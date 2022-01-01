Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Smuttynose Restaurant

124 Reviews

$

105 Towle Farm Rd

Hampton, NH 03842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
Truffalo Mac n Cheese
Tenders (LG)

Starters

Fried Brussels

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Bread and butter pickles, fried golden brown and served with Ranch dressing. Contains gluten.

Nachos

$15.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Served with house made white queso dip. **Contains jalapenos & bacon

Smutty Fries/Tots

$13.49

Tenders (SM)

$9.99

Tenders (LG)

$18.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$2.50

Wings (SM)

$10.99

Wings (LG)

$18.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Shareables

Shareable Brussels Sprouts

$14.49Out of stock

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.99+Out of stock

Salads

Caesar

$9.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Garden Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, carrot straws, croutons & cucumbers.

Side Garden

$6.99

Mexican Salad

$15.99

Romaine, tortilla strips, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper mix, avocado & shredded cheddar. Served with chipotle ranch

Oriental Salad

$16.99

Handhelds

Joe's Bang Bang

$12.99

BLT

$12.99

Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.

Finestkind Burger

$16.99

Isle Of Shoals Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.49

Fried white fish with Smuttynose Lager. Served with lettuce, tomato & house made tartar.

Lobster Roll

$33.00

Succulent Maine Lobster over greens and served your way: side of mayo or drawn butter with house made chips

Tacos

$15.49

Your choice of filling, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & sriracha lime aioli. **Spicy

Smutty Club

$13.99

Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo served on sourdough bread.

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Entrees

Fish n Chips

$18.99

Served with tartar, a lemon & fries.

Steak Tips

$25.99

House cut & marinated. Served with herb roasted potatoes & seasonal vegetable.

Homestyle Mac n Cheese

$14.99

Our classic mac n cheese

Truffalo Mac n Cheese

$18.99

Baked mac n cheese, topped with truffalo & ranch drizzle.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Burger

$9.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Mac n Chz

$7.99

Dessert

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.99

B.Y.O.S'mores

$13.99+

Reg. - 5 marshmallows, 2 chocolate bars and 5 graham crackers Family Size - 10 marshmallows, 4 chocolate bars and 10 graham crackers

Soft Serve

$5.99

Kid Soft Serve

Sides

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Garden

$6.99

Side Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Side Tots

$4.99

Side Veg

$3.99

ADD-ONS

Artisan Beer Cheese

$2.99

Bang Bang

$1.49

BBQ

$1.49

Bleu Cheese

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

Caesar Dressing

$1.49

Carrots/Celery

$1.49

Chipotle Ranch

$1.49

Cocktail

$1.49

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Garlic Parm

$1.49

Guac

$2.49Out of stock

Honey Ginger Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Mayo

Ranch

$1.49

Salsa

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Tartar

$1.49

Truffalo

$1.49

Finestkind Sauce

$1.49

Puppy Patty

Beef Puppy Patty

$5.99

Chicken Puppy Patty

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Redone, Relaxed & Ready to Serve! We’ve redone the space and totally reworked the menu, but our commitment to great service and a memorable experience remains untouched. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton, NH 03842

Directions

Gallery
Smuttynose Restaurant image
Smuttynose Restaurant image
Smuttynose Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

SANTIAGO'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 depot square Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
401 Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
401 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
The Old Salt Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
490 Lafayette Rd #9 Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Martha's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 437
153 Lafayette Rd Hampton Falls, NH 03844
View restaurantnext
Vino e Vivo
orange star5.0 • 577
163 Water Street Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Sawbelly Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
156 Epping Road Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hampton

LOGAN'S RUN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 725
816 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Hampton, NH
orange star4.4 • 552
356 Lafayette Road Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Hampton Beach
orange star4.0 • 53
189 Ocean Blvd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hampton
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston