Snack Shack
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Late night hunger? Say no more! Snack Shack IS NOW OPEN! We offer a little bit of everything - from breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course snacks. We're out late to provide great food for the nightly entertainment crowd and for the shift worker.
202 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203
