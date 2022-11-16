Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snack Bar

45 Reviews

$

800 North Washington Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Slice - Red
Schupfnudel
Pizza Whole - Red

Salads

Crab & Seabean Salad

Crab & Seabean Salad

$23.00

Seabeans, endive and Alaskan King Crab are tossed together in a lemon vinaigrette and finished with toasted garlic.

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Greens with Pedro Ximenez Sweet Sherry vinegar and olive oil.

Pickled Cauliflower Salad

Pickled Cauliflower Salad

$12.00

Pickled and roasted cauliflower tossed with escarole, Manchego cheese and olive oil.

Radicchio Salad

$14.00

Starters

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$10.00

2 grilled skewers of tender beef heart and mushrooms. served with a spicy harissa sauce and preserved lemon.

Charred Leek

Charred Leek

$9.00

Grilled leek with lemon vinaigrette and shaved Pecorino Romano.

Cheese Pastizzi

Cheese Pastizzi

$8.00

A traditional Maltese hand pie layered with butter and lard, filled with Buffalo Mozzarella and deep fried.

Garlic Fried Octopus

Garlic Fried Octopus

$17.00

Tender octopus sautéed with crispy garlic, olive oil and citrus.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

4 Large grilled shrimp with black mayo

Shares / Sides

Butternut Squash

$13.00
Fried Eggplant

Fried Eggplant

$13.00

Sliced, marinated eggplant is fried and topped with rosemary honey.

Garlic Parmesan Bread

Garlic Parmesan Bread

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan focaccia.

Gnudi

Gnudi

$14.00

Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.

Maitake Mushrooms

Maitake Mushrooms

$15.00

Deep fried tempura battered maitake mushrooms, served with red walnut pesto

Schupfnudel

Schupfnudel

$17.00

Long, gnocchi-style dumplings in a Gorgonzola cream sauce finished with chives and grated walnuts.

Spicy Greens

Spicy Greens

$9.00

Chinese broccoli sautéed with Calabrian chilis and finished with Parmesan and lemon.

Mains

Alaskan Cod

$30.00
Game Hen

Game Hen

$24.00

Pan-roasted game hen is deboned (only drummy bones remain) and served with salsa verde.

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$27.00

Grilled and sliced hanger steak served with brown butter anchovy sauce.

Pici

Pici

$16.00

Hand-rolled pici noodles in brown butter and pistachios, topped with lemon ricotta.

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$29.00

Pan-roasted U-10 scallops served with shermoula and pine nuts.

Pizza Whole

Pizza Whole - White

Pizza Whole - White

$20.00

16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.

Pizza Whole - Red

Pizza Whole - Red

$20.00

16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.

Pizza Whole - Amatriciana

Pizza Whole - Amatriciana

$20.00

16 inch crust with spicy red pork sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice - White

Pizza Slice - White

$5.00

One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.

Pizza Slice - Red

Pizza Slice - Red

$5.00

One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.

Pizza Slice - Amatriciana

Pizza Slice - Amatriciana

$5.00

One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with spicy red pork sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.

Chef's Pizza

Cauliflower Kitchen Sink

$35.00

Squash Pizza

$35.00

Chef's Slice

Slice Cauliflower Kitchen Sink

$9.00

Slice Squash

$9.00

Dessert

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Flaky pie crust with fresh slices of banana and fluffy banana cream filling.

Creme Brulee Doughnut

Creme Brulee Doughnut

$9.00

Brulee Doughnut filled with diplomat cream.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Coke 12oz. Can

$2.00

Diet Coke 12oz. Can

$2.00

Casamara Sera Amaro

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Snack Bar image
Snack Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Loop - MPLS
orange starNo Reviews
606 Washington Ave N Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Bar La Grassa
orange star4.5 • 1,295
800 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Backstory Coffee Roasters - North Loop - MPLS
orange starNo Reviews
528 N. Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
The Freehouse
orange star4.3 • 1,837
701 N Washington Ave #101 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Borough & Parlour
orange starNo Reviews
730 N Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
The Fabled Rooster
orange starNo Reviews
520 N 4th St Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

The Freehouse
orange star4.3 • 1,837
701 N Washington Ave #101 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Bar La Grassa
orange star4.5 • 1,295
800 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Demi
orange star4.9 • 266
212 N Second St Suite 100 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Spoon and Stable
orange star4.7 • 1
211 N. First St Suite 150 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston