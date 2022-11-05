Snappers - Miami Gardens 18312 NW 7th Ave

  • Home
Popular Items

10 Wings
4 Wings
12" Philly Cheese Steak

Drinks

Sodas

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch Flop

$2.99

Tea Flop

$2.99

Slush Frozen Drinks

$3.99

Bottled Water

$0.99

Chicken

3 Wings

$6.99

4 Wings

$7.99

6 Wings

$9.99
10 Wings

$13.99

Chicken Gizzard Small

$6.99
Chicken Gizzards Large

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Small

$7.99
Chicken Tenders Large

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets Small

$7.69

Chicken Nuggets Large

$9.89

10 Pcs BBQ/Buffalo Wings

$11.99

20 Pcs BBQ/Buffalo Wings

$22.99

1 Pcs Wings

$1.75
Sweet & Sassy Wings 10 Pcs

$14.99

Sweet & Sassy Wings 20 Pcs

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

Platinum Combo

Lobster tail, crab legs & shrimp
$29.99

Lobster tail, crab legs & shrimp.

Mixed Platters

Snapper & Shrimp

$15.99

Snapper & Wings

$16.99

Grouper & Shrimp

$17.99

Grouper & Wings

$17.99

Tilapia & Shrimp

$15.99
Tilapia & Wings

$15.99

Catfish & Shrimp

$15.99

Catfish & Wings

$15.99
Wings & Shrimp

$13.99

Wings & Jumbo Shrimp

$20.99

Gizzards & Shrimp

$13.99

Gizzards & Wings

$13.99

Chicken Tenders & Shrimp

$13.99

Chicken Tenders & Wings

$13.99

Conch & Shrimp

$23.99

Conch & Tilapia

$24.99

Conch & Catfish

$24.99
Conch & Snapper

$24.99

Conch & Grouper

$28.99

Conch & Jumbo Shriimp

$28.99

Conch & Wings

$20.99

Tilapia & Jumbo Shrimp

$20.99

Catfish & Jumbo Shrimp

$20.99

Snapper & Jumbo Shrimp

$24.99

Grouper & Jumbo Shrimp

$24.99

Lobster Tail & Shrimp

$26.99

Oysters & Jumbo Shrimp or Wings

$20.99Out of stock

Oysters & Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Snappers Dinners

Snapper

$13.99+

Tilapia

$9.89+

Catfish

$9.89+

Grouper

$13.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$7.69+
Shrimp

$12.99+
Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99+
Fried Conch

$17.99

Grouper Fingers

$6.59+

Fried Oysters

$11.99+Out of stock

Whole Snapper Fish

$17.99

Honey Conch 1/2 Lb

$19.99
Sweet/Sassy Shrimp (13 pieces)

$13.99

Sweet/Sassy Shrimp (25 pieces)

$22.99

Sweet/Sassy JUMBO Shrimp

$15.49

Sweet/Sassy JUMBO Shrimp (Large)

$28.29
Fried Crab Legs 1 LB

$19.99

Fried Lobster Tail

$18.99

Chicken Liver

$6.99

Snappers VIP

1. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/ Snapper

$37.99

2. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish

$34.99

3.Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/ Wings

$30.99

4. Wings/Jumbo Shrimp/Snapper

$35.99Out of stock

5. Wings/Jumbo Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish

$33.99

6. Conch/Fish/Wings

$30.99

7. Wings/Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish

$20.99

8. Wings/Shrimp/Snapper

$22.99

9. Conch/Shrimp/Wings

$27.99

10. Conch / Shrimp/Fish

$29.99

11. Conch/Shrimp/Snapper or Grouper

$33.99

12. Conch/Jumbo-Shrimp/Oysters

$37.99

13. Conch/Shrimp/Oysters

$32.99

14. Shrimp/Oysters/Tilapia or Catfish

$26.99

Subs

8" Chicken Philly

$6.99

12" Chicken Philly

$9.99

8" Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Pastas

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$13.99
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Fried Lobster Tail Alfredo

$19.99

Side Orders

Conch Fritters

$5.99

Cheese Sticks Small

$4.39

Cheese Sticks Large

$6.59

Fries Small

$1.99

Fries Large

$3.99

Okra Small

$3.29
Okra Large

$5.49

Corn Nuggets Small

$3.29
Corn Nuggets Large

$5.49

Hush Puppies Small

$3.29

Hush Puppies Large

$5.49

Onion Rings Small

$3.29
Onion Rings Large

$5.49
Mac & Cheese Bites Small

$4.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Bites Large

$8.99Out of stock

Crab Cake

$3.29

10 Pc Shrimp

$6.59

Calamari

$5.99

1 Pc Tilapia

$3.49

1 Pc Catfish

$3.49

1 Pc Snapper

$3.99

1 Pc Grouper

$3.99

1/2 Pan of Fries

$7.99

1/2 Pan of Pigeon Rice

$19.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Seafood Rice

$29.99Out of stock

Full Pan Pigeon Rice

$37.99Out of stock

Full Pan Seafood Rice

$57.99Out of stock

Whole Snapper Fish

$14.29

Corn on Cob

$1.99
Seafood Rice

$7.99

Pigeon Peas Rice

$3.99

Potato Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Conch Salad

$8.99

Chicken Souse

$9.99

Flounder

$8.29Out of stock

Family Fish Meals

Red Snapper (12 Pcs)

$38.49

Grouper (12 Pcs)

$38.49

Mix (Snapper & Grouper) (12 Pcs)

$38.49

Tilapia (12 Pcs)

$27.49

Catfish (12 Pcs)

$27.49

Mix (Tilapia & Catfish) (12 Pcs)

$27.49

Snappers (20 Pcs)

$69.29

Grouper (20 Pcs)

$69.29

Tilapia (20 Pcs)

$40.69

Catfish (20 Pcs)

$40.69

Mix(Snapper & Grouper) (20 Pcs)

$69.29

Mix (Tilapia & Catfish) (20 Pcs)

$40.69

Family Chicken Meals

20 Pcs

$31.99

30 Pcs

$46.99

40 Pcs

$59.99

50 Pcs

$71.99

75 Pcs

$105.99

100 Pcs

$139.99

From the Grill Specials

2 Pcs Grilled Snapper/Grouper

$13.99

2 Pcs Grilled Tilapia/Catfish

$9.99

3 Pcs Grilled Snapper/Grouper

$15.99

3 Pcs Grilled Tilapia/Catfish

$11.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Homemade Cake

$3.99
Fried Oreos

$3.00+

Sauces

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Cup of Lemon Pepper

$1.50

Cup of Conch Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sweet & Sassy Sauce

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Honey Drizzle Small

$1.50

Honey Drizzle Large

$3.00

VIP Special

$13.99

6 Pcs Friday/Saturday Special

$12.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
