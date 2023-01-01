Snakes & Lattes - Tempe

  • Home
Order Again

Experiences

Date night with a Mixologist

$49.95

Board games and Beer

$39.95

Wine and Dine

$119.00

Desserts

Affogato

$7.00

Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream topped with a shot of espresso

Cake Cutting

$9.95

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Chocolate chip cookie, vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel and chocolate

Dessert Poutine

$10.00

Funnel cake fries, powdered sugar, vanilla bean ice cream, and caramel

Ice Cream

$3.00

Mousse

$11.00

layers of white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse with berries

Waffle Sundae

$10.00

Entrees

Baseball Top Sirloin

$22.00

Seared steak with fries and a side salad

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, and American cheese sauce topped with breadcrumbs

Short Ribs

$22.00

Beef short ribs served with braised carrots and herb quinoa

Shrimp and Chips

$15.00

Fried breaded shrimp, grilled lemon, fries, and cocktail sauce

Tacos - Chicken

$14.00

3 street tacos served with house chips and zesty salsa

Tacos - Steak

$14.00

3 street tacos served with house chips and zesty salsa

Flatbread

Barbeque Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, caramelized onions, scallions, and buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, mozzarella, caramelized onions, scallions, and buttermilk ranch

Garden Veggie

$12.00

Arugula, mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

Meat Lovers

$17.00

Sweet tomato base topped with bacon, pepperoni, and chicken

Prosciutto Burrata

$16.00

Pesto, arugula, prosciutto, and balsamic garnished with crushed pistachios

Handhelds

BLP with Avocado

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, roasted peppers, avocado, and chipotle aioli on toasted focaccia bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Pita Wrap

$14.00

Greek Wrap

$13.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two all-beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and mac sauce

Snakes Burger

$11.00

Poutine

Classic Poutine

$11.00

Korean Fire Chicken

$13.00

Loaded Poutine

$12.00

Vegan Disco Fries

$12.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine heart with parmesan cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, house Ceasar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, sweet basil, arugula, and house-made pesto seasoned with salt and balsamic glaze

Southern Salad

$12.00

Romaine, grilled corn, jalapenos, diced red bell peppers, lime, cotija cheese, red onion, tomato, chipotle ranch

Shareables

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Classic Bruschetta

$11.00

Fried Elote Bites

$13.00

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Nachos

$14.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Game Fee

Adult Admission

$5.00

Child Admission

$3.00

Games

7 Wonders Duel

7 Wonders Duel

$24.99
ARGH

ARGH

$12.99
Astro Trash

Astro Trash

$24.99
Azul: Stained Glass

Azul: Stained Glass

$39.99
Battle Sheep

Battle Sheep

$19.99
Beagle or Bagel?

Beagle or Bagel?

$12.99
Bears in Barrels

Bears in Barrels

$14.99
Billionaire Banshee

Billionaire Banshee

$24.99
Blank Slate

Blank Slate

$19.99
Carcassone

Carcassone

$29.99

Cards Against Humanity

$24.99

Cards Against Humanity: Bigger Blacker Box

$14.99

Cards Against Humanity: College Pack

$6.99

Cards Against Humanity: Dad Pack

$5.99

Cards Against Humanity: Expansion Pack

$19.99

Cards Against Humanity: Small Packs

$4.99
Catan

Catan

$39.99
Catch The Moon

Catch The Moon

$24.99Out of stock
Chinatown

Chinatown

$34.99
Cockroach Poker

Cockroach Poker

$12.99Out of stock
Codenames

Codenames

$19.99
Codenames: Duet

Codenames: Duet

$19.99Out of stock
Coup

Coup

$11.99
Cryptid

Cryptid

$29.99
Cubeez

Cubeez

$11.99
Detective Club

Detective Club

$29.99
Dixit

Dixit

$34.99
Dog Rush

Dog Rush

$9.99
Dr. Eureka

Dr. Eureka

$19.99
Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath

$14.99Out of stock
Dragon's Cave

Dragon's Cave

$14.99
Fake Artist

Fake Artist

$19.99
Ghost Blitz

Ghost Blitz

$19.99
Gods Love Dinosaurs

Gods Love Dinosaurs

$34.99
Jaipur

Jaipur

$24.99
Just One

Just One

$24.99
Karuba Junior

Karuba Junior

$29.99
Keyforge Deck

Keyforge Deck

$4.99
Kill the Unicorns

Kill the Unicorns

$24.99
Marvel Champions The Card Game

Marvel Champions The Card Game

$49.99
Match Madness

Match Madness

$29.99Out of stock
Meeple Circus

Meeple Circus

$44.99
My City

My City

$34.99
Oh My Gold

Oh My Gold

$9.99
One Key

One Key

$29.99
Pandemic

Pandemic

$29.99
Pandemic Legacy: Season 0

Pandemic Legacy: Season 0

$69.99
Patchwork

Patchwork

$29.99
Personally Incorrect

Personally Incorrect

$24.99
Picassimo

Picassimo

$29.99
Red Panda

Red Panda

$14.99
Rhino Hero

Rhino Hero

$11.99
Santorini

Santorini

$29.99Out of stock
Scarabya

Scarabya

$24.99
Secret Hilter

Secret Hilter

$34.99
Sherlock Express

Sherlock Express

$11.99
Slide Quest

Slide Quest

$24.99
Small World

Small World

$49.99
Spank the Yeti

Spank the Yeti

$24.99Out of stock
Speedy Words

Speedy Words

$9.99
Splendor

Splendor

$39.99
Spot It

Spot It

$14.99

SW Legion: Luke Skywalker

$11.99
Tags

Tags

$29.99
Telestrations Upside Drawn

Telestrations Upside Drawn

$19.99
That's Pretty Clever

That's Pretty Clever

$19.99
The Crew

The Crew

$14.99
The Mind

The Mind

$14.99Out of stock
Things...

Things...

$24.99
Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride

$34.99
Ticket to Ride: Europe

Ticket to Ride: Europe

$49.99
Topicubes

Topicubes

$9.99
Twice as Clever

Twice as Clever

$14.99
Unearth

Unearth

$29.99
Welcome to the Dungeon

Welcome to the Dungeon

$14.99
Welcome to Your Perfect Home

Welcome to Your Perfect Home

$24.99

Werewolf Wallet

$9.99
Wobble King

Wobble King

$11.99
Yogi

Yogi

$11.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Part bar, part board game cafe, all fun! Arizona's first and largest board game bar and restaurant in down town Tempe!

Website

Location

20 W. 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
Snakes & Lattes - Tempe REBUILDING image
Snakes & Lattes - Tempe REBUILDING image
Snakes & Lattes - Tempe REBUILDING image

