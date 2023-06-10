  • Home
Splash in the Boro Family Waterpark & Aquatic Center Splash Concessions

No reviews yet

1388 Hwy 24 East

Statesboro, GA 30461

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

4 Strips of white poultry meat that are lightly coated with crispy breading and deep-fried in hot oil. Your choice of dipping sauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.00

All beef season burger cooked well with melted cheese served on a warm bun.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00

All-American beef hotdog grilled to perfection. Served on a buttery bun.


Food

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

4 Strips of white poultry meat that are lightly coated with crispy breading and deep-fried in hot oil. Your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers Sandwich

Chicken Fingers Sandwich

$6.00

2 Strips of white poultry meat that are lightly coated with crispy breading and deep-fried in hot oil. Served on fresh warm bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.00

All beef season burger cooked well with melted cheese served on a warm bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.00

ALL BEEF

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00

All-American beef hotdog grilled to perfection. Served on a buttery bun.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$6.00

Crispy, delicious, fresh wings infused with smoking hot sauce to make the taste buds quiver.

Extras

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$5.00

COOKED TO ORDER

Cheesesticks

Cheesesticks

$3.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Nacho & Cheese

Nacho & Cheese

$3.00

WARM, HOT, &BUTTERY

Fries

Fries

$3.00
Salted Pretzels

Salted Pretzels

$3.00
Lay's Plain

Lay's Plain

$2.00
Lay's BBQ

Lay's BBQ

$2.00
Doritos Nachos

Doritos Nachos

$2.00
Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Novelty Ice Cream

Dove Bar

Dove Bar

$3.00
Bomb Pop

Bomb Pop

$2.00
Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$2.00
M&M Cookie Sandwich

M&M Cookie Sandwich

$2.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00
Lemonade Cup

Lemonade Cup

$4.00
Pink Lemonade Cup

Pink Lemonade Cup

$4.00
Cherry Freeze Cup

Cherry Freeze Cup

$4.00
Blue Raspberry Freeze Cup

Blue Raspberry Freeze Cup

$4.00

DRINKS

Coke Cola 24 oz

Coke Cola 24 oz

$2.00
Sprite 24 oz

Sprite 24 oz

$2.00
Powerade 24 oz

Powerade 24 oz

$2.00
Mr. Pibb 24 oz

Mr. Pibb 24 oz

$2.00
Diet Coke 24 oz

Diet Coke 24 oz

$2.00
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.00
Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00
Minute Maid Watermelon

Minute Maid Watermelon

$3.00
Coke Cola 32 oz

Coke Cola 32 oz

$3.00
Sprite 32 oz

Sprite 32 oz

$3.00
Powerade 32 oz

Powerade 32 oz

$3.00
Mr. Pibb 32 oz

Mr. Pibb 32 oz

$3.00
Diet Coke 32 oz

Diet Coke 32 oz

$3.00
16 OZ Body Amor Strawberry Banana

16 OZ Body Amor Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Coke Zero 24 oz

$2.00

Coke Zero 32 oz

$3.00

Seasonal Refill Cups

$1.00

Coke Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Diet Coke 24 oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1388 Hwy 24 East, Statesboro, GA 30461

Directions

