- Home
- /
- Clarksville
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Smooves Bar and Grill LLC
Smooves Bar and Grill LLC
No reviews yet
2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard
Clarksville, TN 37042
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Meat by the Pound
Half Lbs Lamb Leg
Brined with Brown sugar, salt and veggies. Slow smoked with garlic salt and a hint of Dry sugar rub
Half Slab Beef Ribs (8 bones)
Garlic salt rubbed, smoked for 1.5 hours
Half Slab Pork Ribs (5 To 6 Bones)
Leg Quarter(2)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours
Smoked Wing
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour
Lamb Lbs
Whole Beef Slab Ribs (16 bones)
Garlic salt rubbed, smoked for 1.5 hours
Whole Pork Slab Ribs (12 Bones)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours
Half Pound Brisket
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Half Lbs Meat
lb. Brisket (16 oz.)
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs
Half Link
Polish Sausage Topped with Grilled onions and peppers
Whole link
Fried or Grilled Pork Chop
Half Pound Pork
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Half Lbs Meat
lb. Pork (16 Oz )
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs
Rib Bone
Turkey Leg
Turkey Wings
Lollipop Chicken (any flavor)
Fried Wing
Chicken Thigh
Fish
Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)
Duck Wng
Salmon
Brisket Pizza
Pork Pizza
Chicken Pizza
Plates
Pulled Pork Plate (8 oz. Meat)
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Smoked Wing Plate (4 Wing)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Leg Quarter Plate (2 Legs)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Rib Plate (3 Bones)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Link Plate (1\2 Link)
2 Meat Plate (1\2 lb. of 2 Meats)
Your choice of 2 meats with 2 sides & sweet tea or water
Lamb Leg (1/2 Lbs)
Fried Wings Plate
Turkey Leg Plate
Brined with brown sugar, salt and veggies. Slow smoked with garlic salt and a hint of Dry sugar rub
Loaded Chicken Fries
Loaded Brisket Fries
Brisket Nachos
Lamb Ribs (6 Bones)
Brisket Plate (8 Oz Meat)
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Loaded Pork Fries
Pork Nachos
Burger Plate
Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)
Fried Wing Plate (4 drummets & 4 flats)
Fried Fish (2 PCs) with bread
Chicken Nachos
Bar Wings
Fish Comb Night
Pizza
Pizza
Pizza
Salmon Plate
Lunch Bag
Rib Lunch Bag
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Come with two bones, cole slaw toppings, pickles and Briosh Bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Pulled Chicken Lunch Bag
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, pulled off chicken leg bones, chopped. Comes with Slaw toppings, Pickle and Briosh Bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Pulled Pork Lunch Bag
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with 1/4 lbs meat, cole slaw, pickles and Briosh bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Brisket Lunch Bag
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with 1/4 lbs meat, cole slaw, pickles and Briosh bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Link Lunch Bag
Polish Sausage Topped with Grilled onions and peppers. Comes with half a link. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Fried Chicken Lunch Bag
Pork Belly Sandwich
Boloney Sandwich
Family Deals
Kid Meals & Small Meals
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Homeade Vanilla Custard with shortbread cookies
Apple Eggroll
Fire roasted apples seared in brown sugar and black rum
Large Cheesecake
Homemade 2 layered half cake, half cheesecake
Small Cheesecake
Homemade 2 layered half cake, half cheesecake
Brisket Eggroll
2 Brisket Eggrolls
Cheesecake eggrolls
Catering Sides
Drinks
Alcohol
Long Island
1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Tequilla 1/2 oz Rum 1/2 oz Triple Sec
Smoove Motherfucker
1 oz Strawberry Snaps 1/2 oz tequilla 1/2 oz Rum 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 Sprite
Lemon Drop
2 oz Vodka 2 oz Iemon juice 1 oz Simple Syrup 1/2 oz triple Sec
Sex on the Beach
2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 3 oz orange juice 3 oz Cranberry
Blue Mutha
1 oz Blue Cura 1/2 oz tequila 1/2 oz rum 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz vodka 1oz sprite
Paloma
2 oz tequila 1/2 oz grapefruit 1/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup
Appletini
2 oz vodka 1/2 oz apple schnapps 1/4 oz lemon juice
Plain Margarita
2 oz tequila 1 oz triple sec 1/2 oz orange juice 1/.2 oz lime juice
Tequila Sunrise
2 oz tequila 4 oz orange juice 1/2 oz granadine
New York Whiskey Sour
Long island
Bottom Self
Top Shelf
Soda or Juice
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Miller Light Bottle
12 oz bottle
Heneiken
12 oz bottle
Stella Artois
12 oz bottle
Smirnoff
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Red Strip
Budweiser
Corona
Modelo
Michelob ultra
Long Island
Top Shelf Long Island
Smoove Mutha
Top Shelf Long Island
Lemon Drop
Top Shelf Lemon Drop
Appletini
Top Shelf Appletini
Sex O.T Beach
Top Shelf Sex O.T. Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf Tequila Sunrise
Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Top Shelf Strawberry Margarita
Water
Pepsi Product
House Shot
Top Shelf Shot
Mac & Cheese
Potato Salad
Collard Greens
Seasoned Fries
Bread Loaf
Veggie or Special for the day
Meat by the Pound
Half Lbs Lamb Leg
Brined with Brown sugar, salt and veggies. Slow smoked with garlic salt and a hint of Dry sugar rub
Half Slab Beef Ribs (8 bones)
Garlic salt rubbed, smoked for 1.5 hours
Half Slab Pork Ribs (5 To 6 Bones)
Leg Quarter(2)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours
Smoked Wing
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour
Lamb Lbs
Whole Beef Slab Ribs (16 bones)
Garlic salt rubbed, smoked for 1.5 hours
Whole Pork Slab Ribs (12 Bones)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours
Half Pound Brisket
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Half Lbs Meat
lb. Brisket (16 oz.)
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs
Half Link
Polish Sausage Topped with Grilled onions and peppers
Whole link
Fried or Grilled Pork Chop
Half Pound Pork
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Half Lbs Meat
lb. Pork (16 Oz )
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs
Rib Bone
Turkey Leg
Turkey Wings
Lollipop Chicken (any flavor)
Fried Wing
Chicken Thigh
Fish
Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)
Duck Wng
Salmon
Brisket Pizza
Pork Pizza
Chicken Pizza
Plates
Pulled Pork Plate (8 oz. Meat)
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Smoked Wing Plate (4 Wing)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Leg Quarter Plate (2 Legs)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Rib Plate (3 Bones)
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Link Plate (1\2 Link)
2 Meat Plate (1\2 lb. of 2 Meats)
Your choice of 2 meats with 2 sides & sweet tea or water
Lamb Leg (1/2 Lbs)
Fried Wings Plate
Turkey Leg Plate
Brined with brown sugar, salt and veggies. Slow smoked with garlic salt and a hint of Dry sugar rub
Loaded Chicken Fries
Loaded Brisket Fries
Brisket Nachos
Lamb Ribs (6 Bones)
Brisket Plate (8 Oz Meat)
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Loaded Pork Fries
Pork Nachos
Burger Plate
Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)
Fried Wing Plate (4 drummets & 4 flats)
Fried Fish (2 PCs) with bread
Chicken Nachos
Bar Wings
Fish Comb Night
Pizza
Pizza
Pizza
Salmon Plate
Lunch Bag
Rib Lunch Bag
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Come with two bones, cole slaw toppings, pickles and Briosh Bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Pulled Chicken Lunch Bag
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, pulled off chicken leg bones, chopped. Comes with Slaw toppings, Pickle and Briosh Bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Pulled Pork Lunch Bag
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with 1/4 lbs meat, cole slaw, pickles and Briosh bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Brisket Lunch Bag
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with 1/4 lbs meat, cole slaw, pickles and Briosh bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Link Lunch Bag
Polish Sausage Topped with Grilled onions and peppers. Comes with half a link. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips
Fried Chicken Lunch Bag
Pork Belly Sandwich
Boloney Sandwich
Family Deals
Kid Meals & Small Meals
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Homeade Vanilla Custard with shortbread cookies
Apple Eggroll
Fire roasted apples seared in brown sugar and black rum
Large Cheesecake
Homemade 2 layered half cake, half cheesecake
Small Cheesecake
Homemade 2 layered half cake, half cheesecake
Brisket Eggroll
2 Brisket Eggrolls
Cheesecake eggrolls
Catering Sides
Drinks
Mac & Cheese
Potato Salad
Collard Greens
Seasoned Fries
Bread Loaf
Veggie or Special for the day
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042