Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.95

Appetizers

1. Koo Chai

$9.95

Chinese Chives Cake, which could be served deep fried or steamed. It is served with our special sweet dark soy chili sauce.

2. Meat Ball on a Stick

$11.95

Grill meat ball (protein of your choice) on a stick, topped with our house sweet and sour sauce.

4. Fried Tofu

$9.95

Fried tofu served with our house sweet and sour sauce! *Contains Peanuts*

5. Chicken Satay

$13.95

Marinated chicken in a mixture of aromatic Thai spices. It is then grilled on a stick and served with toast, our special Peanut sauce, and Thai cucumber salad.

6. Fried Wonton

$9.95

7. Egg Rolls

$9.95

Deep-fried veggie egg rolls! served with our house-sweet chili sauce!

8. Shrimp Cake

$13.95

Deep-fried ground shrimp and pork cakes coated with panko breadcrumb. Served with our house-sweet chili sauce!

10. Crab Cake

$14.95

Our famous crab cakes contain shrimp, crab, and pork; wrapped in tofu skins served with house-made sweet and sour sauce! It's a must-have order! Yum!!

Soup

11. Wonton Soup

$12.95

Wonton Soup Hot Pot

$16.95

14. Seafood Soup

$14.50

Seafood Hot Pot

$18.50

15. Tom-Yum

$13.50

Tom-Yum Hot Pot

$17.50

16A. Coconut Soup

$13.50

Coconut Soup Hot Pot

$17.50

Salads

20. Larb

$13.95

21. Beef Salad

$13.95

28. Som-Tum

$9.95

Noodles

29. Sanamlung Noodle

$12.95

31. See-Ewe

$12.95

32. Pad Thai

$13.50

34. Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

36. General Noodle

$14.95

39. Yen Ta Fo Soup

$13.95

48. Pad Kee Mow

$12.95

Rice

50. Hainan Chicken Over

$12.95

55. Fried Rice

$12.95

56. Combo Fried Rice

$14.50

56A. Hawaiian Fried Rice

$13.95

57. Ka Na Moo Krob Over Rice

$12.95

61. Fried Garlic And Pepper Over Rice

$12.95

62. Spicy Mint Leaves Fried Rice

$14.95

64. Pad Ka Praow Over Rice

$12.95

65. Pad Prik King Over Rice

$12.95

Vegetarian

68. Assorted Vegetables Over Rice

$12.95

68 A.Assorted Vegetables S/O

$13.95

69. Sauteed Chinese Broccoli W/ Oyster Sauce Over Rice

$12.95

69 A.Sauteed Chinese Broccoli W/ Oyster Sauce S/O

$13.95

70. Vegetarian Fried Noodles

$12.95

71.Chi- Broccoli Fried Rice JJ

$12.95

Sauteed American Broccoli S/O

$13.95

Broccoli with Oyster sauce Over Rice

$12.95

Dishes

74. Hoy Lai Pad Nam Prik Paow

$17.95

77. Ka na mu krob S/O

$15.95

83. Fried Garlic S/O

$15.95

84. Goong Prik Paow S/O

$17.95

85. Pad Prik S/O

$14.95

86. Pad Ka Praow S/O

$15.95

87. Pad Prik King S/O

$15.95

92. Pad Woon Sen S/O

$15.95

Broccoli S/O

$13.95

Chinese Broccoli S/O

$13.95

Chef Special

97. Khao Phad Man Kung

$14.95

98. Seafood Noodles

$14.95

99. Chow Mein

$12.95

101. Pork Jerky

$13.95

101. Beef Jerky

$13.95

103. Sticky Rice

$5.00

104. Crispy Chicken Over Rice

$13.95

Crispy Chicken S/O

$13.95

109. Chicken Dumpling

$11.95

Curry

Red Curry

$12.95

Green Curry

$12.95

Pa-Nang Curry

$12.95

Sides

Steamed Rice (S)

$3.50

Steamed Rice (L)

$5.00

Fried Egg

$4.00

Chicken Broth (S)

$1.50

Chicken Broth (L)

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Steam Small Noodles

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sauce Extra

$2.00

Jerky Sauce

$1.50

Satay Sauce

$2.50

Hainan Sauce

$2.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Fanta

$3.75

Green Boba

$4.50

Green Syrup w/cream

$3.75

Green Syrup w/Soda

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.25

Pink Boba

$4.50

Red Syrup w/Cream

$3.75

Red Syrup w/Soda

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee W/Boba

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee W/Cream

$3.75

Thai Iced Tea W/Boba

$4.50

Thai-Iced Tea

$3.75

Utensils

