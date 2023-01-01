Snakes & Lattes - Tempe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Part bar, part board game cafe, all fun! Arizona's first and largest board game bar and restaurant in down town Tempe!
Location
20 W. 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gallery