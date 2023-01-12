Main picView gallery

Smulligans Pizza and BBQ 1111 N Evelyn Dr

review star

No reviews yet

1111 N Evelyn Dr

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Order Again

Large Pizza

Lg 1/2&1/2

Lg Cheese

$22.95

Lg Pepperoni

$24.95

Lg Hawaiian

$26.95

Lg Italian

$28.95

Lg Carolina Pig

$28.95

Lg Texan

$28.95

Lg Smoked Chicken Ranch

$28.95

Lg Luau Chicken

$28.95

Lg Caliente

$28.95

Lg All Meat Italian

$28.95

Lg All Meat BBQ

$28.95

Lg Vegitarian

$28.95

Small Pizza

Sm Cheese

$14.95

Sm Pepperoni

$16.95

Sm Hawaiian

$17.95

Sm Italian

$18.95

Sm Carolina Pig

$18.95

Sm Texan

$18.95

Sm Smoked Chicken Ranch

$18.95

Sm Luau Chicken

$18.95

Sm Caliente

$18.95

Sm All Meat Italian

$18.95

Sm All Meat BBQ

$18.95

Sm Vegetarian

$18.95

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$10.95

Cheesy Onion Breadsticks

$12.95

Pulled Pork Fries

$12.95

Smoked Brisket Fries

$12.95

Boneless Chicken Chunks

$11.95

Bone In Chicken Wings

$17.95

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$12.95

Extra Sauces

Garlic Herb Fries

$3.75

BBQ Meals

One Meat, Two sides 6oz

$21.95

Two Meats, Two sides 12oz

$35.95

Three Meats, Three sides 12oz

$50.95

Big BBQ Meal

$64.95

BBQ Sandwiches

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Slider Trio

$14.95

Toasted Sandwiches

Toasted Italian

$12.75

Toasted Chicken Ranch

$12.75

Toasted Caliente

$12.75

Toasted All Meat BBQ

$12.75

Tri-tip DIp

$12.75

Sides

Potato Salad 6oz

$3.75

Cole Slaw 6oz

$3.75

Cowboy BBQ Beans 6oz

$3.75

Med. Pasta Salad 6oz

$3.75

Load. Mash. Potatoes 6oz

$3.75

Potato Salad 12oz

$6.75

Cole Slaw 12oz

$6.75

Cowboy BBQ Beans 12oz

$6.75

Med. Pasta Salad 12oz

$6.75

Load. Mash. Potatoes 12oz

$6.75

Cornbread Muffin (single)

$2.00

Desserts

Cowboy Cookie

$2.50

Fresh Apple Cake

$4.50

Toasted Coconut Marshmallow

$6.00

Cherry Hand Pie

$4.00

Apple Hand Pie

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Gatorade

Rockstar

Hogwash

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Alcohol

Beer

Tieton Cider

Hard Lemonade

Wine

BBQ takeout-Meat and Sides

Brisket

$26.00

Pulled Pork

$22.00

Smoked Turkey

$22.00

St Louis Ribs

$20.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (each)

$6.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2lb

$14.00

Potato Salad-Pint

$8.00

Potato Salad-Quart

$17.00

Coleslaw-Pint

$8.00

Coleslaw-Quart

$17.00

BBQ Beans-Pint

$8.00

BBQ Beans-Quart

$17.00

Med. Pasta-Pint

$8.00

Med Pasta-Quart

$17.00

Loaded Potatoes-Pint

$8.00

Loaded Potatoes-Quart

$17.00

1/2 doz cornbread muffins

$9.00

Lunch Special

Pizza and fountain drink

$9.75

Pizza and domestic beer

$10.75

Pizza and mexican beer

$11.75

Two Slices alone

$7.00

Soup and Chili

Taco Soup

$7.95

Brisket Chili and cornbread

$8.95

Miscellaneous

Dozen dinner rolls

$15.00

Slider platter meal

$145.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1111 N Evelyn Dr, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Main pic

