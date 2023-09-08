Snack & Shrack Menu

Snacks

Dawali (5 PCS Stuffed Grape Leaves)

$4.99

Fried Kibbeh

$3.99+

A shell of bulgur wheat and minced beef stuffed with ground beef, pine nuts and an array of spices, deep fried.

Falafel

$4.49+

Chickpeas, onions, parsley, garlic and an array of spices deep fried and served with tahini sauce for dipping.

Cheese Sticks 6 PCS

$7.99

Deep-fried elongated pieces of breaded mozzarella.

Shrimp Appetizer

$9.99

6 PCs of Shrimp served with our special sauce.

French Fries

$2.99+

Deep fried French Fries.

Salads & Soups

Jerusalem Salad

$4.99

Finely chopped parsley, tomato, cucumber, lemon, fresh mint and olive oil.

Jerusalem Salad w/ Tahini

$5.99

Finely chopped parsley, tomato, cucumber, lemon, fresh mint, olive oil and tahini.

Tabbouleh Salad

$6.99

Finely chopped parsley, bulgur wheat, tomato, mint, lemon juice, olive oil and onion.

Fattoush Salad

$6.99

Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, scallions and parsley, topped with pita chips.

Purple Salad container.

$5.99

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Made with red lentils, onions, salt, pepper and cumin, served with lemon slices.

On the side

Hummus

$6.99

Chickpeas pureed with tahini, olive oil and lemon juice.

Hummus w/ Beef Shawarma

$12.99

Chickpeas pureed with tahini, olive oil and lemon juice, topped with Beef Shawarma.

Hummus w/ Chicken Shawarma

$11.99

Chickpeas pureed with tahini, olive oil and lemon juice, topped with Chicken Shawarma.

Baba Ghanouj

$5.99

Grilled eggplant, pureed with tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice.

Sides

Tahini Sauce

$0.69

Garlic Sauce

$0.69

Hot Sauce

$0.69

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Turchi

$1.99

Pita Bread

$0.99

Side of Purple Salad

$1.49

Kufta Skewer

$5.99

Shish Tawouq Skewer

$4.99

Side of Beef Shawarma

$5.99

Side of Chicken Shawarma

$4.99

Side of Shish Kabab

$7.99

Grilled Platters

Mixed Grill Platter

$20.99

Three skewers of our grilled Kababs (Shish Kabab, Kufta Kabab, Chicken Tawook Kabab), Shawarma garnish, Grilled tomatoes and onions, along with your choice of hummus or house salad.

Shish Kabab Platter

$16.99

Two skewers of cut tender pieces of lamb with an array of spices, grilled onions and tomatoes.

Kufta Kabab Platter

$15.99

Three skewers of our special recipe of ground lamb mixed with parsley, garlic, and an array of spices, grilled onions and tomatoes.

Chicken Shish Tawook Platter

$14.99

Two skewers of our homemade Chicken Tawook Kabab chopped with tomatoes, onions, pickles and our homemade sauce.

Kufta and Chicken Platter

$14.99

Vegetarian Platter

$12.99

6 PCs of Falafel, rice, Hummus, salad and Pita Bread.

Shracks

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99+

4 pieces of our homemade Falafel with Jerusalem salad, hummus, pickles and tahini sauce.

Kufta Kabab Sandwich

$10.99+

Two skewers of our homemade Kufta Kababs with tomatoes, onions, pickles and our special sauce.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$10.99+

Our homemade Beef Shawarma with onions and our homemade sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99+

Our homemade Chicken Shawarma with pickles and our homemade garlic sauce.

Chicken Tawook Sandwich

$10.99+

One skewer of our homemade Chicken Tawook Kabab chopped with pickles and our homemade sauce.

Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.99

Topped with rice, house salad, hummus, red cabbage, pickles and tahini sauce.

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$14.99

Topped with rice, house salad, hummus, red cabbage, pickles and tahini sauce.

Falafel Bowl

$11.99

Topped with rice, house salad, hummus, red cabbage, pickles and tahini sauce.

Shish Tawouq Bowl

$14.99

Topped with rice, house salad, hummus, red cabbage, pickles and tahini sauce.

Catering

Large mixed platter

$119.99

Mix grill platter that serves up to 5-6 people.

Super large mixed platter

$219.99

Mix grill platter that serves up to 10-12 people.

Qedrah with lamb (Hebron style)

$149.99

Serves up to 6-8 people.

Qedrah with chicken (Hebron style)

$89.99

Serves up to 6-8 people.

Grilled lamb meat

$119.99

Serves up to 6-8 people.

Mansaf with lamb

$174.99

Serves up to 10 people.

Desserts

Turkish Baklava.

Baklava

$2.99

Baklava Box

$5.99

Beverages

Arabic coffee

$2.99

Tea

$1.59

Yogurt drink

$2.99

Mint lemonade

$3.99

Canned soda

$1.49

Bavaria, Barbican

$2.49

Bottled water

$0.99

MIS drink

$1.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$11.99

Kufta Kabab, Chicken Tawouq, rice, hummus, salad and pita bread.

Vegetarian Lunch Special

$10.99

Hummus, 4 pcs of Falafel, rice, salad and pita bread.