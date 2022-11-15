Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoothville - Enfield

review star

No reviews yet

310 Hazard Avenue

Enfield, CT 06082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Berry Acai Bowl
Strawberry Nutella Acai Bowl
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

Special Acai Bowls

S'mores Acai Cup

$7.50

acai, graham crackers, chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup

Special Smoothie

16 oz Apple Pie Smoothie

$7.25

vanilla almond milk, red gala apple, chia seeds, graham crackers, vanilla greek yogurt, vanilla extract, agave, almonds, cinnamon

16 oz Pumpkin Chai Smoothie

$7.25

almond milk, pumpkin, banana, agave, chai mix, vanilla extract, almond butter

16 oz Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie

$7.25

pumpkin, oat milk, cold brew, banana, agave, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, ground cloves, all spice

16 oz S'more Smoothie

$7.25

chocolate almond milk, marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate chips, condensed milk

16 oz Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$7.25

oat milk, strawberries, graham crackers, agave, vanilla extract, greek vanilla yogurt

12 oz Kids Smoothies

Kids Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

vanilla almond milk, banana, oats, cinnamon, maple syrup, brown sugar *GF

Kids Cookie Monster

$5.50

milk, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chips

Kids Orange Joy

$5.50

yogurt, orange, orange juice, white chocolate *GF

Kids Oreo

$5.50

vanilla almond milk, oreos, greek vanilla yogurt, vanilla flavoring

Kids Sunny Pine

$5.50

pineapple, pineapple juice, vanilla yogurt *GF

Kids Simple Banana

$5.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

Kids Simple Blueberry

$5.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

Kids Simple Mango Raspberry

$5.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

Kids Simple Mixed Berry

$5.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

Kids Simple Pineapple

$5.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Smoothies

16 oz Acai Almond Butter

$7.00

acai, almond milk, avocado, protein powder, almond butter *GF, V

16 oz Acai Breeze

$7.00

coconut milk, acai, pineapple, strawberries, mango, flaxseed *GF, V

16 oz Almond Pleasure

$7.00

coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, vanilla yogurt, coconut flakes, shaved almonds, chocolate chips, condensed milk, banana, oats *GF

16 oz Beet

$7.00

beets, vanilla almond milk, blueberries, pineapple, hemp seeds and greek vanilla yogurt *GF

16 oz Blue Almond

$7.00

chocolate almond milk, blueberries, kale, spinach, flax seed, almond butter *GF, V

16 oz Boost

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, spinach, avocado, mixed berries, cinnamon, turmeric * GF, V

16 oz Chai Tea

$7.00

almond milk, banana, almond butter, vanilla extract, hemp, date, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, black pepper * GF, V

16 oz Chocolate Berry Blast

$7.00

chocolate almond milk, mixed berries, banana *GF, V

16 oz Chocolate Mint

$7.00

chocolate almond milk, cacao powder, banana, spinach, mint leaves, banana, dates * GF, V

16 oz Chocolate Strawberry

$7.00

plain yogurt, almond milk, banana, strawberries and cocoa powder *GF

16 oz Coconut Spice

$7.00

coconut milk, dates. coconut flakes, almonds, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger *GF, V

16 oz Elderberry

$7.00

plain almond milk, mixed berries, kale, chia seeds, almond butter, elderberry syrup *GF

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$7.00

chocolate almond milk, hot chocolate powder, peanut butter * GF

16 oz Island Oasis

$7.00

coconut milk, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, orange juice *GF, V

16 oz Just A Little Green

$7.00

almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, chia seeds, kale, banana *GF, V

16 oz Keto Coffee

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, cold brew, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla collagen *GF, K

16 oz Lemon Ginger

$7.00

almond milk, peach, pineapple, mango, lemon, chia seeds, ginger, honey * GF

16 oz Lemon Raspberry

$7.00

plain yogurt, milk, raspberries, honey, lemon juice * GF

16 oz Matcha

$7.00

coconut milk, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, spinach, kale, almonds, matcha, agave *GF

16 oz Mocha

$7.00

chocolate almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, dates *GF, V

16 oz Nuspresso

$7.00

cold brew, oat milk, vanilla extract, agave, expresso, nutella *GF, V

16 oz Nuts About You

$7.00

chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder *GF

16 oz Orange Dream

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, ice, sweetened condensed milk, marshmallows *GF

16 oz Oscar

$7.00

orange, baby spinach, green apples, green grapes, banana *GF, V

16 oz Peaches and Cream

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, peaches, cinnamon, dates *GF, V

16 oz Peanut Butter Jelly

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter *GF, V, K

16 oz Pina Colada

$7.00

coconut milk, pineapple juice, pineapple, shredded coconut *GF, V

16 oz Tajin Mango Tango

$7.00

coconut milk, mango, honey, lime, tajin *GF

16 oz Vanilla Pineapple

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, kale, pineapple, vanilla collagen powder * GF

16 oz Wild Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

coconut milk, blueberries, pineapple, lime juice *GF, V

16 oz Simple Banana

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Blueberry

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Mango Raspberry

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Mixed Berry

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Pineapple

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Strawberry

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

16 oz Simple Two

$6.50

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Smoothies

20 oz Acai Almond Butter

$7.75

acai, almond milk, avocado, almond butter, plain protein powder *GF, V

20 oz Acai Breeze

$7.75

acai, coconut milk, pineapple, strawberry, mango, flaxseed *GF, V

20 oz Almond Pleasure

$7.75

coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, vanilla yogurt, coconut flakes, shaved almonds, chocolate chips, condensed milk, banana, oats *GF

20 oz Beet

$7.75

beets, vanilla almond milk, blueberries, pineapple, hemp seeds and greek vanilla yogurt *GF

20 oz Blue Almond

$7.75

chocolate almond milk, blueberries, kale, spinach, flax seed, almond butter *GF, V

20 oz Boost

$7.75

vanilla almond milk, spinach, avocado, mixed berries, cinnamon, turmeric *GF, V, K

20 oz Chai Tea

$7.75

almond milk, banana, almond butter, vanilla extract, hemp, date, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, black pepper *GF, V

20 oz Chocolate Berry Blast

$7.75

chocolate almond milk, mixed berries, banana *GF, V

20 oz Chocolate Mint

$7.75

chocolate almond milk, cacao powder, banana, spinach, mint leaves, banana, dates *GF, V

20 oz Chocolate Strawberry

$7.75

plain yogurt, almond milk, banana, strawberries and cocoa powder * GF

20 oz Coconut Spice

$7.75

coconut milk, dates. coconut flakes, almonds, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger *GF, V

20 oz Elderberry

$7.75

plain almond milk, mixed berries, kale, chia seeds, almond butter, elderberry syrup *GF

20 oz Hot Chocolate

$7.75

chocolate almond milk, hot chocolate powder, peanut butter * GF, V

20 oz Island Oasis

$7.75

coconut milk, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, orange juice *GF, V

20 oz Just A Little Green

$7.75

almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, chia seeds, kale, banana *GF, V

20 oz Keto Coffee

$7.75

vanilla almond milk, cold brew, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla collagen *GF, K

20 oz Lemon Ginger

$7.75

almond milk, peach, pineapple, mango, lemon, chia seeds, ginger, honey * GF

20 oz Lemon Raspberry

$7.75

plain yogurt, milk, raspberries, honey, lemon juice * GF

20 oz Matcha

$7.75

coconut milk, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, spinach, kale, almonds, matcha, agave *GF

20 oz Mocha

$7.75

chocolate almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, dates *GF, V

20 oz Nuspresso

$7.75

cold brew, oat milk, vanilla extract, agave, expresso, nutella *GF, V

20 oz Nuts About You

$7.75

chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder *GF

20 oz Orange Dream

$7.75

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, ice, sweetened condensed milk, marshmallows *GF

20 oz Oscar

$7.75

orange, baby spinach, green apples, green grapes, banana *GF, V

20 oz Peaches and Cream

$7.75

vanilla almond milk, peaches, cinnamon, dates *GF, V

20 oz Peanut Butter Jelly

$7.75

vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter *GF, V, K

20 oz Pina Colada

$7.75

coconut milk, pineapple juice, pineapple, shredded coconut *GF, V

20 oz Tajin Mango Tango

$7.75

coconut milk, mango, honey, lime, tajin *GF

20 oz Vanilla Pineapple

$7.75

vanilla almond milk, kale, pineapple, vanilla collagen powder * GF

20 oz Wild Blue Hawaiian

$7.75

coconut milk, blueberries, pineapple, lime juice *GF, V

20 oz Simple Banana

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Simple Blueberry

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Simple Mango Raspberry

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Simple Mixed Berry

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Simple Pineapple

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Simple Strawberry

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Strawberry Banana

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

20 oz Simple Two

$7.25

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Smoothies

24 oz Acai Almond Butter

$8.50

almond milk, acai, almond butter, avocado, plain protein powder *GF, V

24 oz Acai Breeze

$8.50

coconut milk, acai, pineapple, strawberries, mango, flaxseed *GF, V

24 oz Almond Pleasure

$8.50

coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, vanilla yogurt, coconut flakes, shaved almonds, chocolate chips, condensed milk, banana, oats * GF

24 oz Beet

$8.50

beets, vanilla almond milk, blueberries, pineapple, hemp seeds and greek vanilla yogurt *GF

24 oz Blue Almond

$8.50

chocolate alond milk, blueberries, kale, spinach, flax seed, almond butter *GF, V

24 oz Boost

$8.50

vanilla almond milk, spinach, avocado, mixed berries, cinnamon, turmeric *GF, V, K

24 oz Chai Tea

$8.50

almond milk, banana, almond butter, vanilla extract, hemp, date, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, black pepper *GF, V

24 oz Chocolate Berry Blast

$8.50

chocolate almond milk, mixed berries, banana *GF, V

24 oz Chocolate Mint

$8.50

chocolate almond milk, cacao powder, banana, spinach, mint leaves, dates *GF, V

24 oz Chocolate Strawberry

$8.50

plain yogurt, almond milk, banana, strawberries and cocoa powder *GF

24 oz Coconut Spice

$8.50

coconut milk, dates. coconut flakes, almonds, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger *GF. V

24 oz Elderberry

$8.50

plain almond milk, mixed berries, kale, chia seeds, almond butter, elderberry *GF

24 oz Hot Chocolate

$8.50

chocolate almond milk, hot chocolate powder, peanut butter * GF

24 oz Island Oasis

$8.50

coconut milk, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, orange juice *GF, V

24 oz Just A Little Green

$8.50

almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, chia seeds, kale, banana *GF, V

24 oz Keto Coffee

$8.50

vanilla almond milk, cold brew, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter *GF, K

24 oz Lemon Ginger

$8.50

almond milk, peach, pineapple, mango, lemon, chia seeds, ginger, honey * GLUTEN FREE

24 oz Lemon Raspberry

$8.50

plain yogurt, milk, raspberries, honey, lemon juice * GLUTEN FREE

24 oz Matcha

$8.50

coconut milk, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, spinach, kale, almonds, matcha, agave *GF

24 oz Mocha

$8.50

chocolate almond milk, concentrated cold brew coffee, almond butter, cinnamon, chocolate protein powder, dates *GF, V

24 oz Nuspresso

$8.50

cold brew, oat milk, vanilla extract, agave, expresso, nutella *GF, V

24 oz Nuts About You

$8.50

chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder *GF

24 oz Orange Dream

$8.50

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, ice, sweetened condensed milk, marshmallows * GF

24 oz Oscar

$8.50

oranges, baby spinach, green apples, green grapes, banana *GF, V

24 oz Peaches and Cream

$8.50

vanilla almond milk, peaches, cinnamon, dates *GF, V

24 oz Peanut Butter Jelly

$8.50

vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter *GF, V

24 oz Pina Colada

$8.50

coconut milk, pineapple juice, pineapple, shredded coconut *GF, V

24 oz Tajin Mango Tango

$8.50

coconut milk, mango, honey, lime, tajin *GF

24 oz Vanilla Pineapple

$8.50

vanilla almond milk, kale, pineapple, vanilla collagen powder *GF

24 oz Wild Blue Hawaiian

$8.50

coconut milk, blueberries, pineapple, lime juice *GF, V

24 oz Simple Banana

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Simple Blueberry

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Simple Mango Raspberry

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Simple Mixed Berry

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Simple Pineapple

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Simple Strawberry

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

24 oz Simple Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Your choice of milk, juice or yogurt

Acai Bowls

packed with antioxidants, amino acids, fiber, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals *GF, V,

Berry Acai Bowl

$9.25

acai, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, granola, honey, cinnamon

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

$9.25

acai, bananas, peanut butter, shaved chocolate, chia seeds *unfortunately our distributor is out of chocolate flakes. We are temporarily substituting with chocolate chips.

Passion Acai Bowl

$9.25

acai, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, sliced almonds

Strawberry Nutella Acai Bowl

$9.25

acai, strawberries, nutella, granola, coconut flakes

Overnight Oat Bowls

high in protein, low in calories

Banana Bread Oats

$7.00Out of stock

oats, oat milk, banana, agave, cinnamon, walnuts, honey

Cinnamon Roll Oats

$7.00

Peanut Butter Oats

$7.00

oats, almond milk, maple syrup, peanut butter, chocolate chips, choice of two fruits

Powder Hollow Oats

$7.00Out of stock

oats, vanilla almond milk, agave, choice of two fruits

Scantic Mud

$7.00

oats, chocolate almond milk, chia, almonds, coconut, cacao powder

Strawberry Cheesecake Oats

$7.25

oats, oat milk, graham crackers, strawberries, agave, vanilla, your choice of yogurt

Tiramisu Oats

$7.25Out of stock

oats, oat milk, chia seeds, espresso, maple syrup, vanilla, raspberries & your choice of yogurt

Yonana Bowls

fresh sliced banana topped with your favorite toppings

Apple Yonana Bowl

$8.25

banana, yogurt, choice of apple, peanut butter, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup

Chocolate Orange Yonana Bowl

$8.25

banana, yogurt, clementine, pecans, chocolate flakes, honey

Mixed Berry Yonana Bowl

$8.25

banana, yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, honey

Strawberry Yonana Bowl

$8.25

banana, yogurt, strawberries, granola, honey, cinnamon

Chia Pudding Cup

packed with antioxidants,, fiber dense, high in protein

Brandy's Berry Chia Pudding

$6.50

chia, almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, almonds, honey

Banana Bread Chia Pudding

$6.50

chia, almond milk, bananas, walnuts, chocolate chips, honey, cinnamon

PB Chocolate Pudding

$6.50

chia, almond milk, cacao powder, yogurt, peanut butter, chocolate chips

Granola Cup

granola, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, coconut, walnuts, pecans, almonds, dried cranberries & your choice of dry or with milk

Maggie's Granola Cup

$8.25

Hot Tea, 16 oz

Blueberry White Herbal

$2.00

subtle blueberry white tea *moderate caffeine

Campfire S'mores Black

$2.00

black tea blended with chocolate and marshmallows

Chamomile Herbal

$2.00

this golden herb remains a modern favorite to promote calm and relieve anxiety. When steeped, these fragrant blossoms smell of freshly cut apples and produce a rich, golden cup with superior flavor. *no caffeine

Chicoriccino Herbal

$2.00

herbal tea with a chicory-based coffee alternative with cocoa nibs, cinnamon, and dandelion root (trace caffeine)

English Breakfast Black

$2.00

slightly smoky flavor with a very honeyed aroma *high caffeine

Honeybush Wild Berry Herbal

$2.00

juicy flavors of blueberry, raspberry and strawberries with a hint of rose petals

Masala Chai Black

$2.00

black tea with cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger for an inviting fragrance, zesty flavor, and invigorating, aromatic finish *high caffeine

Staff Pick

$2.00

Hot Tea Bag (1)

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate, 12 oz

$2.00

Hot Chocolate, 16 oz

$2.25

Gourmet Hot Chocolate, 16 oz

$3.00

Purchase

Beanie

$10.00

Smoothville beanie

3/4 Sleeve, L

$21.00

3/4 Sleeve, M

$21.00

3/4 Sleeve, S

$21.00

3/4 Sleeve, XL

$21.00

Hoodie, L

$30.00Out of stock

Smoothville Hoodie, Large

Hoodie, M

$30.00

Smoothville Hoodie, Medium

Hoodie, S

$30.00

Smoothville Hoodie, Small

Hoodie, XL

$30.00Out of stock

Smoothville Hoodie, Extra Large

Tumbler, 24 oz

$22.00

Smoothville Tumbler

Vendor Products

CBD

$50.00

LNK CBD Vegan, sugar free, gluten free, alcohol free, free of flavoring.

Cocoa Bombs

$5.00Out of stock

Coozies

$10.00

Coozies/Medium

$7.00Out of stock

Cupid Crunch

$5.00Out of stock

Elderberry Syrup, 16 oz Bottle

$32.00

Elderberry Syrup, 8 oz Bottle

$16.00

Honey/Dark

$13.00Out of stock

Honey/Light

$12.00

Lollipops

$1.00

Marshmallow Pops

$2.00Out of stock

S'more Kits

$4.00Out of stock

halloween peep, graham cracker & mini hershey bar

Boost Supplements

Antioxdiant

$2.00

Digestive Health

$2.00

Heart Health

$2.00

Immunity

$2.00

My Energy

$2.00

My Fiber

$2.00

My Focus

$2.00

Recovery

$2.00

Turmeric

$2.00

Antioxidant 30 pack

$35.00

Digestive Health 30 pack

$25.00

Heart Health 30 pack

$24.00

Immunity 30 pack

$25.00

My Focus 30 pack

$24.00

Recovery 30 pack

$26.00

Turmeric 30 pack

$28.00

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and try one of our creatively crafted smoothies or bowls!

Website

Location

310 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082

Directions

Gallery
Smoothville image
Smoothville image
Smoothville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saki Restaurant - 54 Hazard Avenue, 140
orange starNo Reviews
54 Hazard Avenue,140 ENFIELD, CT 06083
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5151 - Enfield
orange star4.5 • 2,092
12 Hazard Ave Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 95
240 Brainard Rd Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Stir the Pot
orange star4.4 • 387
142 North Rd East Windsor, CT 06088
View restaurantnext
Posto by The Federal
orange starNo Reviews
674 Bliss Road Longmeadow, MA 01106
View restaurantnext
Max Burger - Longmeadow
orange starNo Reviews
684 Bliss Road Longmeadow, MA 01106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Enfield

Hot Table - Enfield
orange star4.7 • 3,532
83 Freshwater Blvd Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5151 - Enfield
orange star4.5 • 2,092
12 Hazard Ave Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
The Yarde Tavern Enfield - Enfield CT
orange star4.0 • 126
1658 King St Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 95
240 Brainard Rd Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Enfield
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston