Smoothville - Enfield
No reviews yet
310 Hazard Avenue
Enfield, CT 06082
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Special Acai Bowls
Special Smoothie
16 oz Apple Pie Smoothie
vanilla almond milk, red gala apple, chia seeds, graham crackers, vanilla greek yogurt, vanilla extract, agave, almonds, cinnamon
16 oz Pumpkin Chai Smoothie
almond milk, pumpkin, banana, agave, chai mix, vanilla extract, almond butter
16 oz Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie
pumpkin, oat milk, cold brew, banana, agave, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, ground cloves, all spice
16 oz S'more Smoothie
chocolate almond milk, marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate chips, condensed milk
16 oz Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie
oat milk, strawberries, graham crackers, agave, vanilla extract, greek vanilla yogurt
12 oz Kids Smoothies
Kids Cinnamon Roll
vanilla almond milk, banana, oats, cinnamon, maple syrup, brown sugar *GF
Kids Cookie Monster
milk, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chips
Kids Orange Joy
yogurt, orange, orange juice, white chocolate *GF
Kids Oreo
vanilla almond milk, oreos, greek vanilla yogurt, vanilla flavoring
Kids Sunny Pine
pineapple, pineapple juice, vanilla yogurt *GF
Kids Simple Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
Kids Simple Blueberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
Kids Simple Mango Raspberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
Kids Simple Mixed Berry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
Kids Simple Pineapple
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Smoothies
16 oz Acai Almond Butter
acai, almond milk, avocado, protein powder, almond butter *GF, V
16 oz Acai Breeze
coconut milk, acai, pineapple, strawberries, mango, flaxseed *GF, V
16 oz Almond Pleasure
coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, vanilla yogurt, coconut flakes, shaved almonds, chocolate chips, condensed milk, banana, oats *GF
16 oz Beet
beets, vanilla almond milk, blueberries, pineapple, hemp seeds and greek vanilla yogurt *GF
16 oz Blue Almond
chocolate almond milk, blueberries, kale, spinach, flax seed, almond butter *GF, V
16 oz Boost
vanilla almond milk, spinach, avocado, mixed berries, cinnamon, turmeric * GF, V
16 oz Chai Tea
almond milk, banana, almond butter, vanilla extract, hemp, date, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, black pepper * GF, V
16 oz Chocolate Berry Blast
chocolate almond milk, mixed berries, banana *GF, V
16 oz Chocolate Mint
chocolate almond milk, cacao powder, banana, spinach, mint leaves, banana, dates * GF, V
16 oz Chocolate Strawberry
plain yogurt, almond milk, banana, strawberries and cocoa powder *GF
16 oz Coconut Spice
coconut milk, dates. coconut flakes, almonds, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger *GF, V
16 oz Elderberry
plain almond milk, mixed berries, kale, chia seeds, almond butter, elderberry syrup *GF
16 oz Hot Chocolate
chocolate almond milk, hot chocolate powder, peanut butter * GF
16 oz Island Oasis
coconut milk, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, orange juice *GF, V
16 oz Just A Little Green
almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, chia seeds, kale, banana *GF, V
16 oz Keto Coffee
vanilla almond milk, cold brew, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla collagen *GF, K
16 oz Lemon Ginger
almond milk, peach, pineapple, mango, lemon, chia seeds, ginger, honey * GF
16 oz Lemon Raspberry
plain yogurt, milk, raspberries, honey, lemon juice * GF
16 oz Matcha
coconut milk, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, spinach, kale, almonds, matcha, agave *GF
16 oz Mocha
chocolate almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, dates *GF, V
16 oz Nuspresso
cold brew, oat milk, vanilla extract, agave, expresso, nutella *GF, V
16 oz Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder *GF
16 oz Orange Dream
vanilla almond milk, orange juice, ice, sweetened condensed milk, marshmallows *GF
16 oz Oscar
orange, baby spinach, green apples, green grapes, banana *GF, V
16 oz Peaches and Cream
vanilla almond milk, peaches, cinnamon, dates *GF, V
16 oz Peanut Butter Jelly
vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter *GF, V, K
16 oz Pina Colada
coconut milk, pineapple juice, pineapple, shredded coconut *GF, V
16 oz Tajin Mango Tango
coconut milk, mango, honey, lime, tajin *GF
16 oz Vanilla Pineapple
vanilla almond milk, kale, pineapple, vanilla collagen powder * GF
16 oz Wild Blue Hawaiian
coconut milk, blueberries, pineapple, lime juice *GF, V
16 oz Simple Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Blueberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Mango Raspberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Mixed Berry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Pineapple
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Strawberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Strawberry Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
16 oz Simple Two
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Smoothies
20 oz Acai Almond Butter
acai, almond milk, avocado, almond butter, plain protein powder *GF, V
20 oz Acai Breeze
acai, coconut milk, pineapple, strawberry, mango, flaxseed *GF, V
20 oz Almond Pleasure
coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, vanilla yogurt, coconut flakes, shaved almonds, chocolate chips, condensed milk, banana, oats *GF
20 oz Beet
beets, vanilla almond milk, blueberries, pineapple, hemp seeds and greek vanilla yogurt *GF
20 oz Blue Almond
chocolate almond milk, blueberries, kale, spinach, flax seed, almond butter *GF, V
20 oz Boost
vanilla almond milk, spinach, avocado, mixed berries, cinnamon, turmeric *GF, V, K
20 oz Chai Tea
almond milk, banana, almond butter, vanilla extract, hemp, date, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, black pepper *GF, V
20 oz Chocolate Berry Blast
chocolate almond milk, mixed berries, banana *GF, V
20 oz Chocolate Mint
chocolate almond milk, cacao powder, banana, spinach, mint leaves, banana, dates *GF, V
20 oz Chocolate Strawberry
plain yogurt, almond milk, banana, strawberries and cocoa powder * GF
20 oz Coconut Spice
coconut milk, dates. coconut flakes, almonds, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger *GF, V
20 oz Elderberry
plain almond milk, mixed berries, kale, chia seeds, almond butter, elderberry syrup *GF
20 oz Hot Chocolate
chocolate almond milk, hot chocolate powder, peanut butter * GF, V
20 oz Island Oasis
coconut milk, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, orange juice *GF, V
20 oz Just A Little Green
almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, chia seeds, kale, banana *GF, V
20 oz Keto Coffee
vanilla almond milk, cold brew, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla collagen *GF, K
20 oz Lemon Ginger
almond milk, peach, pineapple, mango, lemon, chia seeds, ginger, honey * GF
20 oz Lemon Raspberry
plain yogurt, milk, raspberries, honey, lemon juice * GF
20 oz Matcha
coconut milk, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, spinach, kale, almonds, matcha, agave *GF
20 oz Mocha
chocolate almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, dates *GF, V
20 oz Nuspresso
cold brew, oat milk, vanilla extract, agave, expresso, nutella *GF, V
20 oz Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder *GF
20 oz Orange Dream
vanilla almond milk, orange juice, ice, sweetened condensed milk, marshmallows *GF
20 oz Oscar
orange, baby spinach, green apples, green grapes, banana *GF, V
20 oz Peaches and Cream
vanilla almond milk, peaches, cinnamon, dates *GF, V
20 oz Peanut Butter Jelly
vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter *GF, V, K
20 oz Pina Colada
coconut milk, pineapple juice, pineapple, shredded coconut *GF, V
20 oz Tajin Mango Tango
coconut milk, mango, honey, lime, tajin *GF
20 oz Vanilla Pineapple
vanilla almond milk, kale, pineapple, vanilla collagen powder * GF
20 oz Wild Blue Hawaiian
coconut milk, blueberries, pineapple, lime juice *GF, V
20 oz Simple Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Simple Blueberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Simple Mango Raspberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Simple Mixed Berry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Simple Pineapple
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Simple Strawberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Strawberry Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
20 oz Simple Two
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Smoothies
24 oz Acai Almond Butter
almond milk, acai, almond butter, avocado, plain protein powder *GF, V
24 oz Acai Breeze
coconut milk, acai, pineapple, strawberries, mango, flaxseed *GF, V
24 oz Almond Pleasure
coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, vanilla yogurt, coconut flakes, shaved almonds, chocolate chips, condensed milk, banana, oats * GF
24 oz Beet
beets, vanilla almond milk, blueberries, pineapple, hemp seeds and greek vanilla yogurt *GF
24 oz Blue Almond
chocolate alond milk, blueberries, kale, spinach, flax seed, almond butter *GF, V
24 oz Boost
vanilla almond milk, spinach, avocado, mixed berries, cinnamon, turmeric *GF, V, K
24 oz Chai Tea
almond milk, banana, almond butter, vanilla extract, hemp, date, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, black pepper *GF, V
24 oz Chocolate Berry Blast
chocolate almond milk, mixed berries, banana *GF, V
24 oz Chocolate Mint
chocolate almond milk, cacao powder, banana, spinach, mint leaves, dates *GF, V
24 oz Chocolate Strawberry
plain yogurt, almond milk, banana, strawberries and cocoa powder *GF
24 oz Coconut Spice
coconut milk, dates. coconut flakes, almonds, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger *GF. V
24 oz Elderberry
plain almond milk, mixed berries, kale, chia seeds, almond butter, elderberry *GF
24 oz Hot Chocolate
chocolate almond milk, hot chocolate powder, peanut butter * GF
24 oz Island Oasis
coconut milk, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, orange juice *GF, V
24 oz Just A Little Green
almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, chia seeds, kale, banana *GF, V
24 oz Keto Coffee
vanilla almond milk, cold brew, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter *GF, K
24 oz Lemon Ginger
almond milk, peach, pineapple, mango, lemon, chia seeds, ginger, honey * GLUTEN FREE
24 oz Lemon Raspberry
plain yogurt, milk, raspberries, honey, lemon juice * GLUTEN FREE
24 oz Matcha
coconut milk, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, spinach, kale, almonds, matcha, agave *GF
24 oz Mocha
chocolate almond milk, concentrated cold brew coffee, almond butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, dates *GF, V
24 oz Nuspresso
cold brew, oat milk, vanilla extract, agave, expresso, nutella *GF, V
24 oz Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder *GF
24 oz Orange Dream
vanilla almond milk, orange juice, ice, sweetened condensed milk, marshmallows * GF
24 oz Oscar
oranges, baby spinach, green apples, green grapes, banana *GF, V
24 oz Peaches and Cream
vanilla almond milk, peaches, cinnamon, dates *GF, V
24 oz Peanut Butter Jelly
vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter *GF, V
24 oz Pina Colada
coconut milk, pineapple juice, pineapple, shredded coconut *GF, V
24 oz Tajin Mango Tango
coconut milk, mango, honey, lime, tajin *GF
24 oz Vanilla Pineapple
vanilla almond milk, kale, pineapple, vanilla collagen powder *GF
24 oz Wild Blue Hawaiian
coconut milk, blueberries, pineapple, lime juice *GF, V
24 oz Simple Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Simple Blueberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Simple Mango Raspberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Simple Mixed Berry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Simple Pineapple
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Simple Strawberry
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
24 oz Simple Strawberry Banana
Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt
Acai Bowls
Berry Acai Bowl
acai, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, granola, honey, cinnamon
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl
acai, bananas, peanut butter, shaved chocolate, chia seeds *unfortunately our distributor is out of chocolate flakes. We are temporarily substituting with chocolate chips.
Passion Acai Bowl
acai, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
Strawberry Nutella Acai Bowl
acai, strawberries, nutella, granola, coconut flakes
Overnight Oat Bowls
Banana Bread Oats
oats, oat milk, banana, agave, cinnamon, walnuts, honey
Cinnamon Roll Oats
Peanut Butter Oats
oats, almond milk, maple syrup, peanut butter, chocolate chips, choice of two fruits
Powder Hollow Oats
oats, vanilla almond milk, agave, choice of two fruits
Scantic Mud
oats, chocolate almond milk, chia, almonds, coconut, cacao powder
Strawberry Cheesecake Oats
oats, oat milk, graham crackers, strawberries, agave, vanilla, your choice of yogurt
Tiramisu Oats
oats, oat milk, chia seeds, espresso, maple syrup, vanilla, raspberries & your choice of yogurt
Yonana Bowls
Apple Yonana Bowl
banana, yogurt, choice of apple, peanut butter, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup
Chocolate Orange Yonana Bowl
banana, yogurt, clementine, pecans, chocolate flakes, honey
Mixed Berry Yonana Bowl
banana, yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, honey
Strawberry Yonana Bowl
banana, yogurt, strawberries, granola, honey, cinnamon
Chia Pudding Cup
Brandy's Berry Chia Pudding
chia, almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, almonds, honey
Banana Bread Chia Pudding
chia, almond milk, bananas, walnuts, chocolate chips, honey, cinnamon
PB Chocolate Pudding
chia, almond milk, cacao powder, yogurt, peanut butter, chocolate chips
Granola Cup
Hot Tea, 16 oz
Blueberry White Herbal
subtle blueberry white tea *moderate caffeine
Campfire S'mores Black
black tea blended with chocolate and marshmallows
Chamomile Herbal
this golden herb remains a modern favorite to promote calm and relieve anxiety. When steeped, these fragrant blossoms smell of freshly cut apples and produce a rich, golden cup with superior flavor. *no caffeine
Chicoriccino Herbal
herbal tea with a chicory-based coffee alternative with cocoa nibs, cinnamon, and dandelion root (trace caffeine)
English Breakfast Black
slightly smoky flavor with a very honeyed aroma *high caffeine
Honeybush Wild Berry Herbal
juicy flavors of blueberry, raspberry and strawberries with a hint of rose petals
Masala Chai Black
black tea with cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger for an inviting fragrance, zesty flavor, and invigorating, aromatic finish *high caffeine
Staff Pick
Hot Tea Bag (1)
Purchase
Beanie
Smoothville beanie
3/4 Sleeve, L
3/4 Sleeve, M
3/4 Sleeve, S
3/4 Sleeve, XL
Hoodie, L
Smoothville Hoodie, Large
Hoodie, M
Smoothville Hoodie, Medium
Hoodie, S
Smoothville Hoodie, Small
Hoodie, XL
Smoothville Hoodie, Extra Large
Tumbler, 24 oz
Smoothville Tumbler
Vendor Products
CBD
LNK CBD Vegan, sugar free, gluten free, alcohol free, free of flavoring.
Cocoa Bombs
Coozies
Coozies/Medium
Cupid Crunch
Elderberry Syrup, 16 oz Bottle
Elderberry Syrup, 8 oz Bottle
Honey/Dark
Honey/Light
Lollipops
Marshmallow Pops
S'more Kits
halloween peep, graham cracker & mini hershey bar
Boost Supplements
Antioxdiant
Digestive Health
Heart Health
Immunity
My Energy
My Fiber
My Focus
Recovery
Turmeric
Antioxidant 30 pack
Digestive Health 30 pack
Heart Health 30 pack
Immunity 30 pack
My Focus 30 pack
Recovery 30 pack
Turmeric 30 pack
Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and try one of our creatively crafted smoothies or bowls!
310 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082