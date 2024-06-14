- Home
Featured Items
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte- Regular$6.03
- Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant
Indulge in a delightful morning treat with our Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissant. Featuring savory slices of ham, a fluffy scrambled egg, and a melted slice of cheddar cheese, all nestled inside a buttery, flaky croissant. Whether you're starting your day on the run or savoring a leisurely breakfast, this savory and satisfying combination of flavors and textures is sure to delight your taste buds and fuel your morning.$6.44
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew- Regular
Experience the irresistible taste of our Salted Caramel Cold Brew. Our smooth cold brew coffee is elevated with the rich and buttery flavor of caramel, topped with our signature Sweet Sea Foam that gives you that sweet and savory saltiness. Served over ice.$6.44
Drinks (3PO)
Espresso
Lattes
- Hot Latte - Regular$5.09
- Hot Latte - Large$5.56
- Hot Vanilla Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot Vanilla Latte - Large$6.03
- Hot Caramel Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot Caramel Latte - Large$6.03
- Hot Hazelnut Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot Hazlenut Latte - Large$6.03
- Hot Mocha Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot Mocha Latte - Large$6.03
- Hot White Mocha Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot White Mocha Latte - Large$6.03
- Hot Brown Sugar Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot Brown Sugar Latte - Large$6.03
- Hot Lavender Latte - Regular$5.56
- Hot Lavender Latte - Large$6.03
- Iced Latte- Regular$5.56
- Iced Latte- Large$6.03
- Iced Vanilla Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced Vanilla Latte- Large$6.96
- Iced Caramel Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced Caramel Latte- Large$6.96
- Iced Hazelnut Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced Hazelnut Latte- Large$6.96
- Iced Mocha Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced Mocha Latte- Large$6.96
- Iced White Mocha Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced White Mocha Latte- Large$6.96
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte- Large$6.96
- Iced Lavender Latte- Regular$6.03
- Iced Lavender Latte- Large$6.96
Signature Lattes
- Hot Little Mountain- Regular
Indulge in the comforting warmth of our Little Mountain Latte, a delightful blend of rich espresso and smooth steamed milk, infused with a touch of honey for a hint of sweetness. Topped with a sprinkle of aromatic cinnamon, this cozy beverage offers a perfect balance of bold coffee flavors and subtle sweetness, reminiscent of our iconic San Bernardino mountains. Savor the moment and let the soothing aroma of cinnamon envelop your senses with every sip.$5.97
- Hot Little Mountain- Large
Indulge in the comforting warmth of our Little Mountain Latte, a delightful blend of rich espresso and smooth steamed milk, infused with a touch of honey for a hint of sweetness. Topped with a sprinkle of aromatic cinnamon, this cozy beverage offers a perfect balance of bold coffee flavors and subtle sweetness, reminiscent of our iconic San Bernardino mountains. Savor the moment and let the soothing aroma of cinnamon envelop your senses with every sip.$6.44
- Hot Spanish- Regular
Transport yourself to the streets of Spain with our Spanish Latte. Made with bold espresso and rich steamed milk, this indulgent beverage is infused with a touch of sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, caramelized flavor reminiscent of traditional Spanish café con leche. Served piping hot, our Spanish Latte offers a perfect balance of robust coffee and velvety sweetness, creating a comforting and satisfying drink that will warm you from the inside out.$5.97
- Hot Spanish- Large
Transport yourself to the streets of Spain with our Spanish Latte. Made with bold espresso and rich steamed milk, this indulgent beverage is infused with a touch of sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, caramelized flavor reminiscent of traditional Spanish café con leche. Served piping hot, our Spanish Latte offers a perfect balance of robust coffee and velvety sweetness, creating a comforting and satisfying drink that will warm you from the inside out.$6.44
- Hot Con Amor- Regular
Wrap yourself in embrace with our Con Amor Latte. Indulge in the luxurious blend of rich mocha, salted caramel, espresso and milk. Let each sip fill you con amor.$5.97
- Hot Con Amor- Large
Wrap yourself in embrace with our Con Amor Latte. Indulge in the luxurious blend of rich mocha, salted caramel, espresso and milk. Let each sip fill you con amor.$6.44
- Iced Little Mountain- Regular
Indulge in the comforting taste of our Little Mountain Latte, a delightful blend of rich espresso and smooth milk, infused with a touch of honey for a hint of sweetness. Topped with a sprinkle of aromatic cinnamon, this cozy beverage offers a perfect balance of bold coffee flavors and subtle sweetness, reminiscent of our iconic San Bernardino mountains. Savor the moment and let the soothing aroma of cinnamon envelop your senses with every sip$6.44
- Iced Little Mountain- Large
Indulge in the comforting taste of our Little Mountain Latte, a delightful blend of rich espresso and smooth milk, infused with a touch of honey for a hint of sweetness. Topped with a sprinkle of aromatic cinnamon, this cozy beverage offers a perfect balance of bold coffee flavors and subtle sweetness, reminiscent of our iconic San Bernardino mountains. Savor the moment and let the soothing aroma of cinnamon envelop your senses with every sip$7.37
- Iced Spanish- Regular
Transport yourself to the streets of Spain with our Spanish Latte. Made with bold espresso and rich milk, this indulgent beverage is infused with a touch of sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, caramelized flavor reminiscent of traditional Spanish café con leche. Served over ice, our Spanish Latte offers a perfect balance of robust coffee and velvety sweetness, creating a comforting and satisfying drink that will satisfy your cravings.$6.44
- Iced Spanish- Large
Transport yourself to the streets of Spain with our Spanish Latte. Made with bold espresso and rich milk, this indulgent beverage is infused with a touch of sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, caramelized flavor reminiscent of traditional Spanish café con leche. Served over ice, our Spanish Latte offers a perfect balance of robust coffee and velvety sweetness, creating a comforting and satisfying drink that will satisfy your cravings.$7.37
- Iced Con Amor- Regular
Wrap yourself in embrace with our Con Amor Latte. Indulge in the luxurious blend of rich mocha, salted caramel, espresso and milk. Let each sip fill you con amor.$6.44
- Iced Con Amor- Large
Wrap yourself in embrace with our Con Amor Latte. Indulge in the luxurious blend of rich mocha, salted caramel, espresso and milk. Let each sip fill you con amor.$7.37
Cold Brew
- House Brew- Regular
Cool down your day with our smooth and refreshing cold brew. Steeped in cold water for 24 hours to extract a rich flavor profile without the bitterness. Served over ice.$5.56
- House Brew- Large
Cool down your day with our smooth and refreshing cold brew. Steeped in cold water for 24 hours to extract a rich flavor profile without the bitterness. Served over ice.$6.49
- Vanilla Cold Brew- Regular
Indulge in the creamy goodness of our Vanilla Cold Brew. Crafted with our signature house brew infused with sweet, aromatic vanilla flavor, topped with our creamy vanilla foam. Over ice, for a truly satisfying experience every sip.$6.44
- Vanilla Cold Brew- Large
Indulge in the creamy goodness of our Vanilla Cold Brew. Crafted with our signature house brew infused with sweet, aromatic vanilla flavor, topped with our creamy vanilla foam. Over ice, for a truly satisfying experience every sip.$7.37
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew- Regular
Experience the irresistible taste of our Salted Caramel Cold Brew. Our smooth cold brew coffee is elevated with the rich and buttery flavor of caramel, topped with our signature Sweet Sea Foam that gives you that sweet and savory saltiness. Served over ice.$6.44
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew- Large
Experience the irresistible taste of our Salted Caramel Cold Brew. Our smooth cold brew coffee is elevated with the rich and buttery flavor of caramel, topped with our signature Sweet Sea Foam that gives you that sweet and savory saltiness. Served over ice.$7.37
- Lavender Cold Brew- Regular
Discover tranquility in every sip with our Lavender Cold Brew. Immerse yourself in the delicate floral aroma and subtle hints of lavender, perfectly infused into our signature House brew with a small splash of oat milk. Served over ice.$5.85
- Lavender Cold Brew- Large
Discover tranquility in every sip with our Lavender Cold Brew. Immerse yourself in the delicate floral aroma and subtle hints of lavender, perfectly infused into our signature House brew with a small splash of oat milk. Served over ice.$6.79
- Cinnamon Honey Cold Brew- Regular
Our Cinnamon Honey Cold Brew is infused with sweet honey, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that will delight your senses. Topped with our creamy Vanilla Foam and cinnamon, served over ice.$6.44
- Cinnamon Honey Cold Brew- Large
Our Cinnamon Honey Cold Brew is infused with sweet honey, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that will delight your senses. Topped with our creamy Vanilla Foam and cinnamon, served over ice.$7.37
- Mocha Cold Brew- Regular
Awaken your senses with our decadent Mocha Cold Brew. Our rich and smooth cold brew is infused with creamy chocolate and hints of velvety cocoa, creating a luxurious indulgence for coffee lovers. Served over ice and topped with cocoa foam, this cold brew combines the boldness of coffee with the sweetness of chocolate, delivering a satisfying and irresistible treat that will satisfy your cravings any time of day.$6.44
- Mocha Cold Brew- Large
Awaken your senses with our decadent Mocha Cold Brew. Our rich and smooth cold brew is infused with creamy chocolate and hints of velvety cocoa, creating a luxurious indulgence for coffee lovers. Served over ice and topped with cocoa foam, this cold brew combines the boldness of coffee with the sweetness of chocolate, delivering a satisfying and irresistible treat that will satisfy your cravings any time of day.$7.37
Matcha
- Hot Matcha- Regular
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Served with oat milk steamed to perfection. Embrace the warmth and goodness of matcha with every comforting sip.$5.85
- Hot Matcha- Large
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Served with oat milk steamed to perfection. Embrace the warmth and goodness of matcha with every comforting sip.$6.73
- Hot Matcha Americano- Regular
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Served with hot water.$5.56
- Hot Matcha Americano- Large
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Served with hot water.$6.44
- Hot Vanilla Matcha- Regular
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet vanilla, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet vanilla. Served hot with oat milk, it provides a comforting and invigorating experience, perfect for a cozy moment of relaxation or a midday pick-me-up.$6.44
- Hot Vanilla Matcha- Large
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet vanilla, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet vanilla. Served hot with oat milk, it provides a comforting and invigorating experience, perfect for a cozy moment of relaxation or a midday pick-me-up.$7.31
- Hot Brown Sugar Matcha- Regular
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet brown sugar, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet brown sugar. Served hot with oat milk.$6.44
- Hot Brown Sugar Matcha- Large
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet brown sugar, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet brown sugar. Served hot with oat milk.$7.31
- Hot Dirty Matcha- Regular
Introducing our unique twist on a classic favorite: Dirty Matcha. Experience the bold flavors of premium Japanese matcha infused with a shot of espresso, creating a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and rich coffee. Served piping hot, this indulgent beverage offers a delightful balance of caffeine kick and antioxidant boost, perfect for those seeking a bold and invigorating drink.$6.44
- Hot Dirty Matcha- Large
Introducing our unique twist on a classic favorite: Dirty Matcha. Experience the bold flavors of premium Japanese matcha infused with a shot of espresso, creating a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and rich coffee. Served piping hot, this indulgent beverage offers a delightful balance of caffeine kick and antioxidant boost, perfect for those seeking a bold and invigorating drink.$7.31
- Iced Matcha- Regular
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Embrace the goodness of matcha with every comforting sip. Served with oat milk over ice.$5.85
- Iced Matcha- Large
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Embrace the goodness of matcha with every comforting sip. Served with oat milk over ice.$6.73
- Iced Matcha Americano- Regular
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Embrace the goodness of matcha with every comforting sip. Served with water over ice.$5.56
- Iced Matcha Americano- Large
Our premium quality ceremonial matcha sourced from Japan is a perfect balance of earthy and creamy notes. Embrace the goodness of matcha with every comforting sip. Served with water over ice.$6.44
- Iced Vanilla Matcha- Regular
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet vanilla, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet vanilla. Served on ice with oat milk, it provides a comforting and invigorating experience, perfect for a cozy moment of relaxation or a midday pick-me-up.$6.44
- Iced Vanilla Matcha- Large
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet vanilla, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet vanilla. Served on ice with oat milk, it provides a comforting and invigorating experience, perfect for a cozy moment of relaxation or a midday pick-me-up.$7.31
- Iced Brown Sugar Matcha- Regular
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet brown sugar, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet brown sugar. Served over ice with oat milk. it provides a comforting and invigorating experience, perfect for a cozy moment of relaxation or a midday pick-me-up.$6.44
- Iced Brown Sugar Matcha- Large
Crafted with premium Japanese matcha powder and infused with sweet brown sugar, this matcha offers a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and sweet brown sugar. Served over ice with oat milk. it provides a comforting and invigorating experience, perfect for a cozy moment of relaxation or a midday pick-me-up.$7.31
- Iced Dirty Matcha- Regular
Introducing our unique twist on a classic favorite: Dirty Matcha. Experience the bold flavors of premium Japanese matcha infused with a shot of espresso, creating a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and rich coffee. Served over ice , this indulgent beverage offers a delightful balance of caffeine kick and antioxidant boost, perfect for those seeking a bold and invigorating drink.$6.44
- Iced Dirty Matcha- Large
Introducing our unique twist on a classic favorite: Dirty Matcha. Experience the bold flavors of premium Japanese matcha infused with a shot of espresso, creating a harmonious blend of earthy green tea and rich coffee. Served over ice , this indulgent beverage offers a delightful balance of caffeine kick and antioxidant boost, perfect for those seeking a bold and invigorating drink.$7.31
Chai
- Hot Chai Latte- Regular
Embrace the warmth and spice of our Chai Latte. Made with a fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, our chai latte is a comforting indulgence perfect for any time of day. Steamed with creamy milk and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon, this soothing beverage offers a cozy escape from the hustle and bustle of the day.$5.97
- Hot Chai Latte- Large
Embrace the warmth and spice of our Chai Latte. Made with a fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, our chai latte is a comforting indulgence perfect for any time of day. Steamed with creamy milk and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon, this soothing beverage offers a cozy escape from the hustle and bustle of the day.$6.44
- Hot Vanilla Chai Latte- Regular
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our Vanilla Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of vanilla. Steamed with velvety milk, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$6.08
- Hot Vanilla Chai Latte- Large
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our Vanilla Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of vanilla. Steamed with velvety milk, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$7.02
- Hot White Mocha Chai Latte- Regular
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our White Mocha Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of white chocolate. Steamed with velvety milk, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$6.08
- Hot White Mocha Chai Latte- Large
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our White Mocha Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of white chocolate. Steamed with velvety milk, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$7.02
- Hot Dirty Chai Latte- Regular
Elevate your chai experience with our Dirty Chai. Boldly crafted with our signature chai blend of black tea and aromatic spices, this beverage gets an extra kick with a shot of espresso, creating a unique fusion of rich coffee flavor and spicy chai goodness. Steamed with creamy milk and served hot, our Dirty Chai offers a bold and invigorating twist on a classic favorite.$6.08
- Hot Dirty Chai Latte- Large
Elevate your chai experience with our Dirty Chai. Boldly crafted with our signature chai blend of black tea and aromatic spices, this beverage gets an extra kick with a shot of espresso, creating a unique fusion of rich coffee flavor and spicy chai goodness. Steamed with creamy milk and served hot, our Dirty Chai offers a bold and invigorating twist on a classic favorite.$7.02
- Iced Chai- Regular
Our Chai Latte is made with a fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, our chai latte is a comforting indulgence perfect for any time of day. Served over ice and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon, this soothing beverage offers a cozy escape from the hustle and bustle of the day.$6.44
- Iced Chai- Large
Our Chai Latte is made with a fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, our chai latte is a comforting indulgence perfect for any time of day. Served over ice and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon, this soothing beverage offers a cozy escape from the hustle and bustle of the day.$7.37
- Iced Vanilla Chai- Regular
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our Vanilla Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of Vanilla. Served over ice, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$7.02
- Iced Vanilla Chai- Large
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our Vanilla Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of Vanilla. Served over ice, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$7.96
- Iced White Mocha Chai- Regular
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our White Mocha Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of White Mocha. Served over ice, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$7.02
- Iced White Mocha Chai- Large
Indulge in the comforting sweetness of our White Mocha Chai. Our fragrant blend of black tea and aromatic spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, is complemented by the creamy richness of White Mocha. Served over ice, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of spice and sweetness.$7.96
- Iced Dirty Chai- Regular
Elevate your chai experience with our Dirty Chai. Boldly crafted with our signature chai blend of black tea and aromatic spices, this beverage gets an extra kick with a shot of espresso, creating a unique fusion of rich coffee flavor and spicy chai goodness. Served over ice, our Dirty Chai offers a bold and invigorating twist on a classic favorite.$7.02
- Iced Dirty Chai- Large
Elevate your chai experience with our Dirty Chai. Boldly crafted with our signature chai blend of black tea and aromatic spices, this beverage gets an extra kick with a shot of espresso, creating a unique fusion of rich coffee flavor and spicy chai goodness. Served over ice, our Dirty Chai offers a bold and invigorating twist on a classic favorite.$7.96
Signature Tea
- Tropic Blitz Green Tea- Regular
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with our refreshing Tropic Blitz Green Tea infused with Passion Fruit, Guava, and Pineapple, sweetened with agave nectar. Served over ice, this exotic beverage offers a delightful combination of flavors that will invigorate your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.$6.14
- Tropic Blitz Green Tea- Large
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with our refreshing Tropic Blitz Green Tea infused with Passion Fruit, Guava, and Pineapple, sweetened with agave nectar. Served over ice, this exotic beverage offers a delightful combination of flavors that will invigorate your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.$7.08
- Mango Kiss Green Tea- Regular
Experience a burst of fruity goodness with our Mango Kiss Green Tea. Savor the refreshing blend of antioxidant-packed green tea infused with the sweetness of mango and the juicy tang of ripe strawberries, all harmoniously mixed with lemonade. Served over ice.$5.85
- Mango Kiss Green Tea- Large
Experience a burst of fruity goodness with our Mango Kiss Green Tea. Savor the refreshing blend of antioxidant-packed green tea infused with the sweetness of mango and the juicy tang of ripe strawberries, all harmoniously mixed with lemonade. Served over ice.$6.79
- South Beach Green Tea- Regular
Embark on a flavor-filled journey to the sunny shores of South Beach with our signature South Beach Green Tea. Immerse yourself in the vibrant blend of antioxidant-rich green tea infused with the tropical sweetness of guava and pineapple, perfectly balanced with a splash of sweet lemonade. Served over ice.$5.85
- South Beach Green Tea- Large
Embark on a flavor-filled journey to the sunny shores of South Beach with our signature South Beach Green Tea. Immerse yourself in the vibrant blend of antioxidant-rich green tea infused with the tropical sweetness of guava and pineapple, perfectly balanced with a splash of sweet lemonade. Served over ice.$6.79
- Peach Black Tea- Regular
Quench your thirst with our Peach Black Tea Lemonade, a tantalizing blend of bold black tea infused with the sweet essence of ripe peaches and the tangy zest of lemonade. Served over ice.$5.85
- Peach Black Tea- Large
Quench your thirst with our Peach Black Tea Lemonade, a tantalizing blend of bold black tea infused with the sweet essence of ripe peaches and the tangy zest of lemonade. Served over ice.$6.79
Milk Tea
- Jasmine Green Milk- Regular
Discover the delicate floral notes of our Jasmine Green Milk Tea. Made with premium green tea leaves infused with the fragrant essence of jasmine flowers, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of floral sweetness and earthy green tea flavor. Mixed with creamy milk for a smooth and velvety texture, our Jasmine Green Milk Tea is a refreshing and indulgent treat for tea enthusiasts.$5.85
- Jasmine Green Milk- Large
Discover the delicate floral notes of our Jasmine Green Milk Tea. Made with premium green tea leaves infused with the fragrant essence of jasmine flowers, this delightful beverage offers a harmonious balance of floral sweetness and earthy green tea flavor. Mixed with creamy milk for a smooth and velvety texture, our Jasmine Green Milk Tea is a refreshing and indulgent treat for tea enthusiasts.$6.79
- Taro Milk- Regular
Indulge in the creamy richness of our Taro Milk Tea, a beloved classic. Our Taro Milk tea is infused with the subtle sweetness and nutty flavor of taro root, creating a velvety smooth beverage that's as comforting as it is delicious. Served with boba, this irresistible treat offers a delightful fusion of creamy milk and aromatic taro essence.$5.85
- Taro Milk- Large
Indulge in the creamy richness of our Taro Milk Tea, a beloved classic. Our Taro Milk tea is infused with the subtle sweetness and nutty flavor of taro root, creating a velvety smooth beverage that's as comforting as it is delicious. Served with boba, this irresistible treat offers a delightful fusion of creamy milk and aromatic taro essence.$6.79
- Honey Milk- Regular
Savor the sweet simplicity of our Honey Milk Tea. Our classic Honey Milk Tea is elevated with the natural sweetness of pure honey, creating a smooth and comforting beverage that's perfect for any occasion. Served with boba, this delightful drink offers a perfect balance of creamy milk and floral honey flavors.$5.85
- Honey Milk- Large
Savor the sweet simplicity of our Honey Milk Tea. Our classic Honey Milk Tea is elevated with the natural sweetness of pure honey, creating a smooth and comforting beverage that's perfect for any occasion. Served with boba, this delightful drink offers a perfect balance of creamy milk and floral honey flavors.$6.79
- Thai Milk- Regular
Transport yourself to the bustling streets of Thailand with our Thai Milk Tea. This exotic beverage combines rich black tea with aromatic spices such as star anise and cardamom, infused with sweetened condensed milk for a creamy finish. Served over ice with boba, our Thai Milk Tea offers a perfect balance of bold flavors and creamy sweetness, making it a refreshing and indulgent treat for any time of day.$7.02
- Thai Milk- Large
Transport yourself to the bustling streets of Thailand with our Thai Milk Tea. This exotic beverage combines rich black tea with aromatic spices such as star anise and cardamom, infused with sweetened condensed milk for a creamy finish. Served over ice with boba, our Thai Milk Tea offers a perfect balance of bold flavors and creamy sweetness, making it a refreshing and indulgent treat for any time of day.$7.96
- Brown Sugar Milk- Regular
Indulge in the decadent sweetness of our Brown Sugar Milk Tea. Our signature milk tea is elevated with the rich flavor of brown sugar, creating a velvety smooth beverage that's both comforting and indulgent. Served with boba, this irresistible treat offers a perfect balance of creamy milk and sweet brown sugar notes.$7.02
- Brown Sugar Milk- Large
Indulge in the decadent sweetness of our Brown Sugar Milk Tea. Our signature milk tea is elevated with the rich flavor of brown sugar, creating a velvety smooth beverage that's both comforting and indulgent. Served with boba, this irresistible treat offers a perfect balance of creamy milk and sweet brown sugar notes.$7.96
Red Bull
- Lemonberry- Regular
Experience a burst of fruity energy with our Lemonberry Red Bull. This invigorating blend combines the bold flavor of Red Bull with the tartness of blueberry and raspberry, creating a refreshing and energizing beverage that's perfect for any time of day.$6.73
- Lemonberry- Large
Experience a burst of fruity energy with our Lemonberry Red Bull. This invigorating blend combines the bold flavor of Red Bull with the tartness of blueberry and raspberry, creating a refreshing and energizing beverage that's perfect for any time of day.$7.66
- Dragons Blood- Regular
Unleash your inner dragon with our exhilarating Dragon's Blood Red Bull. This blend of tropical passion fruit, the bold tanginess of pomegranate, and the zesty kick of lemonade, all infused with the unstoppable energy of Red Bull. With each electrifying sip, you'll feel the power of the dragon coursing through you, fueling your day with invigorating energy and vibrant flavor.$6.14
- Dragons Blood- Large
Unleash your inner dragon with our exhilarating Dragon's Blood Red Bull. This blend of tropical passion fruit, the bold tanginess of pomegranate, and the zesty kick of lemonade, all infused with the unstoppable energy of Red Bull. With each electrifying sip, you'll feel the power of the dragon coursing through you, fueling your day with invigorating energy and vibrant flavor.$7.08
- 909- Regular
Experience the refreshing fusion of flavors with our 909 Red Bull. Combining the luscious sweetness of ripe strawberries, the tangy zest of kiwi, and the bold tartness of raspberries, all harmonized with the zesty kick of lemonade and the energizing power of Red Bull. With each exhilarating sip, you'll be transported to a world of vibrant flavor and unstoppable energy.$6.14
- 909- Large
Experience the refreshing fusion of flavors with our 909 Red Bull. Combining the luscious sweetness of ripe strawberries, the tangy zest of kiwi, and the bold tartness of raspberries, all harmonized with the zesty kick of lemonade and the energizing power of Red Bull. With each exhilarating sip, you'll be transported to a world of vibrant flavor and unstoppable energy.$7.08
- Sour Sandia- Regular
Embark on a tantalizing journey with our Sour Sandía Red Bull. Dive into the refreshing blend of juicy watermelon, tropical guava, and zesty lemonade, all infused with the electrifying energy of Red Bull.$6.14
- Sour Sandia- Large
Embark on a tantalizing journey with our Sour Sandía Red Bull. Dive into the refreshing blend of juicy watermelon, tropical guava, and zesty lemonade, all infused with the electrifying energy of Red Bull.$7.08
Hot Teas
- Box Water$3.51
- Pink Lady Apple Kombucha$4.45
- Cherry-Pop Soda$3.51
- Sour Blueberry Soda$4.45
- Chamomile Herbal- Regular$3.51
- Chamomile Herbal- Large$4.45
- Earl Gray- Regular$3.51
- Earl Gray- Large$4.45
- Lemon Ginger- Regular$3.51
- Lemon Ginger- Large$4.45
- Moroccan Mint- Regular$3.51
- Moroccan Mint- Large$4.45
- Orange Spice- Regular$3.51
- Orange Spice- Large$4.45
- Peppermint Tea- Regular$3.51
- Peppermint Tea- Large$4.45
- Pomegranate Tea- Regular$3.51
- Pomegranate Tea- Large$4.45
- Raspberry Hibiscus- Regular$3.51
- Raspberry Hibiscus- Large$4.45
Bagels & Pastries (3PO)
Bagels
- Plain Bagel
Enjoy the simple pleasures with a Bagel, toasted to perfection for a warm, crispy bite. Whether you prefer it plain or with a smear of creamy cream cheese, our classic bagel is a delightful treat any time of day. Made with high-quality ingredients and baked to golden perfection, it's the perfect canvas for your favorite toppings or enjoyed on its own.$3.75
- Everything Bagel
Delight in the robust flavors of our Everything Bagel, toasted to perfection for a satisfying crunch with a soft, chewy interior. Encrusted with a savory medley of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and more, each bite is a symphony of taste and texture. For an extra layer of indulgence, top it off with a generous smear of our rich cream cheese, adding a creamy contrast to the bold seasoning.$3.75
- Jalapneo Cheese Bagel
Savor the spicy kick of our Jalapeño Cheese Bagel, toasted to golden perfection for a crispy outer layer and a warm, cheesy center infused with jalapeño goodness. Each bite is a flavorful blend of savory cheddar cheese and fiery jalapeño peppers, offering a bold and satisfying taste experience. For an extra layer of creamy indulgence, pair it with our smooth cream cheese spread, creating a perfect balance of heat and creaminess.$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Pastries
- Banana Muffin$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Muffin$3.75
- Cheese Danish$4.06OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Danish$4.06OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Danish$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Brownie$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Square$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Square$3.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.19
- White Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.19
- Chocolate Dipped Macaroon$2.44
Breakfast (3PO)
Breakfast All Day
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese Bagel
Start your day right with our mouthwatering Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on a freshly toasted plain bagel. Featuring crispy bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, and a melted slice of cheddar cheese, all nestled between two halves of a warm, soft bagel. Whether you're grabbing breakfast on the go or enjoying a leisurely morning meal, this classic combination of savory bacon, creamy cheese, and fluffy eggs is the perfect way to fuel your day.$5.85
- Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant
Indulge in a delightful morning treat with our Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissant. Featuring savory slices of ham, a fluffy scrambled egg, and a melted slice of cheddar cheese, all nestled inside a buttery, flaky croissant. Whether you're starting your day on the run or savoring a leisurely breakfast, this savory and satisfying combination of flavors and textures is sure to delight your taste buds and fuel your morning.$6.44
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese Bricohe
Experience breakfast bliss with our Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich on a buttered brioche bun. Indulge in the savory goodness of juicy sausage, a fluffy scrambled egg, and a melted slice of cheddar cheese, all nestled within the rich and buttery embrace of a brioche bun. Whether you're craving a quick bite on the go or enjoying a leisurely morning meal, this satisfying combination of flavors and textures is sure to start your day off on the right foot.$6.44
