Smyrna

707 W Main Street

University, VA 22903

Lamb Meatball Skewer
Chicken Skewer
Broccolini

STARTERS

Farmer's Bread

$4.00

Market Greens

$14.00

Anchovy, Radish, Olives, Lemon Vinaigrette

Squash Soup

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Tarator Sauce

Octopus

$24.00

Spring Onion, Salgam, Potato

Charred Eggplant

$11.00

Confit Garlic, Red Bell Pepper

Seasonal Hummus

$10.00

Yogurt-Goat Cheese Dip

$11.00

Apricot, Anise

MUNCHIES

Olives

$5.00

Citrus Marinade

Meze Trio

$14.00+

Charred Eggplant, Yogurt-Goat Cheese Dip, Seasonal Hummus

Fried Paellas

$12.00

Crudites

$5.00

Meze Trio

$14.00+

SKEWERS

Chicken Skewer

$11.00

jerk seasoning sauce, scallion

Lamb Meatball Skewer

$13.00

pickled fennel lavash, yogurt

MAINS

Vegetable 'Turlu'

$28.00

market vegetables, mushroom, vegetable broth

Burger

$18.00

house fries, urfa pepper aioli, sumac, onion

Ribeye

$90.00

gem lettuce, fourme d'ambert pomme dauphine

Manti Dumplings

$26.00

SIDES

Fries

$6.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Side Bread

$2.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$12.00

WINE

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Port Wine

$12.00

Gavalas

$15.00

Covailli Prosecco Brut

$12.00+

Broletto Lambrusco Reggiano

$11.00+

Ancora Pinot Grigio Italy'20

$11.00+

Colosi Grillo DOC Italy '21

$12.00+

Koyle Costa La Flor Savignon Blanc organic

$12.00+

Cinnabar Chardonnay California'20

$15.00+

Moraitis Sarakiniko Assyrtico Organic Cyclades, Gr'20

$17.00+

Guy Robin Chablis VV, France' 19 BOTTLE

$64.00

Chateau Passavant Chenin Blanc Organic Anjou, FR'20 BOTTLE

$55.00

Vinos Marinos El Neptune Albarino Rias Biaxas, SP'20 BOTTLE

$50.00

Pars Carneros Chardonnay California'19 BOTTLE

$58.00

DLC Sultaniye Emir

$50.00

La Lastra Vernacia

$55.00

Primo Txakoli Rose Zarauts, SP'20

$11.00+

Domaine du Dragon Rose Grande Cuvee Provene, FR'21

$12.00+

Chateau Bianca Pinot Noir Willamente OR '20

$14.00+

Bodegas Ontanon Tempranillo-Garnacha Spain '18

$13.00+

Masucco Nebbiola D'alba

$15.00+

Chateau Maris Syrah-Grenache

$15.00+

La Bouisserie Les Amis Rhone VDT, France '20

$13.00+

Jk Carriere Antoinette Pinot Noir BTL

$78.00

Aivalis Agioritiko BOTTLE

$55.00

Guardians Saperavi

$50.00

Stuhlmuller Cabernet Sauvignon 18

$76.00

Nostos Alexandra's Syrah-Grenache BOTTLE

$60.00

Los Noques Reserve Malbec Mendonza, AR'13 BOTTLE

$68.00

Meyer Bonny's Cabernet Savignon BOTTLE

$140.00

BEER

Ardent X IPA

$7.00

Bingo Lager

$6.00

Aslin

$7.00

Smyrna Lager

$6.00

Ginger Cider

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00Out of stock

60 Min IPA

$6.00

Ballad Kolsch

$6.00

New Realm Hazy IPA

$6.00

Panga Drops

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Potters Craft Cider

$28.00

Ballad Balladeer

$7.00

Zeus

$6.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Blue Lamba

$12.00

Rom and Kola

$12.00

Basilically A Gimlet

$13.00

Smyrna Sour

$13.00

Knick Knack Sazerac

$14.00

Black Pepper White Negroni

$14.00

Turkish Coffee Martini

$13.00

Cocktail Special

$13.00

NA COCKTAILS

Oslopolitan

$7.00

Kola

$5.00

SODAS

MAINE ROOT BLUEBERRY SODA

$4.00

ULUDAG GAZOZ TURKISH SODA

$4.00

BUNDABERG GINGER BEER

$4.00

Uludag Mineral Water

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

St. Pellegrino

$5.00

Q Tonic

$3.00

Q Ginger Ale

$3.00

Vero Still

$1.00

Vero Sparling

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

LIQUOR

Raki Gold

$12.00

Yeni Raki

$9.00

Amaro9

$9.00

Amaro10

$10.00

Cynar70

$11.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Citadelle

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Vitae GIN

$11.00

Botanist

$11.00

Luksusowa

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tito's

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Cirrus

$9.00

Q Tonic

$2.00

Q Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Plantation 3 star

$10.00

Plantation Piña

$11.00

Kraken

$9.00

Vitae Golden

$12.00

Vitae Platinum

$11.00

Goslings

$9.00

Ron Zacapa

$18.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Altos

$7.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Hussong's

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Añejo

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Reserve

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Michter's

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Aberlour

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Redbreast 12

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Black Label

$12.00

Ritt Rye

$10.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Balvenie

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Dalmore

$18.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Blantons

$22.00

Dickel

$20.00

Umiki

$11.00

liq modifier

Martini

$2.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Eclectic tastes from Aegean Sea

707 W Main Street, University, VA 22903

