Smyrna

review star

No reviews yet

7588 Telegraph Road

Alexandria, VA 22315

Order Again

Popular Items

Çöp şiş
Mousakka
Keftedes

Soup & Salads

Red Lentil Soup

Red Lentil Soup

$8.00

red lentils, onions, carrots & potatoes (nf-gf-vg)

Turkish Salad

Turkish Salad

$12.00

chopped cucumbers, tomatoes,onions, green peppers, parsley, walnut, pomegranate (gf-vg-df)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

romaine, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion & feta cheese (nf-gf-vg)

Spreads / Cold Mezzes / Cheeses

Cold Mezze Sampler

Cold Mezze Sampler

$22.00

(hummus, pembe sultan, babagannush, tzazitki, fava, atom)

Tzazitki

Tzazitki

$8.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill (nf-gf-vg)

Babagannush

Babagannush

$9.00

charred eggplant, greek yogurt, tahini, pomegranate (nf-gf-vg)

Pembe Sultan

Pembe Sultan

$8.00

beets, labneh & garlic (nf-gf-vg)

Girit Ezme

Girit Ezme

$12.00

ezine cheese, feta cheese, pistachio, parsley, walnut, thyme, garlic (vg)

Kopeoglu

Kopeoglu

$10.00

eggplant, shishito pepper, potato, garlic yogurt & tomato sauce (nf-gf-vg)

Atom

Atom

$8.00

sundried chili, butter, labneh (nf-gf-vg)

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

crispy chickpeas, smoked paprika, garlic & tahini (nf-gf-vg-df)

Warm Olives

$8.00

thyme marinated kalamata olives

Dolmades

Dolmades

$12.00

grape leaves stuffed with rice and pine seeds, black currant served with yogurt sauce (gf-vg)

Fava

Fava

$8.00

broad bean, brunoise red onion, caper, dill, kalamata olive (nf-gf-vg-df)

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$12.00

grilled halloumi cheese with fig jam & sasami (gf-vg)

Hot Mezze

Garides & Garlic

Garides & Garlic

$14.00

sauteed butter shrimps with garlic & spices (nf-gf)

Octopus

Octopus

$17.00

serve with fava, confit garlic, dill, caper, tomato sauce (gf-nf)

Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

fried chickpea patties, radish, pickles with yogurt sauce (vg-nf)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

fried brussels sprouts, walnut, cranberry with sweet aegean sauce (vg-gf)

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

fried calamary with tartar sauce & lemon (nf-df)

Patates Tiganites

Patates Tiganites

$8.00

fries with feta, spring onion, garlic yogurt (gf-vg-nf)

Entrees

Keftedes

Keftedes

$21.00

grilled ground beef patties serve on lavash bread with mint-cucumber, yogurt sauce & tomato sauce (nf)

Çöp şiş

Çöp şiş

$23.00

Grilled beef skewers serve with white rice, grilled tomato and pepper (nf-gf-df)

Chicken keftedes

Chicken keftedes

$20.00

Grilled ground chicken patties serve on lavash bread with white rice, grilled tomato & pepper (nf)

Touk şiş

Touk şiş

$23.00

Grilled chicken skewers with red cabbage pickle, sasami, lavash bread, white rice, grilled tomato & pepper (nf)

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$28.00

thyme-olive oil marinated grilled lamb chops serve with smoked eggplant begendi & sundried tomato (nf)

Mousakka

Mousakka

$20.00

eggplant, potato, ground beef, bechamel sauce & kashkaval cheese (nf)

mixed grill

mixed grill

$59.00

2 piecesLamb Chops, 2 pieces chicken keftedes, 2 pieces beef Keftedes, 1 skewer Touk şiş, 1 skewer Çöp şiş serve with grilled tomato-pepper and white rice

Branzino in Parchement

Branzino in Parchement

$26.00

baked branzino with sautéed vegies in paper serve with baby potato, green olive, cherry tomato preserved lemon (nf-gf-df)

Imam Bayildi

Imam Bayildi

$18.00

roasted eggplant stuffed with tomatoes, onions, pine nuts (gf-vg-df)

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$10.00

phyllo pastry filled with chopped pistachio and soaked in sherbet

Chocolate Baklava

Chocolate Baklava

$10.00

phyllo pastry filled with chopped pistachio and soaked in chocolate sherbet

Kataifi

Kataifi

$11.00

baked crispy kataifi pastry, stuffed with clotted cream and pistachio

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

chocolate temptation cake with pomegranate pieces and mint

Sandwich

Keftedes Wrap

Keftedes Wrap

$14.00

grilled beef patties, tomato, lettuce, onion & yogurt sauce serve with french fires

Chicken keftedes wrap

Chicken keftedes wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken patties, tomato, lettuce, onion & yogurt sauce serve with french fires

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.00

lavash bread stuffed with falafel, pickled cabbage, tomato, lettuce, onion & yogurt sauce serve with french fires

Breakfast

havítz (kuymak)

$11.00

cornmeal, butter, grated kashkaval & string cheese

sucuklu omelette

$11.00

scramble eggs

$8.00

cheese omelette

$8.00

menemen

$11.00

scramble eggs with sauteed tomato, green peppers, onions

potato gozleme

$12.00

thin flaky pastry with potato

spinach gozleme

$12.00

thin flaky pastry with spinach

pastry basket

$12.00

Pita

$12.00

flatbread with cheese, tomatoes, pesto

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

we recently opened ! exciting to serve you

Website

Location

7588 Telegraph Road, Alexandria, VA 22315

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

