Snapper Jacks 10 Center St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 Center St, Folly Beach, SC 29439
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70013 Charleston, SC
No Reviews
1417 Folly Road Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurant