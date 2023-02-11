Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snapper Jacks 10 Center St

10 Center St

Folly Beach, SC 29439

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tenders
Kids Fish
Fried Calamari

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Buffalo Quesadilla

$13.00

Smack Down Shrimp

$13.00

Crabby Bucket

$32.00

Hush Puppy Basket

$6.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$22.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Fish & Chips Platter

$22.00

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Soup & Salads

Corn Chowder

Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo

House Salad

$9.00

House Caesar

$9.00

Folly Salad

$14.00

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Snapper Tacos

$13.00

Fried Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Handhelds

Beach Bum Chicken

$14.00

Jack's Burger

$14.00

Snapper Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Entree's

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Mahi Entrée

$27.00

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Corn on Cob

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Charleston Rice

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Kids

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Center St, Folly Beach, SC 29439

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
