Sausage, Egg, Cheese Bricohe

Experience breakfast bliss with our Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich on a buttered brioche bun. Indulge in the savory goodness of juicy sausage, a fluffy scrambled egg, and a melted slice of cheddar cheese, all nestled within the rich and buttery embrace of a brioche bun. Whether you're craving a quick bite on the go or enjoying a leisurely morning meal, this satisfying combination of flavors and textures is sure to start your day off on the right foot.