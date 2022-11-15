A map showing the location of Snack & Glyde View gallery

Snack & Glyde

1311 Leeland Street

Houston, TX 77002

Order Again

Combos

3 Taco Combo

$12.00

3 Tender Combo

$10.00

5 Taco Combo

$17.50

5 Tender Combo

$13.00

Cheese Burger Combo

$12.00

Hotdog Combo

$10.00

Wing Combo

$13.00

Open Food

Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Add Avocado

$0.75

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Jalapeños

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Fries

$4.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

$3.50

Brisket Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Chicharron Taco

$3.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Pastor Taco

$3.00

Special Taco

$2.50

Snacks

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Frito Pie

$5.00

Nachos W/ Chili and Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Funnel Cake

$9.00

Paleta

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Employee Agua Fresca

$3.00

Minute Maid

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Soda Can

$2.00

Hot Chocalte

$3.50

Energy Drinks

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy!

Location

1311 Leeland Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

