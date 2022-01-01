Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper

review star

No reviews yet

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10

Prosper, TX 75078

Order Again

Popular Items

Matcha Mama
Iced Coffee
Cafe Latte

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.89+

Yogurt, Strawberry, Banana, Apple juice, Protein

Tropical Force

Tropical Force

$5.89+

Pineapple, Mango, Papaya, Coconut Milk, Protein

Vanilla Lean Bean

Vanilla Lean Bean

$5.89+

Banana, Almond, Coco Milk, Protein

Matcha Mama

Matcha Mama

$5.89+

Matcha, Pineapple, Mango, Apple, Kale, Lemon, Ginger, Banana, Apple Juice, Collagen

Butter Berry

Butter Berry

$5.89+

Banana, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Ice Cream, Almond Milk, Protein

Peanut Butter Chocolate

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$5.89+

Yogurt, Almond Milk, Banana, Protein, Peanut Butter

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.89+

Strawberries, Bananas, Dates, Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Yogurt

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$5.89+

Yogurt, Apple juice, Banana, Raspberries, Strawberries, Protein

Spartan

Spartan

$5.89+

Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Ice Cream, Spinach, Almonds, Protein

Build Your Own Smoothie

Build Your Own Smoothie

$5.89+

Choose 5 options for your smoothie.

Coffee

Americano

$3.19+

espresso + purified water

Cafe Latte

$3.69+

espresso + steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

$3.95+

espresso, choice of chocolate or sweetener, steamed milk + milk foam

Cappuccino

$3.89+

espresso, steamed milk + milk foam

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.49+

Steamed Milk, Chai

Double Shot Expresso

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$1.25

single shot

House Roast

$2.55+

signature coffee

House Decaf

$2.55+

signature coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.55+

Choice of chocolate, steamed milk + cream

Frappe

$4.69+

coffee, creme, syrups, whip, spices

Iced Chai Latte

$3.80+

Iced Coffee

$2.85+

signature coffee + ice

Iced Latte

$4.05+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.80+

Cortado

$3.55

Macchiato

$3.69+

Macha Latte

$4.05+

Refill Drip

$0.25

Traveler 96 oz

$16.95

Iced Macchiato

$3.85+

Tea

Green Tea

$3.19+

Hugo Grey

$3.25+

Hugo Grey - Black Tea

Ma Wei Moonlight

$3.25+

Ma Wei Moonlight - White Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$4.00+

powder from tea leaves + hot water

Iced Black Mango

$3.25+Out of stock

Black Mango - Iced

Iced Green Tea

$2.95+

Green Tea - Iced

Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea

$2.95+

Hibiscus Tea - Iced

Revive

Strawberry Revive

$4.00+

Blueberry/Mango Revive

$4.00+

Food

Fruit + Yogurt Parfait

$3.25

yogurt, berries + granola

Pastry

Almond Biscotti

$2.99

almonds, cookie dough

Danish

$2.99

apple and cheese, and cherry cheese, and cinnamon almond bear claws.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Cinnamon dough

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Dough cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

cookie dough

Muffins

$2.99

wheat flour, blueberries

Warm You Up

Bacon + Cheddar Egg Bites

$3.99

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Bagel

$2.49

Burrito

$4.95

Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Spinach + Bell Pepper Egg White Bites

$3.99

Steel Cut Oats

$2.99

Brown sugar, berries, whipped cream

Grab & Go Items

Humm

$2.99

Celsius

$2.25Out of stock

Celsius assorted flavors

Horizon Chocolate

$1.99

Kind Bar

$1.99

Unity

$5.49

Hint

$1.99

Organic Bare

$1.65

Organic Hard Boiled EggX2

$1.99

Aquafina

$0.99

Perfect Bar

$2.49

Tropicana

$1.99

Skinny Pop

$1.65

That's It

$1.65

ViewFinder Landline

$17.50

signature roast

Merchandise

Imperial Hat

$20.00

SC shirts

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a quick and convenient drive thru or come in relax and sip on your choice of a nutritional fruit smoothie or a quality cup of coffee, latte, and more.

Website

Location

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

