Smør Nordic Bakeri

Food

1/2 lb Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Grind Burger Kitchen's own famous pimento cheese! A perfect spread for snacking or even eating on its own.

1/2lb Chicken Salad

$6.00

A half-pound of our specialty house-made chicken salad!

Oskar’s - Beet Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Oskar's Beet Salad

Oskar's - Sauerkraut

$3.50Out of stock

Oskar's - Shrimp Skagen

$10.00

Cold shrimp and crab salad with dill

Oskar's - Swedish Pickles

$4.00

Swedish Mustard (House-made)

$6.00Out of stock

Oskar's - Juniper Hot Sauce - Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Cultured Butter, Salted, 5oz

$7.00

Lefse Crisps

$5.00

Sourdough Starter

$5.00

Cakes

Mini Prinsesstarta

$15.00

Prinsesstårta - 8"

$85.00

Serves 12-15. 3 Layers of almond cake, raspberry jam, vanilla custard, whipped cream, and marzipan topping

8" Carrot Cake

$75.00

Our Signature Spiced Carrot Cake, Layered with Ginger Cream Cheese Frosting and Toffee Nut Crumble.

Black Forest Cake - 8"

$75.00

Fika Fika Cake - 8"

$60.00

Honey and Black Tea Cake with notes of Vanilla and Cardamom, Layered with Tart Lemon Curd and Cardamom Meringue.

Kafe Perk - 8"

$70.00

Kransekake - Mini

$6.00

A traditional Nordic dessert consisting of a number of concentric cake rings which are usually shaped into a large cone or a tower. The crispy cakes are made with ground almonds, sugar, and egg whites, and are held together with a white icing glaze

Kransekake - Large

$125.00

Kvæfjordkake

$60.00

Midsommartårta - 8"

$65.00

Slice - Prinsesstårta Cake

$9.50

Vanilla Flukt - 8" Flukt

$72.00

Vanilla sponge filled with either vanilla pastry cream, raspberry jam or lemon curd.

Knots & Danish

Almond Cream Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet cardamom dough filled with almond pastry cream and house-made butter toffee. Topped with toasted sliced almonds.

Cardamom Knot

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet cardamom dough loaded with cardamom, sugar, and butter. Topped with crunchy turbinado sugar.

Cinnamon Knot

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet cardamom dough smothered in brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter. Topped with Swedish pearl sugar.

Skolebrød

$4.50

Sweet cardamom dough filled with vanilla custard. Finished with glaze and topped with shredded coconut.

Chocolate Hazel-Knot

$4.25Out of stock

Sweet cardamom dough layered with chocolate hazelnut spread and chopped hazelnuts. Topped with a hazelnut streusel.

Lingonberry Knot

$4.25Out of stock

Sweet cardamom dough filled with tart lingonberry jam. Topped with crunchy turbinado sugar.

Filled Brioche Bun - Apricot Jam & Goat Cheese, Egg White Spinach Goat Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Our classic house-made brioche bun with assorted seasonal sweet or savory fillings.

Veggie Danish

$7.00

Our homemade, buttery danishes loaded with goat cheese and garlic. Topped with pieces of asparagus, capers, and cracked black pepper.

Venison Danish

$7.50Out of stock

Øskar's ground venison sausage and spicy pepperjack cheese wrapped up in our buttery, flaky house-made puff pastry.

Cookies

Kringla

$3.50

Soft brown butter almond cookie.

Smørk

$3.75Out of stock

Brown butter chocolate chip cookie loaded with Swedish Mørk syrup and house-made toffee.

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Buttery cookie tossed in cinnamon sugar and crunchy turbinado sugar.

Almond Shortbreads

$6.00Out of stock

Almond shortbread cookies. Pack of 12.

Bake Your Own -Smørk

$10.00Out of stock

Holiday Sugar Cookie - Assorted Holiday Shape

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal frosted and hand-painted decorations on your favorite sugar cookie! An excellent treat to enjoy yourself or gift to the people you love.

Krumkake

$1.50Out of stock

Little Meringue Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet meringue cookies lovingly handmade, from scratch. So light and crisp, you'll be reaching for more!

Pepperkaker Bag, 5 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Pepperkaker Folx- Large

$2.00Out of stock

Smork Mini Dozen

$12.00Out of stock

Rosette

$1.50

Light, crisp and fried until golden, these traditional Swedish cookies are irresistible. Topped with powdered sugar.

Treats

Fairy Berry Bar

$4.50

Brown sugar oatmeal bar with house-made mixed berry jam. Topped with streusel and a dusting of edible glitter.

Kladdkaka

$5.00Out of stock

Dense, rich and decadent Swedish chocolate sticky cake. Topped with powdered sugar naturally colored with beetroot powder.

Cheesecake Kladdkaka -

$5.50Out of stock

Flodeboller

$6.00Out of stock

Hindbærsnitter

$6.00Out of stock

Marshmallows

$2.00Out of stock

Traditional Punchrulle

$3.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Candy Slices

$5.00Out of stock

Cardamom Crispie

$4.00Out of stock

Brown butter rice cereal treat filled with ground cardamom and toasted coconut.

Breads

Honey Rye Wheat Bread

$7.00

*Pre-slicing availabe upon request in special instructions* Our homemade, from-scratch, our dark and hearty rye wheat loaf is also sweetened with honey! Topped with mixed seeds (flax, hemp hearts, and chia).

Brioche Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

*Pre-slicing avaiable upon request in special instructions* Our homemade, from-scratch, brioche loaf! Made with extra eggs and extra butter, this is a rich bread perfect for making french toast, sandwiches, or just eating plain!

Caraway Pickle Loaf

$7.00

Potato Bread

$6.50

*Pre-slicing available upon request in special instructions* Our homemade, from-scratch, classic potato loaf! Topped with a dusting of flour. Use it for toast, sandwiches, or even grilled cheese. Potato can do it all!

Sourdough Boule

$8.00

Your favorite traditional country wheat sourdough! Perfect hard crust and chewy inside. We lovingly hand-score our dough so that each loaf is 100% unique. Finished with a gorgeous dusting of flour to show off each stunning pattern. Truly the bread of bread! *Pre-slicing of this bread is NOT available*

Finnish Pulla

$8.25Out of stock

Sweetened cardamom dough, delicately braided. Topped with Swedish pearl sugar and toasted sliced almonds.

Finnish Pulla - Berry Streusel

$8.25Out of stock

Finnish Pulla - Raspberry Streusel

$8.25Out of stock

Traditional Lefse, 3 pk

$8.50

Traditional Norwegian potato flatbread, delicate and soft. Its texture is reminiscent of a crepe, but slightly thicker. 3pcs of 12-inch goodness!

Rye Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Garlic Sourdough Focaccia

$8.00

Crispy, golden, cheesy and smothered with garlic! Our sourdough focaccia features shredded Romano cheese and boasts a fluffy interior.

Brioche Buns 8 Pack

$8.00Out of stock

Potato Buns 8 Pack

$5.00

Potato Dinner Rolls - 12 Pack

$4.50

Potato Dinner Rolls Pack Of 8

$6.50

Potato Hot Dog Buns Pack Of 8

$6.50

Our homemade, from-scratch, classic potato bread in hot dog bun form. Perfect for grilling out and sharing with the family! Pack of 6.

Holiday - Baked Items

Danish Butter Cookies, by the dozen

$10.00

Classic Holiday Butter cookies, as delicious as they cute.

Kringla by the half dozen

$18.00

Soft Baked Almond and Vanilla Bean Norwegian Breakfast Cookie. The coffee companion you’ve been dreaming of.

Meringue Pop

$5.00

PRE Brioche Rolls 8 pk

$8.00

PRE Honey Rye Wheat Rolls 8 pk

$8.00

PRE Potato Rolls 8 Pack

$5.00

Rosettes, by the ½ dozen

$9.00

Airy and Fried, Rosettes are a holiday must! Get them dusted in Powder Sugar or Cinnamon sugar

Easter- Quiche w/Ham

$40.00

Easter- Quiche

$33.00

Easter-Brunch Box

$38.00

Easter- Bunny Cake, Strawberry

$10.00

Easter- Carrot Cake Roll Slice

$8.00

Easter- 8" Chocolate Pecan Coconut Cake

$75.00

Easter- 8" Goat Cheese and Apricot Cheesecake

$42.00

Easter- Bunny Cake, Confetti

$10.00

Easter- Bunny Cake, Devilsfood

$10.00

PREORDERS

Lingonberry Lemon Bar

$5.00

PRE 1 lb Chicken Salad

$10.00

PRE 1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$5.00

PRE Almond Cream Bun

$4.50

PRE Birthday Cake Cookie

$3.00

PRE Brioche Loaf

$7.00

PRE Cardamom Crispie

$4.00

PRE Cardamom Knot

$4.00

PRE Cardamom Vetekran

$22.00

PRE Chocolate Hazelknot

$4.25

PRE Cinnamon Knot

$4.00

PRE Cinnamon Vetekran

$22.00

PRE Country Wheat Sourdough Boule

$8.00

PRE Crustless Quiche

$4.00

PRE Fairy Berry Bar

$4.50

PRE Finnish Pulla

$8.25

PRE Garlic + Romano Sourdough Focaccia

$8.00

PRE Honey Rye Wheat Bread

$7.00

PRE Jarlsberg Spinach Egg Knot

$8.00

PRE Kringla

$3.50

PRE Lingonberry Knot

$4.25

PRE Macaron

$3.50

PRE Potato Bread

$6.50

PRE Rose Lemon Bar

$6.00

PRE Rosette

$1.50

PRE Semla

$5.00

PRE Skolebrod

$4.50

PRE Slice - Prinsesstarta Cake

$8.00

PRE Smork

$3.75

PRE Snickerdoodle

$3.50

PRE Sourdough Kladdkaka

$5.00

PRE Traditional Lefse, 3pk

$8.50

PRE Venison Danish

$7.50

Custom Sugar Cookie Dozen

$72.00Out of stock

Hallongrotta- Dozen

$14.00Out of stock

Krumkake Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Cake Delivery

$10.00Out of stock

Pavlova - Large

$25.00Out of stock

Punsch Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Rugbrød

$10.00

Sourdough Boule - Festive Rye Loaf

$8.00

Catering

Lingonberry Lemon Bar- Party Size

$2.25

Almond Shortbread Crust layered with Lingonberry Jam and Bright Lemon Curd.

Smørk- Party Size

$1.85

Brown butter chocolate chip cookie loaded with Swedish Mørk Syrup and house-made toffee.

Wholesale Cuban Loaf, pre-sliced into 4" pieces, 4 PACK

$9.40

Made with Lard, shaped by hand. 1# 8 oz loaves, cut into 4" pieces for sandwiches

Wholesale Potato Slider Buns, 1.3 oz 54 pk

$8.10

Specials

Blood Orange Cheesecake

$5.00

Semla

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet cardamom bun filled with almond paste. Topped with a whipped cream rosette, powdered sugar, and hand-painted edible gold leaves.

Moomin Pancake

$6.00Out of stock
