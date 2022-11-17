Smoque BBQ - Revival imageView gallery

Chopped Brisket

Mains

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$13.99

Smoked and sliced beef brisket

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$12.99

Smoked and chopped beef brisket

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Smoked pulled pork shoulder

Sliced Turkey

Sliced Turkey

$11.00

Smoked sliced turkey breast

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

$9.00

Smoked texas pork sausage with pimento cheese and candied jalapeno

Adds

Add a 1/4 Lb of meat
Add Sliced Brisket

Add Sliced Brisket

$8.50

Add a 1/4 Lb of meat

Add Chopped Brisket

Add Chopped Brisket

$8.50

Add a 1/4 Lb of meat

Add Pulled Pork

Add Pulled Pork

$8.50

Add a 1/4 Lb of meat

Add Smoked Turkey

Add Smoked Turkey

$8.50Out of stock

Add a 1/4 Lb of meat

Add Sausage

Add Sausage

$8.50

Add an extra link of cheddar jalapeno sausage

Sides

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$3.99+

Baked beans with chunks of brisket, cooked with pork drippings

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Rich and creamy with red potatoes, green onions and hard boiled eggs

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Creamy mac baked with cheddar and breadcrumbs

Slaw

Slaw

$2.99+

Vinegar-based slaw with green cabbage and red onion

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Pecan bread pudding with a bourbon caramel drizzle

Other

Candied Jalapenos

Candied Jalapenos

$0.75
Additional Sauces

Additional Sauces

$0.50

DRINKS

CANNED SODA

$2.95

BOTTLED SODA

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

BEER

PBR

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 South Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

