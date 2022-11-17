Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Snack Mania - Factory

379 Reviews

$$

1091 Alina St

Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastel
Medium Bites (22)
Açaí Bowl

Combos

Save 10% or more by getting one of our combos!
Perfect Combo

Perfect Combo

$12.20

Medium coxinha bites (22 units) + Small mini-churros (12 units) + Drink

Munchies Combo

Munchies Combo

$38.60

Super size Bites (100 units) & Large Mini-churros (32 units)

Kickback Combo

Kickback Combo

$34.74

Large Party box (50 fritters) + 2 Liter Soda

Pastel Combo

Pastel Combo

$3.83

(Save 10%+) One Brazilian Empanada + Drink

Traditional Sized Snacks

The ultimate version of traditional Brazilian savory street snacks, all made in house.
Pastel

Pastel

Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with assorted fillings made from scratch!

Traditional Coxinha

Traditional Coxinha

The famous Brazilian stuffed potato fritter, deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cream cheese.

Kibbeh Croquette

Kibbeh Croquette

$4.00

This traditional-sized is a croquette made of bulgur, minced onions, and finely ground lean beef. Stuffed with either ground beef or cheese!

Cassava Croquette

Cassava Croquette

$4.00

Known as "Bolinho de Aipim" this is a delicious stuffed cassava fritter, stuffed with either ground beef or cheese!

Brazilian Cassava Pie

Brazilian Cassava Pie

$7.30

Originally known as "Escondidinho", this casserole-like pie consists of mashed cassava a delicious filling made from scratch and cheese. Absolutely delicious and gluten free!

Torta de Pão

Torta de Pão

$6.00Out of stock

Savory chicken “cake” made with white bread , seasoned shredded chicken, frosted with mashed potatoes and topped with potato sticks.

Bites

Delicious crispy stuffed potato fritters. A mini version of the famous coxinhas!

Small Bites (12)

$4.20

12 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- a personal snack.

Medium Bites (22)

Medium Bites (22)

$7.35

22 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- serves 1.5 persons.

Large Bites (32)

$10.45

32 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- Serves 2-3 people

X-Large Bites (50)

$16.85

50 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 3-4 people

Super Bites (100)

$32.40

100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people

Party

Deliciously cocktail sized stuffed potato fritters. Double the size of the Bites.

Small Party (10)

$7.25

10 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 1-2 people.

Medium Party (25)

Medium Party (25)

$17.30

25 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 2-4 people.

Large Party (50)

$34.60

50 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 5-7 people.

Super Party (100)

$64.80

100 units of our famous cocktail-sized stuffed potato fritters. Serves 10-14 people.

Açaí

"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$8.00

Known as "Açaí na tigela" this is an authentic açaí thick smoothie. Served in a 16oz bowl with toppings of your choice!

Açaí Cup

Açaí Cup

$6.50

Known as "Açaí na tigela" this is an authentic açaí thick smoothie. Served in a 12oz cup with toppings of your choice!

Gourmet Desserts

Halloween Cake Pop

$3.50

Chocolate monster cake pop

Halloween White Brigadeiro

$1.85
Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$4.90+

Delightful churros with your choice of filling sprinkled with sugar and dusted with cinnamon.

Gourmet Brigadeiro

Gourmet Brigadeiro

$1.60

25g of gourmet brazilian chocolate fudge ball made from scratch with PREMIUM ingredients.

Gourmet Beijinho

Gourmet Beijinho

$1.50

25g of gourmet brazilian coconut fudge made from scratch with PREMIUM ingredients.

Chocolate Peanut Bite

$1.80

The traditional brazilian "Paçoquinha" peanut bite covered with gourmet Belgian chocolate.

Truffled Cone

Truffled Cone

$5.00

Known as "Cone Trufado" this is a chocolate covered sugar cone filled with irresistible fillings.

Brazilian Straw Fudge

Brazilian Straw Fudge

$1.60

Know as "Palha Italiana", this is a delicious brigadeiro chocolate fudge fused with graham straws.

Strawberry Truffle Cup

Strawberry Truffle Cup

$5.90

Known as "Trufa de Morango" this contains white chocolate in the bottom, fresh strawberries in center, topped by milk chocolate ganache.

Mini-Pudim

Mini-Pudim

$2.20

Known as "Pudim" this is a small sized brazilian-style creme caramel flan.

Banoffee Cup

Banoffee Cup

$5.90

A world-wide famous English pie layered with bananas, cream, dulce de leche and crumbled biscuits.

Mousse

Mousse

$4.70

A traditional and natural flavored airy pudding served chilled.

Romeo & Juliet Shot

$2.00

Salty, soft cheese cream and sweet, guava paste combine in this unique yet delicious shot.

Plum Goddess

$6.80

Brazilian Oreo Fudge

$2.00

Cakes

Try our traditional cakes, all with a twist of deliciousness!
Cake in a Cup

Cake in a Cup

$6.00

Known as "Bolo de Pote" this is a delightful brazilian-style gourmet, layered cake in a cup. Served chilled

Carrot-Brigadeiro Cake

Carrot-Brigadeiro Cake

$5.50

Mini-Carrot Cake topped with warm brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles.

Honey Cake Sandwich

Honey Cake Sandwich

$5.00

Known as "Pão de Mel", this is a cake made mostly from honey, chocolate, and spices, coated in chocolate to prolong its flavor and moist texture we have an option of little square bies or a a single cake sandwich with dulce de leche filling.

Coconut Cloud Cake

Coconut Cloud Cake

$4.90

We have improved the traditional "Toalha Felpuda" and made a moist Coconut dream, not too sweet, but extremely flavorful.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.80

Shareable size of the traditional latin sponge cake soaked in 4 kinds of milk, served chilled.

Brownie Tin

$4.60

Square, baked, half cakey half fudgy chocolate dessert in a 3.25"x2.25 tin, topped with a cream of your choice

Chocolate Coconut Tin Cake

Chocolate Coconut Tin Cake

$8.00

Shareable chocolate cake with coconut filling topped with gourmet brigadeiro chocolate. Served chill in a tin.

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz can

Sprite

$1.50

12oz can

Guaraná Antartica

$2.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.50

12oz can

Compal Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.80

Monster Energy

$2.75

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.00

Frozen Snacks

Prepare our snacks yourself, they can be just as tasty when done right: www.snackmania.com/instructions

(FROZEN!) Bites

$15.60+

The mini version of our famous fritters- frozen. Must be oil or air fried!

(FROZEN!) Party

$15.60+

The cocktail version of our famous fritters. Must be oil or air fried!

(FROZEN!) Churro Bites

$15.60+

Delightful mini churros with your choice of filling. Must be oil or air fried!

(FROZEN!) Pão de Queijo

(FROZEN!) Pão de Queijo

$8.65+

Brazilian cheese bread is a small, baked cheese roll or cheese bun, a popular snack and breakfast food in Brazil.

(FROZEN!) Stuffed Pão de Queijo

$5.70+

The famous brazilian cheese bread stuffed with a mix of three cheeses. Sold frozen, must be oil or air fried.

(FROZEN!) Chicken Empadao Pie

(FROZEN!) Chicken Empadao Pie

$42.00

Known as Empadão de Frango, this ready-to-bake Brazilian Style Chicken pie. 8"x10" tin serves 6-8 people.

Granola

Granola 1lb bag

$10.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Snack Mania Factory is a factory of Brazilian Snacks located in Elizabeth, NJ. We’ve created original flavors of a traditional street snack from Brazil called “Coxinha”. We intend to introduce these fritters around the world and make them everyone’s favorite snack! Born from our love of Brazilian food, we want to add our own personal touch to one of the culture’s most popular snacks by mixing traditional flavors with locally-sourced and responsibly-produced ingredients. This is our take on the snacks we grew up eating! ​Snack Mania launched a new way to eat snacks: the famous “Coxinha Bites”, and although recent, the history of its founders includes decades of experience in the food business. Have a Bite of Joy™ today!

1091 Alina St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

