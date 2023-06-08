Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smooth N Groove

review star

No reviews yet

37 Keys Ferry Street

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Smoothies

NAE NAE

$10.00

PINEAPPLE, MANGO, BANANA, PASSION FRUIT

ELECTRIC SLIDE

$10.00

STRAWBERRY, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT

RUNNING MAN

$10.00

PINEAPPLE, MANGO, BANANA, SPINACH

ROGER RABBIT

$10.00

Carrot, Passion Fruit, Banana

OHH KILL EM

$10.00

Pineapple, Peach, Mango, Orange, Banana, Apple, Strawberry

CHA CHA

$10.00

APPLE, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRY, PASSION FRUIT

SOUL TRAIN

$10.00

PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, BLUEBERRY, RASPBERRY, BANANA

TWIST

$10.00

ORANGE, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRY, BANANA

TIGER WALK

$10.00

Apple, Pineapple, Peach, Strawberry, Mango, Banana

LIMBO

$10.00

Pineapple, Blueberry, Strawberry, RasPberry

MACARENA

$10.00

Pineapple, Lime, Banana, MANGO, Orange

BUTTERFLY

$10.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Banana, Passion Fruit

CONTAIGOUIS

$10.00

Apple, Blueberry, RasPberry, Banana, PROTEIN

I FEEL GOOD

$10.00

Apple, Banana, Strawberry

HULA

$10.00

Pineapple, Peach, Banana, Coconut

TOOTSIE ROLL

$10.00

CHOCOLATE, PEANUT BUTTER, BANANA

PEANUT BUTTER JELLY

$10.00

Apple, Strawberry, BANANA, Peanut Butter

DOUGGIE

$10.00

PINEAPPLE, MANGO, BANANA, PASSION FRUIT, PEANUT BUTTER

MONEY DANCE

$10.00

ALMOND MILK, BANANA, SPINACH, BROCCOLI, KALE, PROTEIN, PEANUT BUTTER

SUPERMAN

$10.00

Apple, Blueberry, RasPberry, Banana, PROTEIN, PEANUT BUTTER

Wraps & Salads

WALK IT OUT WRAP

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage, MIXED GREENS, DRIP Sauce, Flour Wrap

TWERKULATOR TURKEY BURGER

$9.00

Turkey Patty, Aged Cheddar, TomatoS, OnionS, PickleS, Bibb lettuce, Drip sauce, Sweet Hawiian Bun

2 STEP TURKEY MELT

$9.00

Smoked Turkey, Aged CheddAr, Onions, Pickles, TomatoS, Bibb Lettice, DRIP Sauce, SOUR DOUGH

COMPUTER LOVE SALAD

$12.00

Grilled salmon, Mixed GREENS, Drip sauce, Cheese, Black beans, cabbage, Carrots, Onions

GROOVE SALAD

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Onions, Pickles, Cabbage, MIXED GREENS, MANGO SALSA, DRIP Sauce

CAUSE I LOVE YOU WRAP

$9.00

Seasoned Shrimp, Mixed GREENS, Drip Sauce, cabbage, Carrots, Cheese, Onions, MANGO SALSA, Spinach wrap

I C U VEGGIE WRAP

$10.00

Mixed GREENS, Drip sauce, Black beans, cabbage, Carrots, Cheese, Onions, Flour wrap

LOVELY DAY WRAP

$10.00

Grilled salmon, Mixed GREENS, Drip sauce, Cheese, cabbage, Onions, Flour wrap

Smoothie Bowls

BYO Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

STRAWBERRY BLUEBERRY CHIA SEEDS COCONUT

Fresh Juice

FRESH JUICE

$10.00

APPLE BEET ORANGE CARROT CELERY CUCUMBER

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Smooth N Groove, we only use the freshest, highest quality ingredients in our smoothies and juices. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a meal replacement, we've got you covered. We can't wait to see you all there on our big day! Come in and enjoy!

Location

37 Keys Ferry Street, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3B Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Starshines -
orange starNo Reviews
3 Keys Ferry Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
HJ Wings & Things - McDonough
orange star3.9 • 154
140 John Frank Ward Blvd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston