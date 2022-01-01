Side Dish LLC imageView gallery

-1023 Ocean Ave

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Breakfast

Pork Roll

$5.50Out of stock

sliced pork roll on a hard roll

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$6.75Out of stock

pork roll,egg& cheese on hard roll

Pork Roll & Egg

$6.75Out of stock

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.75

bacon,egg&cheese on hard roll

Bacon & Egg

$6.75

Egg and Cheese

$5.75

Bagel

$3.00

various bagels

Muffin

$3.00

assorted flavors

Egg

$1.25

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Pork Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Asian Salad as a Wrap

$10.00

B.L.T. Sandwich

$9.00

bacon,lettuce,tom&mayo

B.L.T. Wrap

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

lettuce,parm & caesar dressing

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

house-made chicken salad lett & tom

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.00

lettuce,tom&ranch dressing

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Egg Salad Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

avo,greens,sundried tom & reduction

South of the Border Wrap (S.O.B.)

$10.00

chicken,lettuce cheddar & salsa

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75Out of stock

Burrata Grilled Cheese

$10.75Out of stock

Salads

Simple Greens

$6.00

wild greens w/sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.50

romaine,parm,croutons&caesar dress

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

romain,onion&blue cheese dressing

Crispy Chicken Asian Salad

$12.00

wild greens,wonton&asian dressing

Beet & Avocado Salad

$10.00

arugula,beets,feta & reduction

Wild Green Salad

$10.00Out of stock

wild greens,cran,blue cheese & nuts

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Blueberry

$10.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Japanese Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Field Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Off the Grill

8 oz. Hamburger

$9.00Out of stock

Hamburger

Beef Cheese Steak

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.00

Grilled Cheese(only)

$5.50

Sabbrett Hot Dog

$3.00

beef hot dog

Foot Long Hot Dog aka The Fred

$7.00

beef hot dog

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Lettuce & Tomato

Fried Dishes

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50Out of stock

5 sticks w/ marinara

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers (adult)

$8.00

5 chicken fingers

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries (adult)

$10.00

5 chicken fingers with fries

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$4.50Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

4oz hamburger w/fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

sabrette hot dog w/fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

3 chicken fingers w/fries

Kids PB&J

$6.00

pb&j w/fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Candy/Ice Cream

Add Ons

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Tomato

$0.25

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Lettuce

Add Guacamole

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Egg Whites

$2.00

Dinner

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Buffalo Blue Burger

$15.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Chicken Parm \Milanese

$17.00

Steak Frites

$25.00

Pita Slide

$15.00

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00Out of stock

One Topping Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Drinks

Iced Water

$0.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chapelade Large

$4.00

24 oz

Chapelade Small

$3.00

16 oz

Soda / Iced Tea Large

$4.00

24 oz

Soda / Iced Tea Small

$3.00

16 oz

Kids Drink

$3.00

Refill

$2.00

Chapelade/Lemonade Refill

$2.00

Chapel Cup

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

12 oz

Hot Tea

$3.00

12 oz

Smoothie

$6.00

16 oz

Smart Water

$3.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Bubly

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Candy

.50

$0.50

.75

$0.75

1.00

$1.00

1.25

$1.25

1.50

$1.50

1.75

$1.75

2.00

$2.00

2.25

$2.25

2.50

$2.50

2.75

$2.75

3.00

$3.00

3.50

$3.50

4.00

$4.00

Scooped Ice Cream

Scooped Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Pop

$1.50

Novelty

Novelty Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

-1023 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Directions

