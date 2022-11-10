Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Chicken

Smooves Bar and Grill LLC

review star

No reviews yet

2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN 37042

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)
Pulled Chicken Lunch Bag
Banana Pudding

Meat by the Pound

Half Lbs Lamb Leg

$16.00

Brined with Brown sugar, salt and veggies. Slow smoked with garlic salt and a hint of Dry sugar rub

Half Slab Beef Ribs (8 bones)

$17.50

Garlic salt rubbed, smoked for 1.5 hours

Half Slab Pork Ribs (5 To 6 Bones)

$17.00

Leg Quarter(2)

$4.00

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours

Smoked Wing

$2.00

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour

Lamb Lbs

$21.00

Whole Beef Slab Ribs (16 bones)

$35.00

Garlic salt rubbed, smoked for 1.5 hours

Whole Pork Slab Ribs (12 Bones)

$28.00

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours

Half Pound Brisket

$15.00

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Half Lbs Meat

lb. Brisket (16 oz.)

$21.00

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs

Half Link

$4.50

Polish Sausage Topped with Grilled onions and peppers

Whole link

$7.50

Fried or Grilled Pork Chop

$6.00Out of stock

Half Pound Pork

$8.00

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Half Lbs Meat

lb. Pork (16 Oz )

$13.00

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs

Rib Bone

$4.00

Turkey Leg

$10.00

Turkey Wings

$10.00

Lollipop Chicken (any flavor)

$1.50Out of stock

Fried Wing

$2.50

Chicken Thigh

$1.00Out of stock

Fish

$4.50

Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)

$17.50

Duck Wng

$3.50

Salmon

$7.99

Brisket Pizza

$5.00

Pork Pizza

$8.50

Chicken Pizza

$6.99

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate (8 oz. Meat)

$13.00

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea

Smoked Wing Plate (4 Wing)

$14.00

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea

Leg Quarter Plate (2 Legs)

$12.00

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea

Rib Plate (3 Bones)

$16.00

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea

Link Plate (1\2 Link)

$9.00

2 Meat Plate (1\2 lb. of 2 Meats)

$22.50

Your choice of 2 meats with 2 sides & sweet tea or water

Lamb Leg (1/2 Lbs)

$25.00

Fried Wings Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Leg Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Brined with brown sugar, salt and veggies. Slow smoked with garlic salt and a hint of Dry sugar rub

Loaded Chicken Fries

$12.00

Loaded Brisket Fries

$16.00

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Lamb Ribs (6 Bones)

$35.00Out of stock

Brisket Plate (8 Oz Meat)

$18.00

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea

Loaded Pork Fries

$14.00

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Burger Plate

$12.00

Beef Rib Plate (4 Bones)

$17.50

Fried Wing Plate (4 drummets & 4 flats)

$14.00

Fried Fish (2 PCs) with bread

$15.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Bar Wings

$7.00

Fish Comb Night

$9.00

Pizza

$6.50

Pizza

$8.50

Pizza

$10.50

Salmon Plate

$12.99

Lunch Bag

Rib Lunch Bag

$8.50

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Come with two bones, cole slaw toppings, pickles and Briosh Bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips

Pulled Chicken Lunch Bag

$5.50

Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, pulled off chicken leg bones, chopped. Comes with Slaw toppings, Pickle and Briosh Bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips

Pulled Pork Lunch Bag

$6.50

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with 1/4 lbs meat, cole slaw, pickles and Briosh bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips

Brisket Lunch Bag

$8.50

Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with 1/4 lbs meat, cole slaw, pickles and Briosh bread. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips

Link Lunch Bag

$5.50

Polish Sausage Topped with Grilled onions and peppers. Comes with half a link. Choice of water or Sweet tea and chioce of Chips

Fried Chicken Lunch Bag

$6.50Out of stock

Pork Belly Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Boloney Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Family Deals

T.Rex

$45.00

1/2 lb of Brisket, 1/2 lb Pork. 1/2 Slab of Ribs, Two Leg Quarters and a Large Side

Mega T.Rex

$75.00

A whole pound of Brisket and Pork. A full slab, Four legs and Two large sides

Kid Meals & Small Meals

Kids Meal (Grilled Cheese & Fry)

$5.50

Kids Meal (1\4 lb. Pork or Chicken Sandwich Sm. Fry)

$5.50

My Girlfriend Not Hungry ( 2 Wings Sm. Fry)

$5.50

2 wings, small order of fries and your choice of water or tea

Special Add On $1

$1.00

Special Add On $2

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Homeade Vanilla Custard with shortbread cookies

Apple Eggroll

$7.00Out of stock

Fire roasted apples seared in brown sugar and black rum

Large Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade 2 layered half cake, half cheesecake

Small Cheesecake

$6.00

Homemade 2 layered half cake, half cheesecake

Brisket Eggroll

$7.00Out of stock

2 Brisket Eggrolls

$13.00Out of stock

Cheesecake eggrolls

$5.00Out of stock

Catering Sides

Chips

$1.00

Lays or Cheese Ruffles

Toast/Bread/Bun

$0.50

Onions & Peppers

$1.00

Medium Side

$6.00

12oz

Large Side

$8.00

16oz

Large Side Pan

$50.00

16x9 size cooking pan

Small Side Pan

$25.00

11x9 size cooking pan

Small Side

$4.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Small Pan Mac

$35.00

Large Pan Mac

$60.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50

16 oz

Orange Crush

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Mt.Dew

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Appetizer

Pizza $5?

$5.00

10 Watons

$7.00

4 Wings & Fries

$7.00

3 For 7 Eggrolls

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Alcohol

Long Island

$2.00

1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Tequilla 1/2 oz Rum 1/2 oz Triple Sec

Smoove Motherfucker

$2.00

1 oz Strawberry Snaps 1/2 oz tequilla 1/2 oz Rum 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 Sprite

Lemon Drop

$2.00

2 oz Vodka 2 oz Iemon juice 1 oz Simple Syrup 1/2 oz triple Sec

Sex on the Beach

$2.00

2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 3 oz orange juice 3 oz Cranberry

Blue Mutha

$2.00

1 oz Blue Cura 1/2 oz tequila 1/2 oz rum 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz vodka 1oz sprite

Paloma

$2.00

2 oz tequila 1/2 oz grapefruit 1/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup

Appletini

$2.00

2 oz vodka 1/2 oz apple schnapps 1/4 oz lemon juice

Plain Margarita

$2.00

2 oz tequila 1 oz triple sec 1/2 oz orange juice 1/.2 oz lime juice

Tequila Sunrise

$2.00

2 oz tequila 4 oz orange juice 1/2 oz granadine

New York Whiskey Sour

$2.00

Long island

$2.00

Bottom Self

$7.00

Top Shelf

$10.00

Soda or Juice

$2.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

16 oz draft beer

Liberty Park

$7.00

16 oz draft beer

Miller Light Draft

$4.20

16 oz draft beer

They Call Me Big Pumpkin

$7.00

16 oz draft beer

Shiner Bock

$6.00

16 oz draft beer

Oats I Did It Again

$7.00

16 oz draft beer

Twisted Tea Draft

$5.50

Bottle Beer

Miller Light Bottle

$3.50

12 oz bottle

Heneiken

$4.00

12 oz bottle

Stella Artois

$4.00

12 oz bottle

Smirnoff

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.20

Red Strip

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Long Island

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Smoove Mutha

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Top Shelf Lemon Drop

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

Top Shelf Appletini

$12.00

Sex O.T Beach

$10.00

Top Shelf Sex O.T. Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Top Shelf Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Top Shelf Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Water

$1.00

Pepsi Product

$2.00

House Shot

$10.00

Top Shelf Shot

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

Small Mac

$3.00

Medium Mac

$5.00

Large Mac

$7.00

Cole Slaw

Sm Slaw

$3.00

Md. Slaw

$5.00

Lg Slaw

$7.00

Potato Salad

Small PS

$3.00

Medium PS

$5.00

Large PS

$7.00

Collard Greens

Small Collards

$3.00

Medium Collards

$5.00

Large Collard

$7.00

Small Chili

$3.00+

Medium Chili

$3.00+

Large Chili

$3.00+

Seasoned Fries

Small Fry

$3.00

Medium Fry

$5.00

Large Fry

$7.00

Chili

Small Chili

$5.00

Medium Chili

$7.00

Large Chili

$9.00

Bread Loaf

Bread Loaf

$4.50

Veggie or Special for the day

Small Veg/Special

$3.00

Medium Veg/Special

$5.00

Large Veg/Special

$7.00

Sauce

Sweet

$0.50

Spicy

$0.50

Bun\ Bread

$1.00

Special $.50 Wings

$1.00

Special $2

$2.00

Large Bbq Sauce

$7.00

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeño Peppers

$0.50

Wingetts

$0.50

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Rib Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Link

$5.50

Pork Belly Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Bologna Sanwich

$6.50Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$10.50

Pork Belly W/fry

$9.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042

Directions

Gallery
Smoove's Grill image

Map
