

Acai berry bowl

$10.50

acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries, granola, agave

Patiya Bowl

Patiya Bowl

$10.50

Blueberries, Banana, Almond slice, Apple slice, Granola, Honey Drizzle

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.50

Gluten Free Oatmeal. The Base comes with Oatmeal, your choice of Coconut or Almond Milk. Your choice of honey or Agave

Curry Chicken

Chicken Pattie

Chicken Pattie

$3.50

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken pattie

Jerk Chicken pattie

$3.50

mixed Veggie

Mixed Veggie patty

$3.25

Spinach

Spinach Patty

Spinach Patty

$3.25

Beef

Beef Pattie

Beef Pattie

$3.50

Halal Beef Patty

Halal Beef Patty

$4.25

Shrimp Patty

shrimp

$4.00

Combo

Small Patty combo w/Coco Bread

Small Patty combo w/Coco Bread

$11.00

1 patty of choice with coco bread & small smoothie

Lg Patty combo,coco Bread &smoothie

$13.50

1 patty of choice, Cocoa bread & Lg smoothie

Patty & Small Smoothie

$8.50

Patty & Small Smoothie

Patty & Lg Smoothie

$11.50

Patty & Lg Smoothie

Add-ons

Seamoss 1lb

$25.00

Hempseed

$1.00

Seamoss

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Seamoss Capsules

$24.00

Mango

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Apple Slice

$1.00

Granola

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Agave

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Peaches

$1.00

Flaxseed

$1.00

Chiaseed

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Walnuts

$1.00

Nutella

$1.00

Almond slice

$1.00

sunflower seeds

$1.00

Raisins

$1.00

Dates

$1.00

Coconut Chips

$1.00

Coco Nibs

$1.00

coconut granola

$1.00

blueberry granola

$1.00

macaroot

$1.00

pea protein

$1.00

pumpkin seeds

$1.00

blackseed

$1.00

coffee

$1.00

cacao

$1.00

moringa

$1.00

chlorella

$1.00

apple spice

$1.00

matcha

$1.00

spirulina

$1.00

tumeric

$1.00

vanilla

$1.00

cocoa

$1.00

peanuts

$1.00

elderberry

$1.00

soursop leaf

$1.00

soursop pulp

$1.50
Vitamin C

Vitamin C

$5.00
Elderberry Shot

Elderberry Shot

$5.00

Seamoss Jar

$30.00

tea

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$1.75+

Citron Green

$1.75+

Paris Fruity Black Tea w/Bergamot

$1.75+

English Breakfast

$1.75+

Organic Peppermint

$1.75+

Japanese Sencha

$1.75+

Raspberry Herbal

$1.75+

Egyptian Chamomile

$1.75+

Green with Citrus and Ginkgo

$1.75+

Ceylon and India Orange Pekoe

$1.75+

Lemon Herbal

$1.75+

Organic Earl Grey

$1.75+

Decaffeinated Earl Grey

$1.75+

Decfeinated Ceylon

$1.75+

Jerk In The Box-Friday Only

Small Jerk in the box Wings

$12.99

8 wings, coco bread, small smoothie or 4 Jumbo Drum sticks, coco bread, small smoothie

Coco Bread

coco bread

$3.50

8 Wings -Friday ONly

8 wings

$10.00

8 wings or 4 legs

vegetable soup

vegetable soup

vegetable soup

$5.50

Carrots, Onions, Celery, Green beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Zucchini, Yellow Squash

chicken soup

16oz Carrots, Chicken Breast, Pasta Noodles, Celery, Onions
chicken soup

chicken soup

$6.50

16oz Chicken Breast, Carrots, Pasta Noodles, Celery, Onions

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
