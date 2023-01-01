All Day Menu

Appetizer

Corn Ribs

$15.00

Wings

$18.00

Onion Petals

$12.00

Calamari

$18.00

Duck Wontons

$20.00

Pork Nachos

$19.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$26.00

Whitefish Dip

$18.00

OUT FIRST

Buffet

$15.00Out of stock

Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00+

House Salad

$8.00+

Spinach Salad

$10.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Full Chopped

$10.00+

Soup

Bowl of Day

$8.00

Cup of Day

$4.00

Bowl French Onion

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hawg Dog

$17.00

BLT Salmon

$21.00

Reuben

$16.00

Po Boy Walleye

$18.00

Chicken + Waffles

$16.00

SEAFOOD Po Boy

$17.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Italian Beef

$21.00

Smash Burgers

Truffle Burger

$18.00

Oklahoma Burger

$15.00

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

Beer Friendly Burger

$19.00

Pizza

Josh Sparrow Pizza

$39.00

BYO Cauliflower Crust

$17.00

BYO Pizza

$15.00

Jolly Roger Pizza

$22.00

Flying Dutchman Pizza

$22.00

Empress Pizza

$21.00

Black Pearl Pizza

$23.00

Smuggler Pizza

$25.00

Sides

SD Veg

$4.00

SD Potato

$4.00

SD Pasta Marinara

$4.00

SD Salad

$4.00

SD Rice

$4.00

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Coleslaw

$2.00

Desserts

Blonde Brownie

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Kids

KIDS DESSERT SUNDAE

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Kid Cappellini

$8.00

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Entrees

Dinner Menu

Walleye Entree

$27.00

Tortellini

$25.00

Alfredo

$20.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Taco Perch

$26.00

Perch Entree

$27.00

Tuna Entree

$36.00

Salmon Entree

$28.00

Chicken Entree

$20.00

Full Ribs

$35.00

Half Ribs

$23.00

NY Strip

$39.00

Ribeye

$44.00

10oz Filet

$47.00

7oz Filet

$39.00

DINNER SPECIAL

$28.00