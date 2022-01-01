Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Snake Hill

625 Reviews

$

418 S Clinton St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

- Wings Orioles Magic
- Kale Caesar Salad
- Mac n Cheeze

WEEKLY SPECIALS

- Small Rico Rings

$8.00

Fried onion rings, sprinkled in Peruvian spices & drizzled in Chicken Rico-Style traditional green & yellow sauces.

- Large Rico Rings

$11.00

Fried onion rings, sprinkled in Peruvian spices & drizzled in Chicken Rico-style traditional green & yellow sauces.

- Double Double

$11.00

A jalapeno cheddar sausage, grilled & topped w/ tangy BBQ mac n' cheese, applewood smoked bacon & fresh jalapenos, on a toasted brioche bun.

- O's Magic Chicken Sammy

- O's Magic Chicken Sammy

$12.00

Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce (honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.

SIDES & STARTERS

- Mac n Cheeze

- Mac n Cheeze

$7.00

House made creamy cheddar cheese sauce & spiral noodles.

- Baked Beans (Vegan)

- Baked Beans (Vegan)

$5.00

Sweet & simple baked beans.

- Fries (Small)

- Fries (Small)

$6.00

Hand cut, double fried russet potato fries, served w/ sauce of choice. Add Bacon or Cheese and more! (Half Order)

- Fries (Large)

- Fries (Large)

$9.00

Hand cut, double fried russet potato fries, served w/ sauce of choice. Add Bacon or Cheese and more! (Whole Order)

- Truffle Shuffle (Small)

- Truffle Shuffle (Small)

$7.00

Small Fries order tossed in white truffle oil & parmesan cheese.

- Truffle Shuffle (Large)

- Truffle Shuffle (Large)

$10.00

Large Fries order tossed in white truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

- Hush Puppies (Small)

- Hush Puppies (Small)

$7.00

House made sweet & fluffy hush puppies, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ side of whipped honey butter. (Half Order)

- Hush Puppies (Large)

- Hush Puppies (Large)

$10.00

House made sweet & fluffy hush puppies, served w/ dip sauce of choice. (Whole Order)

- Onion Rings (Small)

- Onion Rings (Small)

$8.00

Perfectly battered onion rings, fried & served w/ sauce of choice (Half Order)

- Onion Rings (Large)

- Onion Rings (Large)

$10.00

Perfectly battered onion rings, fried & served w/ sauce of choice (Whole Order)

- Fried Greenbeans (Small)

- Fried Greenbeans (Small)

$8.00

Lightly battered greenbeans, fried & served w/ choice of dip sauce.

- Fried Greenbeans (Large)

- Fried Greenbeans (Large)

$10.00

Lightly battered greenbeans, fried & served w/ choice of dip sauce.

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Signature Sausage Sandwiches are served on toasted Brioche bun. Additions and Substitutions may carry additional charges.
- Crabtowne Special

- Crabtowne Special

$16.00

A Natty Boh sausage, grilled and topped with lump crab mac and cheese, and dusted with Old Bay and fresh parsley, on a brioche bun.

- The Greek Goddess

- The Greek Goddess

$12.00

Rosemary garlic lamb sausage w/ tzatziki cucumber sauce, crumbled feta, tomato & onion, served on a toasted brioche bun.

- The DiPasquale

- The DiPasquale

$11.00

Local ‘FatCityMeats’ Sophia Spicy Italian sausage, wrapped w/ thin sliced deli Prosciutto, topped w/ shaved parmesan & house marinara sauce, served on toasted brioche bun.

- The Rico Suave

- The Rico Suave

$9.00

FatCityMeats Rico Peruvian spiced Chicken & Pork sausage, topped with drizzled house made "yellow" and "green" traditional Peruvian sauces, on toasted brioche bun..

- The Pho' Real

- The Pho' Real

$11.00

Local ‘FatCityMeats’ Pho sausage topped with fresh bean sprouts, sliced fresh jalapeno, fresh basil & hoisin sauce... just like a traditional Vietnamese style Pho soup. Served on toasted brioche bun.

- The Curry Little Rabbit

- The Curry Little Rabbit

$12.00

A Rabbit & Rattlesnake sausage, topped w/ a mango curry chutney & fresh cilantro, served on toasted brioche bun.

- The Estevez

- The Estevez

$12.00

A Duck w/ bacon sausage, topped w/ cheddar cheese sauce & bacon, grilled & topped with a fried egg, served on toasted brioche bun.

- The Bangover Cure

- The Bangover Cure

$11.00

Sweet maple breakfast sausage topped w/ scrambled egg and cheddar cheese sauce on brioche bun.

- VEGAN Curry

- VEGAN Curry

$12.00
- VEGAN Pho Real

- VEGAN Pho Real

$12.00

SAUSAGES

All Sausages are grilled to order and served on a toasted Brioche bun w/ choice of 2 free toppings. Additions and Substitutions may carry additional charges.
- Alligator Ghost Pepper

- Alligator Ghost Pepper

$9.00
- Big Breakfast Link

- Big Breakfast Link

$8.00
- Duck w/ Bacon

- Duck w/ Bacon

$8.00
- Italian Chicken Sausage

- Italian Chicken Sausage

$8.00
- Jalapeno Cheddar

- Jalapeno Cheddar

$7.00
- Natty Boh Brat

- Natty Boh Brat

$7.00
- Pho-Q

- Pho-Q

$8.00
- Polock Johnny’s

- Polock Johnny’s

$7.00
- Rabbit Rattlesnake

- Rabbit Rattlesnake

$9.00
- Rosemary & Garlic Lamb

- Rosemary & Garlic Lamb

$8.00

(Pork Free, Gluten Free)

- Mango & Habanero Chicken Sausage

- Mango & Habanero Chicken Sausage

$9.00

(Pork Free)

- The Rico

- The Rico

$8.00

Peruvian spiced Chicken & Pork Sausage, grilled to order and served on toasted brioche bun w/ your choice of 2 free toppings.

- The Sophia Italiano

- The Sophia Italiano

$8.00

Classic Italian sausage, grilled to order, served on toasted Brioche bun w/ choice of toppings.

- Vegan Italian

- Vegan Italian

$9.00

A Vegan Italian sausage, grilled to order, served on toasted vegan Brioche-style bun w/ choice of toppings. (Regular bun avail on request)

- Vegan Mexican Chipotle

- Vegan Mexican Chipotle

$9.00

A Vegan Mexican Chipotle sausage, grilled to order, served on toasted vegan Brioche-style bun w/ choice of toppings. (Regular bun avail on request)

- Vegan Smoked Apple Sage

- Vegan Smoked Apple Sage

$9.00

A Vegan Smoked Apple & Sage sausage, grilled to order, served on toasted vegan Brioche-style bun w/ choice of toppings. (Regular bun avail on request)

SALADS

- Pho Salad

- Pho Salad

$10.00

Mesclun spring greens mix w/ fresh basil, fresh sliced jalapenos, fresh bean sprouts & carrots, lightly tossed in hoisin, oil & vinegar. -- Add PHO sausage for $4 add’l

- Kale Caesar Salad

- Kale Caesar Salad

$9.00

A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.

- Rabbit Food Salad

- Rabbit Food Salad

$8.00

Mesclun spring greens mix w/ sliced plum tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced radish & red onion.

WINGYS

- WINGS - Naked / No Sauce

- WINGS - Naked / No Sauce

$11.00

1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order. Served plain / Naked / No sauce.

- WINGS - Buffalo

- WINGS - Buffalo

$11.00

1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in house Buffalo sauce & grated parm.

- WINGS - Nighthawk

- WINGS - Nighthawk

$11.00

1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.

- WINGS - BBQ

- WINGS - BBQ

$11.00

1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Jerk BBQ sauce.

- Wings Orioles Magic

- Wings Orioles Magic

$11.00

1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.

- Wings Old Bay Dry

- Wings Old Bay Dry

$11.00

1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay.

BRUNCH FOREVER

Brunch Stuff available all the time!
- The Estevez

- The Estevez

$12.00

A Duck w/ bacon sausage, topped w/ cheddar cheese sauce & bacon, grilled & topped with a fried egg, served on toasted brioche bun.

- The Bangover Cure

- The Bangover Cure

$11.00

Sweet maple breakfast sausage topped w/ scrambled egg and cheddar cheese sauce on brioche bun.

- Bacon Egg & Cheese Fries

- Bacon Egg & Cheese Fries

$11.00

A full order of fries topped w/ two dippy eggs, bacon & cheddar cheese sauce.

DESSERTS

Fried Oreos 2

$4.00

Fried Oreos 4

$7.00
- Peanut Butter Cup

- Peanut Butter Cup

$3.00

A house-made peanut butter & chocolate dessert bar.

MERCH

Wurst Pints

Wurst Pints

$4.00
Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$6.00
Snake Mug

Snake Mug

$11.00

RAW SAUSAGES

- RAW Ghost Pepper Gator

- RAW Ghost Pepper Gator

$4.50
- RAW Boh Brat

- RAW Boh Brat

$3.50
- RAW Chicken Italian

- RAW Chicken Italian

$3.50
- RAW Duck W/ Bacon

- RAW Duck W/ Bacon

$4.00
- RAW Jalapeno Cheddar

- RAW Jalapeno Cheddar

$3.50
- RAW Pho-Q

- RAW Pho-Q

$4.00
- RAW Pollock Johnny

- RAW Pollock Johnny

$3.00
- RAW Maple Breakfast Link

- RAW Maple Breakfast Link

$3.50
- RAW Rabbit Rattlesnake

- RAW Rabbit Rattlesnake

$4.50
- RAW Rico

- RAW Rico

$4.00
- RAW Rosemary Garlic Lamb

- RAW Rosemary Garlic Lamb

$4.00
- RAW Mango Habanero Chicken

- RAW Mango Habanero Chicken

$4.00
- RAW Sophia Italian

- RAW Sophia Italian

$4.00
- RAW Vegan Italian

- RAW Vegan Italian

$4.50
- RAW Vegan Mexican Chipotle

- RAW Vegan Mexican Chipotle

$4.50
- RAW Vegan Smoked Apple Sage

- RAW Vegan Smoked Apple Sage

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Local Highlandtown Restaurant Tavern w/ over 20 gourmet sausages, salads and bar fare. Full Bar w/ booze, wine and over 80 beers avail to-go!

Website

Location

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Snake Hill image
Banner pic
Snake Hill image

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Donnell's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
531 south potomac st Balto, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
El Bufalo
orange starNo Reviews
2921 O'Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Huck's American Craft
orange star4.5 • 654
3728 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
orange star4.3 • 768
3328 Foster Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Shipyard Pub - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
3500 O'Donnell St. Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Hudson Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Sally O's
orange star4.8 • 219
3531 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown
orange star4.9 • 64
428 S Highland Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Ground & Griddled
orange star4.0 • 56
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston